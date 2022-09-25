Read full article on original website
Indian River impressive on the gridiron
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Indian River is certainly dominating play on the gridiron. The Warriors posted a 71-6 victory over South Jefferson this past weekend. The win upped the Warriors’ record to 4-0 on the season. Indian River will get a big taste of Section III Class B...
Sunday Sports: Red & Black punch ticket to the EFL Championship
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday night at George Ashcraft Filed, the Watertown Red and Black punched their ticket to the EFL Championship game, crushing Auburn 61-6 in the EFL semifinals. The Red and Black dominated on both sides of the ball in this one and were never challenged in...
Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Pierrepont
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Morrill Road, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after a brief illness. A private memorial service will be held for the family with Canton VFW #1231 Honor Guard providing Military Honors. A memorial gathering will be held...
Ogdensburg police officer benched from football coaching duties following DWI
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Following a DWI arrest Saturday night, an Ogdensburg police officer has been benched from his coaching duties. Corey Maxner was charged after allegedly crashing his vehicle. According to Canton Central School District Superintendent Ron Burke, the 36-year-old police officer, Corey Maxner, coaches the varsity football...
Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022, at the Hospice House of Jefferson County where she was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 8, 1952, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Patrick J...
Carole Anne Burr, 81, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carole Anne Burr, 81, formerly of Eugene Street, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at Lewis County General Residential Healthcare Facility. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Stephen Waitson of Kingston, Ontario and their children, Sarah, Katharine, Stephanie, Kerry,...
John “Jack” Joseph Maguire, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” Joseph Maguire passed away at home on September 24th, 2022. Jack was born October 10th, 1932 in Yonkers, N.Y. to Patrick and Margaret (Downey) Maguire. Jack married Janet Marie Petrizzo on July 20th, 1963. Together they shared a wonderful life until...
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cloudy and cool tomorrow
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will move away from the North Country ushering in cool Canadian air. Expect showers overnight with lows in the lower 50′s. Wednesday will be cloudy with some scattered showers. Highs will only be in the 50′s. Thursday will feature some sunshine and...
Dawn E. Manzer, 95, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dawn E. Manzer, 95, of Railroad Street, Lowville, passed away Saturday evening, September 24, 2022. She is survived by her children, Allan “Doug” Manzer (Laurie) of Farmington NY, Bonnie Dening (Robert Jr.) of Lowville, Darrel C. Manzer (Tina Ruck) of Rochester area, R. Scott Manzer (Mary Ellen Madigan) of Lowville, Marilyn Vanzandt (Stanley) of Lowville, Marcia Kenealy, of Lowville, Gail Price (Mark) of Charleston SC; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Evans (Robert) of Rochester; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dawn is predeceased by, a son, Joel Timothy Manzer, who passed away in 1975 at the age of 14; a daughter, Charlene Binsack, who passed away April 19, 1991; a granddaughter, Tiffany Vanzandt, who passed away in infancy; a sister, Evelyn Overton; two brothers, Niles C. Doud, Merwin Doud, who passed away as a young child; two sons-in-law, Joseph Kenealy and Frank Binsack; a daughter-in-law, Lorna Manzer.
Sandra Warrington Hatch, of Henderson
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Warrington Hatch, Henderson, passed away Monday, September 26th at her home while under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born in Watertown, NY on July 31, 1960, the daughter to Robert and Barbara Neidinger Warrington. Sandra was an adventurous...
Joseph C. Soluri, 63, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph C. Soluri, Watertown, passed away at home Friday, September 23rd. He was 63 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Carl L. Kellogg, 81, of West Turin
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Carl L. Kellogg, 81, of the town of West Turin, died early Saturday morning, September 24, 2022 at home under the care of his daughter, grandchildren and Lewis County Hospice. Calling hours for family and friends will be on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from...
Rain tapers off into a cloudy day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Things are going to dry out a bit by afternoon. A heavy lake effect band that dropped inches of rain in southern Jefferson and northern Oswego counties yesterday and through the night has moved south. Scattered light rain showers will continue through the morning. The...
Sandy Creek sees flooding as they were hit with lake effect rain
SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Over the past 24 hours, Sandy Creek has been hammered by lake effect rain. Data shows 4 inches of rain fell, leaving residents with rushing water and soaked sidewalks. “It’s a lot of water. All over. You can even take a boat out in...
Mary Margaret Patricia “Pat” (Alberry) Whalen, of Brier Hill
BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - Mary Margaret Patricia “Pat” (Alberry) Whalen was born on February 27, 1930 in Brockville, Ontario to Harvey Edward Alberry and Marguerite LaVigne Alberry. She left her earthly adventure on September 24th to go clean and cook fish for her husband and son.
Utility pole fire knocks out power around Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A utility pole fire just outside Carthage left more than 2,200 National Grid customers without power Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. The outage affected customers in Carthage, West Carthage, Champion, Deferiet, Herrings, and Great Bend. National Grid crews were on the...
Paul H. Batchelor – September 23, 2022
Paul H. Batchelor, 72, of Oswego died Friday September 23, 2022 in the Oswego Hospital after his courageous battle with lung cancer. Paul was born in Oswego the son of the late Neil and Jane (Sykes) Batchelor. He was a member of the Painter’s Local # 73, Oswego working at...
Objections over bulletin board at Lisbon Central School
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that supports LGBTQ + students. The board was created earlier this month and parents were quick to criticize it online. “When you introduce these types of words and feelings to...
Lake effect rain may cause flooding in Jefferson, Lewis counties
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Flood watches will remain active in the North Country on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has warned that the ongoing excessive rainfall may cause flooding in Jefferson and Lewis counties through Tuesday night. The NWS said that periods of heavy lake rain and thunderstorms will...
