ESPN
Source: New England Patriots' Mac Jones set for MRI; initial belief is that QB has high ankle sprain
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday during the closing stages of the team's 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The second-year quarterback will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the...
'Hit somebody! Maul somebody!' Kirk Herbstreit gushes over son getting in Ohio State game
Kirk Herbstreit, the former Ohio State quarterback, gushed as he watched his son, Zak, play for the Buckeyes at tight end against Wisconsin.
ESPN
College football Bottom 10: A Rocky Mountain low in Colorado
Here at Bottom 10 Headquarters, located somewhere in the middle of a blue-and-red demonstration protesting the absence of the Artists Formerly Known as the Kansas Nayhawks from the AP Top 25, we are staring at the college football standings and wondering aloud how in the wide, wide world of sports that September went down the way that it did. And we mean down in the most literal of senses.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State AD offers interesting proposal for LeBron James
LeBron James is widely known as one of the best basketball players in the history of the NBA, but a recent tweet of his seems to indicate that he has an interest in going back to college to play another sport. “Do I have college eligibility if I went to...
Look: NFL Coach's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
The Arizona Cardinals are off to a disappointing 1-2 start to the 2022 regular season. Kliff Kingsbury is frustrated by how slow his team is starting games this year. “That’s something we’ve got to figure out,” Kingsbury said in his press conference on Sunday. “It’s been slow starts in all three phases this week, unfortunately, but that’s got to be an emphasis to get started faster on offense, get in a groove and get moving so we can get into some of our tempo stuff. Coaches and players, we’ve got to figure that out this week.”
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
scorebooklive.com
Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor
The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
ESPN
Tempers boil over as Jets' defense commits 'unacceptable' errors
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams stood face-to-face with his position coach, yelling at him on the sideline after an all-out blitz backfired and resulted in a first-quarter touchdown. Later, in the locker room, cornerback D.J. Reed, said the defense committed an "unacceptable" number of mental errors, claiming the players and coaches need to sit down and talk through some of the on-field issues.
ESPN
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James headlining new ownership group in Major League Pickleball
LeBron James and Maverick Carter's LRMR Ventures is headlining a new ownership group in Major League Pickleball. The group also includes investment firm SC Holdings, NBA Champions Draymond Green and Kevin Love, The SpringHill Company CMO Paul Rivera, and Relevent Sports Group co-owner and CEO Daniel Sillman. "Having SC Holdings,...
ESPN
Source: Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift week-to-week with shoulder sprain
MINNEAPOLIS -- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is considered week-to-week with a shoulder sprain, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday. Swift aggravated a previous shoulder issue, which is not expected to require surgery, the source said. Swift could barely use his left arm inside the visitors locker...
Camile Kostek Shares Throwback to Her Patriots Cheerleading Days
SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek celebrated football Sunday with a walk down memory lane. The 2022 SI Swimsuit model started out her career as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots in 2013 and 2014, before she even met her now-boyfriend, former NFL tight-end Rob Gronkowski. "Fun fact: my first...
ESPN
College football Week 5 betting trends: Is Clemson on upset alert?
Week 5 of the college football season features more teams around the country starting their conference schedule, including five matchups between ranked teams in the AP Top 25. No. 2 Alabama takes on No. 20 Arkansas in Fayetteville, No. 7 Kentucky will travel to Oxford to face No. 13 Ole Miss in a battle of undefeated SEC teams, No. 22 Wake Forest squares up against No. 23 Florida State and No. 5 Clemson welcomes No. 10 NC State to Memorial Stadium for a primetime ACC showdown on ABC.
ESPN
Browns offense thriving with Jacoby Brissett at QB
BEREA, Ohio -- Facing third-and-short in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, the Cleveland Browns called on their quarterback by calling for a sneak. In response, Jacoby Brissett crashed through several Pittsburgh Steelers before tumbling for a key first down. Four plays later, Cleveland scored the game-clinching touchdown in what would eventually be a 29-17 victory.
AthlonSports.com
Todd McShay Reveals 'Clear-Cut' Top 3 Quarterbacks In 2023 NFL Draft Class
It's never too early to look ahead to the next year's NFL Draft. Longtime analyst Todd McShay is doing just that this Tuesday. McShay revealed his "clear-cut" top three quarterbacks in the 2023 class via Twitter on Tuesday. The list includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.
ESPN
Ranking best QB combos in NFL draft history: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson make list
During his rookie season in 2018, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got knocked to the ground on the Baltimore Ravens sideline. Allen jumped up screaming and got in the face of then-Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon. "Hey, calm down, dude," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told Allen. "You're on our sideline over...
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb crashed into a photographer, but she's OK and 'nailed the shot'
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made an incredible, leaping, one-handed touchdown catch to help give the Cowboys a 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. After landing with the score, Lamb tumbled and rolled into photographer Kathryn Riley on the sideline, knocking her down. With...
ESPN
Why the Ravens' Lamar Jackson is playing better than during his MVP season
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Some might say Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who leads the NFL in passer rating and TD passes, looks the same as he did during his 2019 MVP season. But Ravens coaches and teammates know differently. Jackson is actually playing at a much higher level this...
ESPN
As Mayfield struggles, Panthers' defense shines in first win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers didn’t win the Super Bowl on Sunday, as wide receiver Robbie Anderson reminded everyone in the locker room after snapping a nine-game losing streak that was the longest in the NFL. “Some people might get caught up in the moment and get comfortable,’’...
ESPN
Lakers coach Darvin Ham sets defensive tone at first practice
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Darvin Ham gathered his players in the film room before his first official practice as a coach in hopes of establishing an identity for his team -- and for himself. "I wasn't going to dare show any Milwaukee Bucks clips," Ham said Tuesday after the Los...
ESPN
For Commanders to snap losing skid, they must find offensive identity
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders revealed who they wanted to be in the first game of 2022: a team that can spread the ball around, keep defenses guessing and lean on a talented receiving corps. It worked in the opener. It hasn't worked in the past two games. That's...
