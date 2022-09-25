ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

d9and10sports.com

Cochranton VB Takes Down Maplewood in Battle of Top-Ranked Teams

COCHRANTON, Pa. – In a matchup of unbeatens and two of the top 10 teams in the state in Class 1A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll, Cochranton powered past Maplewood, 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15. Corry Raises Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change Organization • D9/10 Recaps.
COCHRANTON, PA
eyeofthehurricane.news

New Castle Golf Team: Retirements, Players, Fundraiser

The 2022-2023 New Castle Golf Team just finished their last match on Tuesday, September 20, in a loss to Blackhawk. The Hurricane’s golf team finished 2-8 on the year, as they were led by Coach Beavon, who has just capped off his 25-year career as a coach for New Castle and will be retiring before next year. I and the rest of the team would personally like to thank Mr. Beavon for all he has done for us and all of the great times he has shared with our team!
NEW CASTLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Garage floor collapses at Penn Hills home

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car is seen dangling in photos shared by the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company after a garage floor collapsed at a home. Firefighters and the Penn Hills Police Department responded to the 300 block of Bon Air Road on Sunday. According to...
PENN HILLS, PA
butlerradio.com

Five Injured In Route 8 Crash

Multiple motorists were injured as a result of an accident in Butler Township Saturday evening. According to Butler Township Police, shortly before 9 p.m. a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Barbara Umstead of Chicora failed to stop at the intersection of Route 8 and Litman Road and ran into a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Morgan Richards of Petrolia.
CHICORA, PA
wtae.com

Body found in New Castle

New Castle police are investigating after a body was found near a Walgreens store on Wilmington road. There is no word on what happened to the person who was found dead Monday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4has reached out to police for an update.
nextpittsburgh.com

10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try

Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Arrested in Drug Bust Friday Morning In Beaver Falls

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver Falls Police in cooperation with the Beaver County ESU and the PA Attorney General’s Office , executed a search warrant at 3509 6th Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022. Samory T. McCloud of Beaver Falls and Detroit Michigan was arrested. Upon searching the...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler residents near gunfire at Kennywood

PITTSBURGH — Kennywood Park remained closed Sunday after three people were injured in a shooting and others suffered what Allegheny County police described as “trample injuries” in their scramble to escape the chaos during the Saturday night opening of the park’s Phantom Fall Fest. Shots rang...
wtae.com

Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two people killed in late-night crash along Route 51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are new details on a violent crash along Route 51 in Fayette County.Two people died. Police said a Kia Sportage and a large truck collided late last night. KDKA received reports it erupted into a giant fireball.Both the driver and passenger inside the Kia died at the scene.A part of Route 51 was closed for hours while police investigated the accident scene.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

