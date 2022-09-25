Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
Kearney Hub
Minden first stop on Jim Pillen's Nebraska Values Tour
COLUMBUS — Republican nominee for governor Jim Pillen of Columbus will visit Minden as part of a six-stop town hall tour across central and western Nebraska. Pillen is expected to discuss his vision for bringing Nebraska values to Lincoln. However, Pillen has refused opportunities to debate his Democrat opponent, state Sen. Carol Blood of Lincoln, saying debates are political theater.
KSNB Local4
Midwest Barbecue Association holds Championship Cookoff
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you love barbecue, Kearney was the place to be. Midwest Barbecue Association hosted their championship cookoff from 5-8 p.m. at the Eagles Club . Grill teams were stationed on 24th Street between First and Central Avenue. The event featured four types of meat: smoked ribs,...
News Channel Nebraska
Gary D. Pawloski
Hastings resident Gary D. Pawloski, 77, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 1, at Butler Volland Chapel with Pastor Dale Phillips. Burial with military rites by U.S. Navy Honor Guard & Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 30, at the funeral home. The family will greet friends and relatives one hour before the service. Memorials may be given to the family to be distributed between the various Veterans organizations. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Gary’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
doniphanherald.com
$6.8 million pledged for Catholic elementary school in Grand Island
Supporters of a new Catholic elementary school in Grand Island say they’re delighted with the progress of the campaign so far. More than $6.8 million in pledges has been received, and supporters are just beginning the public portion of the campaign. The campaign, called “Grounded in Faith — Building...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings selects Shawn Metcalf as next city administrator
HASTINGS, NE — The City of Hastings has selected its next city administrator. The city council voted unanimously at its meeting Tuesday night to appoint Shawn Metcalf to the position. Mayor Corey Stutte says all 12 people on the selection panel ranked Metcalf as the best choice. “We’re looking...
foxnebraska.com
State Fair board calls special meeting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board held a special meeting Saturday afternoon. However, the board spent the majority of the meeting in executive session behind closed doors, despite an objection from some in attendance. "I would like to formally object to this. Nothing was discussed openly...
News Channel Nebraska
Clarks woman collects Congressional Gold Medal on late husband's behalf
CLARKS, Neb. -- Little did an 11-year-old Ludmilla "Millie" Gatiloff know that her Russian family's fight for survival under World War II Japanese occupation in China would lead to a second marriage decades later to a U.S. serviceman serving in Asia during the war. Their shared experience of living through...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Grand Island Casino Resort to host job fairs starting Sept. 28
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A temporary casino will open at Fonner Park at the end of the year. The permanent casino will likely open sometime in 2024. But who’s going to work there? Grand Island Casino Resort is trying to find out and will start hosting career fairs on Sept. 28. There will also be career fairs in October.
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Monday 9-26
Today’s show is brought to you by: Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, Harvard Rest Haven, Animal Clinic, Homestead of Hastings, and Pat’s Insurance Center. For sale: Grain Auger $1,200, Butterfly Canisters $40, 785-648-0199. For sale: 2001 Ford SD250 Crew Cab Diesel $20,000, 402-469-9666. For sale: 26” Snowblower...
KSNB Local4
19-year old Grand Island man arrested for assaulting GIPD officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - 19-year old Danny Gragg is behind bars in Hall County, after assaulting a Grand Island police officer on Saturday. It started after officers responded to a two-car accident on Atlanta Street Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found Gragg, who was showing signs of impairment....
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man facing felony charge following doll incident
Slightly higher budget on the way for Grand Island Public Schools. Grand Island Public Schools have a budget incoming. Property taxes should increase around 25%. Officer-involved shooting near Hastings Police Station. Updated: 11 hours ago. An investigation is underway by multiple agencies following a shooting Tuesday in Hastings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York News-Times
Sutton man pleads not guilty of running from trooper
YORK – Gildardo Garcia, 31, of Sutton, has pleaded not guilty to felony flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving after allegedly running from a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol in York. Garcia appeared for arraignment this week in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man convicted on rape charge
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man faces sentencing in November for convictions on violent crimes against two separate victims. According to officials, 42-year-old Jason Jones was convicted Friday of first-degree sexual assault for an incident in May of last year. He pleaded no contest and in exchange prosecutors dropped related charges of third-degree domestic assault, strangulation and false imprisonment. Court records with details of the crime were sealed, but charges indicate that an “intimate partner” was the victim of the sexual assault.
KSNB Local4
Hastings man convicted of manslaughter for December double fatality
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man will be sentenced for manslaughter in connection with a traffic accident that killed two teenagers last December. As part of a plea deal 33-year-old Anthony Pingel on Monday pleaded no contest to two counts of felony manslaughter. He also pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor third degree assault and one count of DUI. He had originally been charged with felony motor vehicle homicide, but prosecutors dropped those charges. Pingel is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 5.
KSNB Local4
3 adults, 3 juveniles severely injured in Buffalo County crash Saturday
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Three adults and three juveniles are hospitalized with severe injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a motor vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. near Grand Island Rd. and Shelton Rd. After arriving on scene, law enforcement saw a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided and multiple people were injured.
News Channel Nebraska
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
NebraskaTV
Suspicious doll evacuates Grand Island businesses
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man has been arrested and a woman has been referred for charges after two businesses were evacuated due to a suspicious doll. Kona Oili, 44, was arrested for terroristic threats. Tomi Workman, 41, was referred for the same charges. According to Grand...
News Channel Nebraska
Suspect arrested after fleeing arrest half-handcuffed, leading multi-agency search near Grand Island
CHAPMAN, NE — A Central Nebraska man is in custody after authorities say he escaped arrest and sparked a multi-agency manhunt northeast of Grand Island. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a man attempting to break into an occupied house in the 300 block of Chapman Road late Sunday night. Deputies attempted to arrest 34-year-old Alexander Esquitin at the scene, but say he assaulted an officer and fled half-handcuffed. He was then seen attempting to break into a vehicle and running into a cornfield.
KSNB Local4
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning
YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and another is fighting for their life after a crash on Highway 34 near the York/Seward County line Friday morning. Several emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks on Highway 34 near MM 286 on Friday at 6:22 a.m.
Comments / 0