MLB
The best baseball players born on Sept. 27
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Sept. 27. So that whole disclaimer above about this list being subjective? You can forget that for the top spot. It is indisputable that honor belongs to one person: Michael Jack Schmidt.
MLB
Young Guardians make history with AL Central title
ARLINGTON -- There’s been so much focus on how young the Guardians' roster is this season. So along with a typical champagne celebration, what’s more fitting than a pizza party for a young club that just clinched the American League Central?. Oscar Gonzalez and Cal Quantrill were bringing...
MLB
Jung snaps skid with two-hit day vs. Cleveland
ARLINGTON -- Josh Jung almost looked relieved while standing in front of his locker in the Rangers’ clubhouse on Sunday. Texas lost the series finale against Cleveland, 10-4, and was swept at the hands of the American League Central winners, but Jung was the only Rangers batter to log multiple hits, snapping an 0-for-19 skid.
MLB
White Sox eliminated from AL Central race
CHICAGO -- The White Sox officially were eliminated from 2022 American League Central title contention via a 4-1 loss to Detroit on Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, falling short to Cleveland in a division where they touted as the clear-cut preseason favorite. But with nine games left and a...
MLB
What's ahead? Guardians postseason FAQ
ARLINGTON -- The Guardians knew they were looked at as underdogs coming into the year and have since used that as fuel to have the level of success they’ve experienced thus far. On Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field, the Guardians clinched their first division title since 2018 and...
MLB
Circle it! Padres slice magic number to 6
DENVER -- On Saturday night -- after he finished his media responsibilities and before he left for the team bus -- Padres third baseman Manny Machado grabbed a blue dry-erase marker and drew a massive “8” on the whiteboard at the exit to Coors Field’s visitors’ clubhouse. Then he circled it. For full effect.
MLB
For starters: Cubs' rotation thriving down the stretch
PITTSBURGH -- The Cubs' rotation has quietly ranked among the best in baseball over the past two-plus months. Look no further than the starting pitching ERA leaderboard during the second half. Four of the top five teams with the best rotation ERA since the All-Star break are ticketed for the...
MLB
Greene's latest leaping grab sets stage for sweep
CHICAGO -- Tyler Alexander made himself a popular teammate among the Tigers’ left-handed outfielders by offering to break in their new gloves when he shags fly balls during pregame batting practice. He did it for Robbie Grossman before Grossman’s trade to Atlanta two months ago, and he has been doing the same for Riley Greene since his call-up from Triple-A Toledo in June. It takes a lot of work, which is why outfielders don’t always have the time to do it themselves.
MLB
Royals post 11 runs in one crazy inning
KANSAS CITY -- Now that was a home finale to remember. In their final game at Kauffman Stadium this year, the Royals found themselves down nine runs in the fifth inning to the Mariners on Sunday afternoon. Then they found themselves leading by two runs after the sixth inning. By...
MLB
'This team has a lot of fight': Upcoming road trip crucial for O's
BALTIMORE -- The next time the Orioles play at home, a three-game set against the Blue Jays to close their regular season, it’s not clear what type of team they’ll be. They could be a postseason team, though the odds remain against them. Or they could be eliminated, their valiant come-from-nowhere efforts short of the ultimate prize.
MLB
Mariners end forgettable trip on low note
KANSAS CITY -- This road trip couldn’t end soon enough for the Mariners. What was already a trip to forget spiraled into losing a nine-run lead in the sixth inning and falling to the Royals, 13-12, on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Seattle heads home after an abysmal 10-game...
MLB
Hamilton doesn't throw away his shot: 1st MLB hit a HR
MINNEAPOLIS -- The crowd of 24,133 at Target Field was mostly subdued for much of a chilly afternoon after Minnesota fell behind early -- aside from some scattered cheers when the Vikings beat the Lions across town -- with an 11-run inning by the Royals against the Mariners serving as the only barrier between the Twins and mathematical elimination from the playoffs.
MLB
Giants finishing strong with 6-1 road trip
PHOENIX -- As the Giants return to the Bay Area for their final homestand of the 2022 season, their elimination number sits at two. That means any combination of San Francisco losses and Philadelphia wins totaling two will prevent the Giants from reaching the postseason. So it’s highly likely that...
MLB
Richardson claims States Play MVP honors with thunderous homer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- When Samuel Richardson dug in for batting practice Friday afternoon, a member of the States Play Invitational event staff approached and asked if he was the player who had switched clubs. When the 17-year-old University of Missouri commit replied in the affirmative, he was asked, “Going to go deep and win the game for the West, huh?”
MLB
Nearly immaculate Ortiz eyeing spot in Bucs' rotation
PITTSBURGH -- A year ago, Luis Ortiz was pitching for Single-A Bradenton. A month ago, he was pitching for Double-A Altoona. Two weeks ago, he was pitching for Triple-A Indianapolis. With another tantalizing outing, Ortiz’s stock just continues and continues to rise. Ortiz turned in his latest electrifying start...
MLB
Rays' next game at Trop: postseason -- or next season
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays allowed four home runs and mustered little offense of their own as they lost their regular-season home finale to the Blue Jays, 7-1, on Sunday afternoon. • Box score. The question now, as they embark on a nine-game road trip to finish their regular-season schedule,...
MLB
New kids, old tricks guide Guardians to Central crown
From the moment his team arrived at Spring Training, Guardians manager Terry Francona was emphatic about getting one simple message across to his players. Everyone knew this was going to be an extremely young team. Aside from bringing back reliever Bryan Shaw and inking backup catcher Luke Maile to a one-year deal, Cleveland was silent when it came to offseason moves. That left the 2022 season up to the next wave of internal talent, meaning the average age of the roster was going to plummet. And with youth comes inexperience.
MLB
Reds rookies pave the way in win over Brewers
CINCINNATI -- During a season with over 90 losses, there aren't a lot of superlatives the Reds can lean on in 2022. But games like Sunday's 2-1 victory over the Brewers provide glimpses into why the rebuilding club feels good about its future. It was three rookies who played the...
MLB
'Top player for a reason': Acuña lifts Braves in NL East hunt
PHILADELPHIA -- Memories of last year’s postseason celebrations were stirred as the jubilant screams were heard outside the Braves' clubhouse following an 8-7 win in 11 innings over the Phillies on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. “This is a fun team,” Braves center fielder Michael Harris II said....
