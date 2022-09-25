Read full article on original website
Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries
The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Raleigh News & Observer
Clemson-NC State game still on ‘as of this point’ despite Hurricane Ian weather
Clemson continues to monitor Hurricane Ian weather concerns heading into Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State but had no changes to report as of Tuesday morning. “Our administration does remain engaged with campus safety personnel and we are keeping an eye on the weather,” team spokesperson Ross...
Raleigh News & Observer
Clemson football players want ‘revenge’ after double overtime loss at NC State last year
Davis Allen is a Clemson football veteran who’s long adhered to the program’s “windshield mentality.” He focuses on what’s ahead, not what’s behind. Still, the senior tight end admitted this week, he’d be lying if he said last year’s 27-21 double overtime loss to N.C. State was completely in his rearview mirror.
packinsider.com
NC State vs. Clemson Kickoff Date/Time Remains Set Despite Other Games Being Shifted Due to Hurricane Ian
At this point, there is no denying that Hurricane Ian will impact the Top-10 matchup between #10 NC State and #5 Clemson. The question is what will the impact be. We’ve already seen games in the path of Ian move their games. South Carolina vs. South Carolina State has been moved to Thursday night.
blufftontoday.com
With storm expected, ESPN's 'College GameDay' looking for indoor options at Clemson
CLEMSON – With Hurricane Ian expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to the Upstate on Saturday, ESPN is considering indoor options for its College GameDay program. The broadcast is scheduled for 9 a.m. until noon at Bowman Field on campus, but could be moved to an indoor location, such as Littlejohn Coliseum.
Hurricane, hype surround NC State's prep for one of biggest games in program history
NC State head coach Dave Doeren has won a game in a hurricane. He'd just prefer not to have to do it again. Doeren's 10th-ranked Wolfpack (4-0) visits No. 5 Clemson in a one of the biggest games in program history Saturday night, just as the remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to be dumping rain on the Carolinas.
The Clemson Insider
Clemson moves up in this national analyst's rankings after Week 4
A national college football analyst released his updated top 12 rankings following Week 4 of the college football season. Clemson moved up in CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell's new rankings. The former (...)
Raleigh News & Observer
Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know
Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
NC State vs Clemson football first look: Odds, key matchup and Pack player to watch
Wolfpack wide receiver Devin Carter, whose TD grab won the two-overtime thriller against the Tigers in 2021, is coming off his best game of the season. Clemson opened as a 7.5-point favorite.
Saturday offered another reminder that NC can’t have nice things in college football
Saturday was a beautiful early fall day in North Carolina. But the football? Not so much. One of the bright spots: NC State. The Wolfpack’s upcoming game at Clemson NC State’s biggest game ever? One could make the argument.
Raleigh News & Observer
In poorly timed fracas after Garner-Clayton football contest, no one came out a winner
The fracas at the conclusion of Friday’s latest edition of the storied, decades-long Garner-Clayton rivalry could not have been more poorly timed. Many conferences throughout the state, including among the greater Triangle, were on bye weeks, thus the aftermath of Clayton’s 49-0 win has been even more magnified.
Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies
Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
Dabo Swinney Has Stern Message for DJ Uiagalelei Doubters
During the Tigers' 4-0 start, the rest of the country is now seeing what Dabo Swinney always saw in DJ Uiagalelei, as the quarterback's confidence is at an all-time high and he is playing some of the best football of his college career.
College Football World Reacts To Georgia Arrest News
A member of the Georgia Bulldogs secondary had a run-in with the law early Sunday morning. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, "sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard [was] arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor DUI and six other misdemeanor traffic related charges." The college football world reacted to the arrest...
Wolves keep close at Anderson
ANDERSON — The Newberry College women’s volleyball team (6-7, 1-4 SAC) returned to Anderson University on September 20 to take on the Trojans in another South Atlantic Conference (SAC) matchup. The Wolves competed in three competitive sets with the Trojans, but fell to Anderson in all three. The...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce football schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several high school football teams have made schedule changes for their Week 6 matchups due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Below are the games that have been changed. (We will continue to add to this list as we learn more) Games to be played Wednesday,...
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
Ranked: Raleigh school listed as best high school in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts
Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
FOX Carolina
New track released for Hurricane Ian, latest timing for Upstate impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Hurricane Center released the latest track at 11 a.m. on Tuesday for Hurricane Ian. First Alert Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the impacts and latest timing for the Upstate. Download the First Alert Weather app to stream the update, or watch here.
