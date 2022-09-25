Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 27, 2022 Soccer Recaps: Karns City Boys/Girls Win; Prep, Redbank, Hickory Notch Close Victories
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Lyrik Reed scored two goals and McKenna Martin and Emma Dailey one each as Karns City earned a 4-1 win over Forest Area. Martin and Dailey each had an assist, as did Cece Morrow and Avah Burke. Emalie Best had Forest Area’s goal, while Emma McFarland...
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 27, 2022 VB Recaps: O-E Beats Smethport, Smethport’s Fitzsimmons Gets 1,000th Dig; Saegertown Tops Mercer
SMETHPORT, Pa. – Katie Sheeler, Kate Rhinehart, and Carrie Drummond combined for 26 kills and five aces to lead visiting Otto-Eldred to a 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-18) win over Smethport. Cochranton Knocks off Maplewood; Corry Raises Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change. Sheeler had a match-high 12 kills...
d9and10sports.com
Cochranton VB Takes Down Maplewood in Battle of Top-Ranked Teams
COCHRANTON, Pa. – In a matchup of unbeatens and two of the top 10 teams in the state in Class 1A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll, Cochranton powered past Maplewood, 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15. Corry Raises Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change Organization • D9/10 Recaps.
Pitt Rises in Coaches, Holds in AP Poll Following Win Over Rhode Island
The Pitt Panthers are moving up after beating Rhode Island by three scores.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Common Pleas judge rules Pittsburgh 'facility fee' for professional athletes unconstitutional
An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge last week struck down a City of Pittsburgh fee levied against professional athletes who play here, calling the fee an unconstitutional tax. Judge Christine Ward granted a motion for summary judgment filed by three athletes, as well as the players associations representing Major League...
eyeofthehurricane.news
New Castle Golf Team: Retirements, Players, Fundraiser
The 2022-2023 New Castle Golf Team just finished their last match on Tuesday, September 20, in a loss to Blackhawk. The Hurricane’s golf team finished 2-8 on the year, as they were led by Coach Beavon, who has just capped off his 25-year career as a coach for New Castle and will be retiring before next year. I and the rest of the team would personally like to thank Mr. Beavon for all he has done for us and all of the great times he has shared with our team!
Garage floor collapses at Penn Hills home
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car is seen dangling in photos shared by the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company after a garage floor collapsed at a home. Firefighters and the Penn Hills Police Department responded to the 300 block of Bon Air Road on Sunday. According to...
Deer Falls Into Hole in the Middle of the Road, Pittsburgh Locals Witness the Unusual Rescue
Oh, deer! Pittsburgh residents witnessed an unusual rescue after a deer barreled into a construction zone. Finding itself trapped after falling down a large hole in the middle of the road. The unusual event happened in Pittsburgh’s Regent Square neighborhood on East End Avenue. And word spread quickly about the...
butlerradio.com
Five Injured In Route 8 Crash
Multiple motorists were injured as a result of an accident in Butler Township Saturday evening. According to Butler Township Police, shortly before 9 p.m. a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Barbara Umstead of Chicora failed to stop at the intersection of Route 8 and Litman Road and ran into a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Morgan Richards of Petrolia.
wtae.com
Body found in New Castle
New Castle police are investigating after a body was found near a Walgreens store on Wilmington road. There is no word on what happened to the person who was found dead Monday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4has reached out to police for an update.
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Sees Misunderstood Player in Dior Johnson
Dior Johnsons' long, winding road to becoming a Pitt Panther made him 'misunderstood' according to Jeff Capel.
nextpittsburgh.com
10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try
Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Arrested in Drug Bust Friday Morning In Beaver Falls
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver Falls Police in cooperation with the Beaver County ESU and the PA Attorney General’s Office , executed a search warrant at 3509 6th Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022. Samory T. McCloud of Beaver Falls and Detroit Michigan was arrested. Upon searching the...
beavercountyradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler residents near gunfire at Kennywood
PITTSBURGH — Kennywood Park remained closed Sunday after three people were injured in a shooting and others suffered what Allegheny County police described as “trample injuries” in their scramble to escape the chaos during the Saturday night opening of the park’s Phantom Fall Fest. Shots rang...
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mercer County
A crash in Mercer County's Springfield Township sent two people to the hospital.
CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Man shot at Kennywood Park speaks about chaotic night
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Brandon Ward talked exclusively with Channel 11 about what he saw in the moments before he was shot and the chaos that followed Saturday night at Kennywood. Ward says he had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right as the park was getting ready to...
beavercountyradio.com
State Police in New Castle File Charges After Two Juveniles Get into Fight in Wampum
(Wampum, Pa.) Pa State Police in News Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of a reported harassment that occurred on Clyde Street in Wampum on Thursday, September 26, 2022 at 4:30 PM. Troopers said via release that upon investigating it was determined that a 13-year-old female...
wtae.com
Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
Two people killed in late-night crash along Route 51
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are new details on a violent crash along Route 51 in Fayette County.Two people died. Police said a Kia Sportage and a large truck collided late last night. KDKA received reports it erupted into a giant fireball.Both the driver and passenger inside the Kia died at the scene.A part of Route 51 was closed for hours while police investigated the accident scene.
