Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Darrow & Darrow Free Online
Best sites to watch Darrow & Darrow - Last updated on Sep 26, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Darrow & Darrow online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Darrow & Darrow on this page.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould Free Online
Best sites to watch Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould - Last updated on Sep 28, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Microsoft Store Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Apple iTunes. Read more to see all the sites where you can...
epicstream.com
How Many Episodes Will My Hero Academia Season 6 Have?
One of the highly anticipated releases for the fall anime season is My Hero Academia Season 6 with the heroes and villains facing each other for the Paranormal Liberation War arc. But for how many episodes will My Hero Academia Season 6 run?. How Many Episodes Will My Hero Academia...
epicstream.com
Mental Coach Jegal Episode 7 Release Date and Time, Preview
Mental Coach Jegal Episode 7 will highlight Cha Ga Eul’s first step to overcome yips and Jegal Gil’s plans to oust Coach Oh Dal Sung. Mental Coach Jegal is a highly-anticipated sports drama by Kim Ban Di that tells the life of a national athlete who quits sports and starts focusing on helping other athletes with their mental health issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lionsgate Says It’s Leaning Toward Spinning Off Studio, Not Starz
Lionsgate is now looking at spinning off its studio business — rather than kicking out the Starz premium network and streaming business. The company, in an SEC filing Wednesday, said that “Despite the volatile market environment” Lionsgate remains “on a path to separating our Starz and studio businesses.” However, Lionsgate is increasingly focused on divesting the studio side of the house. “As negotiations progress, we have increased our focus on the possibility of spinning our studio business, creating a number of financial and strategic benefits,” the company said in an SEC filing Wednesday. “In that regard, we are continuing productive negotiations with...
Avicii’s Family Sells 75% of Late DJ’s Catalog to Pophouse
The family of Avicii, the late, multi-platinum-selling Swedish DJ, has sold 75% of his master recordings and publishing to Pophouse Entertainment, the Stockholm-based company co-founded by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, which is behind that group’s multi-million-dollar “Voyage” show in London and other enterprises. The family and estate will maintain ownership of the remaining 25%. Terms of the deal, which is estimated to be for nine figures, were not disclosed. According to the announcement, a joint venture has been created between the family and estate of Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) and Pophouse “to safeguard Avicii’s indelible legacy through future global endeavours,” such...
Comments / 0