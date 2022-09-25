ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Terry Francona Is "Excited" About The Opportunity For The Guardians To Clinch The Division

By Tommy Wild
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qQfc_0i9GYlws00

Cleveland manager, Terry Francona can feel how close the Guardians are to clinching the division after beating the Rangers.

I don't think anyone expected the Guardians to be in this spot back in April. Nothing against any of the players, coaching staff, or front office either. Usually, the youngest team in baseball doesn't make the playoffs or win the division.

But here we are, the Guardians' magic number now sits at one with a chance to clinch on Sunday with a win or a White Sox loss.

After the Guardians beat the Rangers on Saturday night, Tito said this about the prospect of clinching on Sunday: "

"It’s getting pretty damn exciting. You know I don’t look ahead very far, but when we come to the ballpark tomorrow, we have a chance to close out this division. I’m excited as hell. For me, that means that’s one step above comatose."

This is what else Tito said after the game:

It really is just a matter of time now until the division is all but locked up. One thing is for sure and that's that I can't wait to see the celebrations from that locker room. We've seen this team have fun all year but that's going to be on another level!

Now we just have to wait and see whether they do end up clinching on Sunday or if the celebrations will have to wait until they return home.

-----

Read More:

Oscar Gonzalez Has Second Multi-Home Run Game Of His Career In Guardians Win Over Rangers

What Is The Guardians Brand Of Baseball?

Amed Rosario Leads The Guardians And Baseball In A Big Hustle Stat

Guardians Magic Number Continues To Fall

Guardian Farm Report: Valera Goes Deep As Columbus Splits Doubleheader With Toledo

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Marlins reach decision on Don Mattingly’s future

Don Mattingly’s seventh season as manager of the Miami Marlins will be his sixth losing one with the club, and it will also be his last. Mattingly and the Marlins have reached a mutual agreement that the manager will not return next season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Mattingly’s contract is set to expire, and he informed players and staff on Sunday that he will not be back in 2023.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Don Mattingly Out In Miami: MLB World Reacts

Don Mattingly won't manage the Miami Marlins in 2023. As first reported by the Miami Herald, Mattingly and the Marlins have agreed to mutually part ways at the end of the season. Miami has a .428 winning percentage since the former Los Angeles Dodgers skipper joined the team in 2016....
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To Cool Barry Bonds News

The world will be watching tonight's Yankees-Red Sox game as slugger Aaron Judge continues his chase of Roger Maris' 61 home runs mark. But another home run champion is going to be watching a lot closer than the rest of us. On Sunday, ESPN announced that MLB's all-time home runs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Toledo, OH
The Spun

Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Terry Francona
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Guardians clinch division

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and all but one wild-card spot is still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
MLB
Golf Digest

The Cleveland Guardians can’t stop, won’t stop daggering the White Sox after clinching the AL Central

The Cleveland Guardians weren’t supposed to be any good this season. They entered the season with a new name they stole from a roller derby team and the fourth-lowest payroll in the MLB. It was thought to be a rebuilding year at best and a tanking year at worst. Everybody, including the arch-rival White Sox, scoffed at the Guardians and the AL Central as a whole.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Guardians#Division
NBA Analysis Network

New York Knicks Land Kevin Love In Major Trade Scenario

There are no rules about rebuilding an NBA team. In fact, front offices have competing strategies and philosophies across the league. In practical terms, there are three streams of talent that teams can draw from – the draft, the trade market, and free agency. Different teams will favor different streams. Realistically, everyone is looking to exploit a market inefficiency if they can find one.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClevelandBaseballInsider

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland, OH
873
Followers
504
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

ClevelandBaseballInsider is a FanNation channel covering the Cleveland Indians

Comments / 0

Community Policy