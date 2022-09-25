ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

James Frame
2d ago

IT'S hard to protect citizens from criminals.When the criminals are the DOJ and FBI and other government agency Weaponise by the Democratic party and administration..Can't wait to see how the 87,000 new IRS agent go after everybody and start freezing bank accounts .America is looking more like Nazi's Germany in 1939.. Something has to be done to put a end of these corrupt agencies..Vote Red

5
Biden Harris a joke
2d ago

I seen this the other day 86 million in cash an many rich things to and Los Angeles AG AND THE FBI LIE TO THE JUDGE

5
 

L.A. Weekly

Kuehl Search Warrant Ruled Valid, Supervisor Calls It ‘Bogus’

The warrant used to search Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home was ruled to be valid by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on September 22. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. announced that it had fought to uphold the legitimacy of the warrant in court through legal representation from Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

2 Orange County women charged for connection to Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Recently released court documents revealed that a pair of Orange County women were arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6 breach of the United States Capitol in 2021. Newport Beach resident Michelle Estey and Tustin resident Melanie Belger were both arrested and charged according to a complaint filed with the U.S. Attorney's office. An affidavit to the complaint, written by an FBI investigator, revealed that "during a dinner with friends ... they revealed that their friend, Michelle Estey, was amongst the people that stormed and entered the Capitol Building on Jan. 6th of this year."Estey reportedly climbed through a recently broken...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
California Crime & Safety
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime watch: Trouble at the 7-Eleven

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Officers responded to a “battery just occurred” call regarding an incident that occurred at 1602 Santa Monica (7-Eleven). The victim was approached by the suspect who requested money. The victim refused and in response, the suspect shoved the victim causing him to fall. An immediate search of the area was conducted and the suspect, Devonte Campbell, a 27-year-old male, was located in the area. Campbell was arrested for Elder Abuse and Resisting Arrest. He was transported to the Santa Monica Jail. He remains in police custody with a September 27 court hearing.
SANTA MONICA, CA
highlandernews.org

Horrific conditions at jail facility prove that prisons should become obsolete in American society

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) served as a court appointed monitor of the LA County Jail since 1985. They documented overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and extreme abuse of inmates at the hands of deputies. In early 2012, LA County Sheriff, Lee Baca, succumbed to mounting national pressure to allow access to the jails for study on the feasibility of closing Men’s Central Jail. The ACLU and Sheriff Baca both endorsed a new report around April 2012 that recommended closing the infamous jail within two years.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman calls Ridley-Thomas’ federal indictment ‘Karma’

Embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas continues to proclaim his innocence after his co-defendant plead guilty this week to bribing him in exchange for votes. His lawyer continues to vigorously defend him, even while sounding like he’s attempting to insult our intelligence. “The plea deal the government offered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID one of two men killed in gang-related shooting near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified one of two men who were fatally shot in a possible gang-related attack in Montecito Heights. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Reports of fight at Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood draws large police response

Police were called to Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a large fight on the property. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were made aware of a domestic disturbance at the cemetery, located on 10621 Victory Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m.A police helicopter was dispatched to the scene and saw a large group fighting, but when ground units arrived the group dispersed. There was no word of any arrests made or if any injuries resulted from the altercation. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Armored truck ambushed outside Carson 7-Eleven

Authorities are investigating reports of a robbery committed on an armored vehicle in Carson. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy arrived to the scene just before 10:35 a.m. after being flagged down by witnesses.The deputy happened to be driving by shortly after the suspects left."There was a deputy driving northbound here on Figueroa from 228th street," said Deputy Miguel Meza. "She was flagged down by citizens stating that there was a shooting in the area."Upon their arrival, they discovered that an armored car was the target of the robbery.Deputies detailed that two male suspects approached the two armored...
CARSON, CA
californianewswire.com

Politics: L.A. Sheriff Villanueva’s Reelection Campaign Releases New Campaign Video and Fundraising Numbers

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces the launch of its new campaign video airing across local Los Angeles TV stations and online. You can view the video https://youtu.be/SGnEDO64yI4. In addition, as of the September 24 reporting deadline, the Campaign announces...
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA

