Terry Francona Is "Excited" About The Opportunity For The Guardians To Clinch The Division

Cleveland manager, Terry Francona can feel how close the Guardians are to clinching the division after beating the Rangers.

I don't think anyone expected the Guardians to be in this spot back in April. Nothing against any of the players, coaching staff, or front office either. Usually, the youngest team in baseball doesn't make the playoffs or win the division.

But here we are, the Guardians' magic number now sits at one with a chance to clinch on Sunday with a win or a White Sox loss.

After the Guardians beat the Rangers on Saturday night, Tito said this about the prospect of clinching on Sunday: "

"It’s getting pretty damn exciting. You know I don’t look ahead very far, but when we come to the ballpark tomorrow, we have a chance to close out this division. I’m excited as hell. For me, that means that’s one step above comatose."

This is what else Tito said after the game:

It really is just a matter of time now until the division is all but locked up. One thing is for sure and that's that I can't wait to see the celebrations from that locker room. We've seen this team have fun all year but that's going to be on another level!

Now we just have to wait and see whether they do end up clinching on Sunday or if the celebrations will have to wait until they return home.

-----

Read More:

Oscar Gonzalez Has Second Multi-Home Run Game Of His Career In Guardians Win Over Rangers

What Is The Guardians Brand Of Baseball?

Amed Rosario Leads The Guardians And Baseball In A Big Hustle Stat

Guardians Magic Number Continues To Fall

Guardian Farm Report: Valera Goes Deep As Columbus Splits Doubleheader With Toledo

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation