Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Defeats Springfield College 2-1

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State men’s soccer team defeated Springfield College 2-1 in non-conference action Tuesday night at Maple Street Field. The Rams improve to 5-3-1 overall. Springfield College drops to 1-5-2 overall. HOW IT HAPPENED:. Springfield was aggressive offensively in the early goings as the Pride outshot...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
framinghamsource.com

Ashland Accepting Applications For Its Fall BAA Grant Program

ASHLAND – The Boston Athletic Association provides the Town of Ashland invitational entries each year for the Boston Marathon. Entry recipients’ are selected and each runner does fundraising in exchange for their entry. The funds raised are given back to the community via a grant program. Grant rounds...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Clark Defeats Framingham State Rams 5-0

WORCESTER- The Framingham State women’s soccer team was defeated on the road at Clark University Monday evening in non-conference action at Granger Field in Worcester. Framingham State is still seeking its first win of the season and is 0-9. Clark University is 3-4 now. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Cougars...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

1 Today is the International Right To Know Day. International Right to Know Day began on Sept. 28, 2002, when freedom of information organizations from around the world came together in Bulgaria, and created the FOI Advocates Network, a global coalition working together to promote the right of access to information for all people and the benefits of open, transparent, and accountable governments.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

42 Natick Residents Participating in 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk on October 2

FRAMINGHAM – 42 residents from Natick will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

31 Framingham Residents To Participate in Jimmy Fund Walk

FRAMINGHAM – 31 residents from Framingham will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Damian Raymond Flores, 39

FRAMINGHAM – Damian Raymond Flores, 39, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 16, 2022. Born In Framingham, on September 1, 1983, to Alba Quinones and Eugene Flores. Damian Graduated Keefe Tech in 2001. He Lived in Framingham most of his life until moving to Marlborough, as an adult.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Bruce A. Clain, 58

FRAMINGHAM – Bruce A. Clain, of Framingham, formerly of South Natick, passed away on September 20, 2022, at age 58. He was born in Natick on July 29th, 1964 to the late Joseph “Joe” A Clain and Eudeila “Lil” Clain (Fernandez). Bruce was a high...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Resident DePalo Named New Executive Director of Open Table

CONCORD – Open Table, the Concord and Maynard charity dedicated to fighting hunger and building healthy communities, today, September 26, announced Alexandra DePalo will take over the role of executive director leading the 33-year-old non-profit organization whose mission is to end hunger in the local community by providing healthy food in ways that respect the dignity and diversity of those served.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Framingham History Center Tag Sale Today

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham History Center is holding its annual tag sale today at Historic Village Hall. The sale is until 3 p.m. Cash or checks are encouraged. All items have been donated to the Framingham History Center and are not part of our collection, said the Center. Proceeds...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Singletary Lane Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a a crash on Singletary Lane on Sunday night, September 25. One car struck a parked vehicle. The crash was reported at 7:07 p.m. at 374 Singletary Lane. One individual was injured and taken to metroWest Medical center in Framingham, said Framingham Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
