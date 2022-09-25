ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ESPN

College football Bottom 10: A Rocky Mountain low in Colorado

Here at Bottom 10 Headquarters, located somewhere in the middle of a blue-and-red demonstration protesting the absence of the Artists Formerly Known as the Kansas Nayhawks from the AP Top 25, we are staring at the college football standings and wondering aloud how in the wide, wide world of sports that September went down the way that it did. And we mean down in the most literal of senses.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Ohio State AD offers interesting proposal for LeBron James

LeBron James is widely known as one of the best basketball players in the history of the NBA, but a recent tweet of his seems to indicate that he has an interest in going back to college to play another sport. “Do I have college eligibility if I went to...
The Spun

Look: NFL Coach's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo

The Arizona Cardinals are off to a disappointing 1-2 start to the 2022 regular season. Kliff Kingsbury is frustrated by how slow his team is starting games this year. “That’s something we’ve got to figure out,” Kingsbury said in his press conference on Sunday. “It’s been slow starts in all three phases this week, unfortunately, but that’s got to be an emphasis to get started faster on offense, get in a groove and get moving so we can get into some of our tempo stuff. Coaches and players, we’ve got to figure that out this week.”
NFL
scorebooklive.com

Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor

The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
EUGENE, OR
ESPN

Tempers boil over as Jets' defense commits 'unacceptable' errors

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams stood face-to-face with his position coach, yelling at him on the sideline after an all-out blitz backfired and resulted in a first-quarter touchdown. Later, in the locker room, cornerback D.J. Reed, said the defense committed an "unacceptable" number of mental errors, claiming the players and coaches need to sit down and talk through some of the on-field issues.
NFL
ESPN

Source: Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift week-to-week with shoulder sprain

MINNEAPOLIS -- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is considered week-to-week with a shoulder sprain, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday. Swift aggravated a previous shoulder issue, which is not expected to require surgery, the source said. Swift could barely use his left arm inside the visitors locker...
DETROIT, MI
Parade

Camile Kostek Shares Throwback to Her Patriots Cheerleading Days

SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek celebrated football Sunday with a walk down memory lane. The 2022 SI Swimsuit model started out her career as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots in 2013 and 2014, before she even met her now-boyfriend, former NFL tight-end Rob Gronkowski. "Fun fact: my first...
NFL
ESPN

College football Week 5 betting trends: Is Clemson on upset alert?

Week 5 of the college football season features more teams around the country starting their conference schedule, including five matchups between ranked teams in the AP Top 25. No. 2 Alabama takes on No. 20 Arkansas in Fayetteville, No. 7 Kentucky will travel to Oxford to face No. 13 Ole Miss in a battle of undefeated SEC teams, No. 22 Wake Forest squares up against No. 23 Florida State and No. 5 Clemson welcomes No. 10 NC State to Memorial Stadium for a primetime ACC showdown on ABC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Browns offense thriving with Jacoby Brissett at QB

BEREA, Ohio -- Facing third-and-short in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, the Cleveland Browns called on their quarterback by calling for a sneak. In response, Jacoby Brissett crashed through several Pittsburgh Steelers before tumbling for a key first down. Four plays later, Cleveland scored the game-clinching touchdown in what would eventually be a 29-17 victory.
CLEVELAND, OH
AthlonSports.com

Todd McShay Reveals 'Clear-Cut' Top 3 Quarterbacks In 2023 NFL Draft Class

It's never too early to look ahead to the next year's NFL Draft. Longtime analyst Todd McShay is doing just that this Tuesday. McShay revealed his "clear-cut" top three quarterbacks in the 2023 class via Twitter on Tuesday. The list includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.
NFL
ESPN

As Mayfield struggles, Panthers' defense shines in first win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers didn’t win the Super Bowl on Sunday, as wide receiver Robbie Anderson reminded everyone in the locker room after snapping a nine-game losing streak that was the longest in the NFL. “Some people might get caught up in the moment and get comfortable,’’...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Lakers coach Darvin Ham sets defensive tone at first practice

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Darvin Ham gathered his players in the film room before his first official practice as a coach in hopes of establishing an identity for his team -- and for himself. "I wasn't going to dare show any Milwaukee Bucks clips," Ham said Tuesday after the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA

