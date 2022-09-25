ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Clemson-NC State game still on ‘as of this point’ despite Hurricane Ian weather

Clemson continues to monitor Hurricane Ian weather concerns heading into Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State but had no changes to report as of Tuesday morning. “Our administration does remain engaged with campus safety personnel and we are keeping an eye on the weather,” team spokesperson Ross...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Furman, SC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
State
Virginia State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know

Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Football Games#N C State#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Espn#Atlantic Division#Acc Player#Florida State#Abc Virginia Tech#Acc Network Nc State At#Abc Georgia Tech#Acc Network Louisville#Acc Network Wagner
WRAL News

Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies

Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Georgia Arrest News

A member of the Georgia Bulldogs secondary had a run-in with the law early Sunday morning. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, "sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard [was] arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor DUI and six other misdemeanor traffic related charges." The college football world reacted to the arrest...
ATHENS, GA
Newberry Observer

Wolves keep close at Anderson

ANDERSON — The Newberry College women’s volleyball team (6-7, 1-4 SAC) returned to Anderson University on September 20 to take on the Trojans in another South Atlantic Conference (SAC) matchup. The Wolves competed in three competitive sets with the Trojans, but fell to Anderson in all three. The...
ANDERSON, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts

Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

New track released for Hurricane Ian, latest timing for Upstate impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Hurricane Center released the latest track at 11 a.m. on Tuesday for Hurricane Ian. First Alert Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the impacts and latest timing for the Upstate. Download the First Alert Weather app to stream the update, or watch here.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy