Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
Chat Wrap: Offensive play calling; defensive improvement; physicality for real?
Bucknuts.com’s Steve Helwagen hosted his weekly Chat on Tuesday night on The Front Row message board. Check out the archive below. Programming Note: We are doing Ohio State Buckeyes Live again tomorrow at 11 a.m. We will post the video board after 11 a.m. on The Front Row message board.
Ohio State's Justice Sueing feels '110 percent' with something to prove after missing nearly all of 2021-22
The last time Ohio State fans saw Justice Sueing, the forward was not all that impressive. Suing played in two games for the Buckeyes in 2021-22, averaging 15.5 minutes and registering a total of 12 points and seven rebounds. After those first two games of the year, the Scarlet and...
Ohio State announces kick off time, channel for Michigan State game
No. 3 Ohio State opened the 2022 Big Ten portion of the season with relative ease on Saturday night. The Buckeyes handed the Badgers a 52-21 win in both teams' first conference game of the year, wracking up 539 yards of total offense while holding the visitors to Ohio Stadium to just 296 yards.
'Don't take me out': Braelon Allen shows Badgers they must stick with the season in loss to Ohio State
MADISON, Wis. — Even as the Ohio State Buckeyes continued to pile on the points in a hammering of Wisconsin on Saturday night, Badgers running back Braelon Allen had one request for his coaches: "I kept telling them, 'I want to finish the game. Don't take me out.'" Nobody...
Three things to know about the Illinois Fighting Illini
At Big Ten Football Media Days in July, a reporter asked Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst a question he had already received numerous times throughout the day. It had something to do about Illinois coach Bret Bielema returning to Madison to face the Badgers, the team he coached from 2006-12 before abruptly leaving for Arkansas.
Know the Foe: Badger247's Michael Hogan breaks down Wisconsin Badgers
Badger247’s Michael Hogan answers five questions to preview Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff between Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) and Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten).
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 4
If there was any question heading into this weekend, it is certainly college football season. If they hadn't already, teams across the country got conference play going this week, which means the cupcakes are out of the way and now is the time of year when we start to get a better sense of where teams fit.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Wisconsin
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema isn't exactly interested in the conversation, but he's about to return to Wisconsin for the first time since stepping down as the head football coach in 2012. Of course, Bielema, now the coach at Illinois, would prefer the attention be on the Illini (3-1) ahead...
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
