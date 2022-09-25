Read full article on original website
James Frame
2d ago
IT'S hard to protect citizens from criminals.When the criminals are the DOJ and FBI and other government agency Weaponise by the Democratic party and administration..Can't wait to see how the 87,000 new IRS agent go after everybody and start freezing bank accounts .America is looking more like Nazi's Germany in 1939.. Something has to be done to put a end of these corrupt agencies..Vote Red
Biden Harris a joke
2d ago
I seen this the other day 86 million in cash an many rich things to and Los Angeles AG AND THE FBI LIE TO THE JUDGE
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI lied to judge to drill into 1400 Beverly Hills’ safe-deposit boxes, lawsuit says
The FBI was able to crack open more than 1,400 safe-deposit boxes in Beverly Hills, Calif., taking more than $86 million in personal possessions from hundreds of people in 2021. Now a lawsuit is alleging the FBI deceived the judge who signed off the warrant for their controversial raid. In...
L.A. Weekly
Kuehl Search Warrant Ruled Valid, Supervisor Calls It ‘Bogus’
The warrant used to search Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home was ruled to be valid by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on September 22. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. announced that it had fought to uphold the legitimacy of the warrant in court through legal representation from Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP.
Washington Examiner
George Gascon accused of punishing veteran prosecutors with 'vindictive demotions' after recall bid
Three veteran Los Angeles prosecutors are speaking out against their boss, District Attorney George Gascon, for transferring them to lesser positions after they publicly backed his recall. They say the moves are retaliatory because the trio vocalized how residents have suffered under Gascon’s two-year reign due to slashing charges and...
2 Orange County women charged for connection to Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Recently released court documents revealed that a pair of Orange County women were arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6 breach of the United States Capitol in 2021. Newport Beach resident Michelle Estey and Tustin resident Melanie Belger were both arrested and charged according to a complaint filed with the U.S. Attorney's office. An affidavit to the complaint, written by an FBI investigator, revealed that "during a dinner with friends ... they revealed that their friend, Michelle Estey, was amongst the people that stormed and entered the Capitol Building on Jan. 6th of this year."Estey reportedly climbed through a recently broken...
FOX 5 San Diego
California man sentenced to 4 years for COVID-19 loan fraud
A Southern California man was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies, prosecutors said.
Self-proclaimed 'incel' charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Costa Mesa
A 25-year-old man has been charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Costa Mesa, prosecutors said
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime watch: Trouble at the 7-Eleven
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Officers responded to a “battery just occurred” call regarding an incident that occurred at 1602 Santa Monica (7-Eleven). The victim was approached by the suspect who requested money. The victim refused and in response, the suspect shoved the victim causing him to fall. An immediate search of the area was conducted and the suspect, Devonte Campbell, a 27-year-old male, was located in the area. Campbell was arrested for Elder Abuse and Resisting Arrest. He was transported to the Santa Monica Jail. He remains in police custody with a September 27 court hearing.
foxla.com
Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in prison for fraudulently taking $5M in COVID-19 relief benefits
LOS ANGELES - An Orange County man was sentenced Monday to four years behind bars for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-19 relief loans, which he used to purchase properties in Eagle Rock, Malibu and Irvine. Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was also ordered to pay $5.15 million...
highlandernews.org
Horrific conditions at jail facility prove that prisons should become obsolete in American society
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) served as a court appointed monitor of the LA County Jail since 1985. They documented overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and extreme abuse of inmates at the hands of deputies. In early 2012, LA County Sheriff, Lee Baca, succumbed to mounting national pressure to allow access to the jails for study on the feasibility of closing Men’s Central Jail. The ACLU and Sheriff Baca both endorsed a new report around April 2012 that recommended closing the infamous jail within two years.
Felon Charged with Killing Man with Screwdriver in Santa Ana
A 39-year-old man was charged today with killing another man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana.
OC Man Charged with Punching Flight Attendant Due in Court
An Orange County man caught on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday on a federal charge of interfering with flight crew members and attendants.
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
2urbangirls.com
Woman calls Ridley-Thomas’ federal indictment ‘Karma’
Embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas continues to proclaim his innocence after his co-defendant plead guilty this week to bribing him in exchange for votes. His lawyer continues to vigorously defend him, even while sounding like he’s attempting to insult our intelligence. “The plea deal the government offered...
nypressnews.com
Homeless vagrant takes up residency on Los Angeles home’s PORCH and refuses to leave
A Los Angeles homeowner who is housing an uninvited homeless man on her porch is concerned for her safety after the police have ‘done nothing’ to remove him. Shacola Thompson, a resident of Van Nuys, said the homeless man has nestled up on her patio furniture about ten times this month.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID one of two men killed in gang-related shooting near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified one of two men who were fatally shot in a possible gang-related attack in Montecito Heights. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were in...
Reports of fight at Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood draws large police response
Police were called to Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a large fight on the property. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were made aware of a domestic disturbance at the cemetery, located on 10621 Victory Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m.A police helicopter was dispatched to the scene and saw a large group fighting, but when ground units arrived the group dispersed. There was no word of any arrests made or if any injuries resulted from the altercation. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Armored truck ambushed outside Carson 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating reports of a robbery committed on an armored vehicle in Carson. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy arrived to the scene just before 10:35 a.m. after being flagged down by witnesses.The deputy happened to be driving by shortly after the suspects left."There was a deputy driving northbound here on Figueroa from 228th street," said Deputy Miguel Meza. "She was flagged down by citizens stating that there was a shooting in the area."Upon their arrival, they discovered that an armored car was the target of the robbery.Deputies detailed that two male suspects approached the two armored...
californianewswire.com
Politics: L.A. Sheriff Villanueva’s Reelection Campaign Releases New Campaign Video and Fundraising Numbers
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces the launch of its new campaign video airing across local Los Angeles TV stations and online. You can view the video https://youtu.be/SGnEDO64yI4. In addition, as of the September 24 reporting deadline, the Campaign announces...
Woman found beaten to death in Lancaster home invasion identified as LA County probation officer
A woman who was apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster residence during a home-invasion was identified as a veteran L.A. County deputy probation officer.
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: Court docs reveal she was tipped off before raid
New details continue to emerge in the investigation involving Los Angeles County Supervisor Shelia Kuehl amid a corruption probe. On Friday, FOX 11 obtained court documents that allege Supervisor Kuehl was tipped off by her staff prior to her Santa Monica home being raided on Sept. 14. MORE: https://bit.ly/3dBkm2q.
