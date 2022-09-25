Read full article on original website
Framingham State Defeats Springfield College 2-1
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State men’s soccer team defeated Springfield College 2-1 in non-conference action Tuesday night at Maple Street Field. The Rams improve to 5-3-1 overall. Springfield College drops to 1-5-2 overall. HOW IT HAPPENED:. Springfield was aggressive offensively in the early goings as the Pride outshot...
framinghamsource.com
Ashland Accepting Applications For Its Fall BAA Grant Program
ASHLAND – The Boston Athletic Association provides the Town of Ashland invitational entries each year for the Boston Marathon. Entry recipients’ are selected and each runner does fundraising in exchange for their entry. The funds raised are given back to the community via a grant program. Grant rounds...
Framingham Freshman Lamakina Finishes 15th at Manchester Invitational Race
MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamakina finished 15th overall at the Manchester Invitational road race on Saturday, September 24 at Derryfield Park. Caroline Cummings, a senior at La Salle Academy, won the large school varsity race in 18:59 minutes. Lamakina finished the race in 20:13 minutes.
Clark Defeats Framingham State Rams 5-0
WORCESTER- The Framingham State women’s soccer team was defeated on the road at Clark University Monday evening in non-conference action at Granger Field in Worcester. Framingham State is still seeking its first win of the season and is 0-9. Clark University is 3-4 now. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Cougars...
Leombruno’s Short Movie Selected For 7 Fall Film Festivals
BOSTON – Framingham High and Pratt Institute graduate Alex Leombruno had her 2022 short film I Love You Don’t Leave Me selected for the Boston Film Festival. You can watch the 15-minute film directed and written by Leombruno at this link. Besides director, screenwriter, and editor, Leombruno also...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
1 Today is the International Right To Know Day. International Right to Know Day began on Sept. 28, 2002, when freedom of information organizations from around the world came together in Bulgaria, and created the FOI Advocates Network, a global coalition working together to promote the right of access to information for all people and the benefits of open, transparent, and accountable governments.
Framingham Library Hosting Presentation on Colonial Gravestones Tuesday
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Library is hosting a presentation on gravestones in person on Tuesday, September 27 at the Christa McAuliffe branch on Water Street. The presentation is also available on Zoom. “If only colonial gravestones could talk! Imagine what they could tell us! Why did the Puritans use...
42 Natick Residents Participating in 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk on October 2
FRAMINGHAM – 42 residents from Natick will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
31 Framingham Residents To Participate in Jimmy Fund Walk
FRAMINGHAM – 31 residents from Framingham will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Damian Raymond Flores, 39
FRAMINGHAM – Damian Raymond Flores, 39, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 16, 2022. Born In Framingham, on September 1, 1983, to Alba Quinones and Eugene Flores. Damian Graduated Keefe Tech in 2001. He Lived in Framingham most of his life until moving to Marlborough, as an adult.
Christa McAuliffe Library Hosting Author Fair on Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library is hosting an author fair on Saturday, October 1 at the Christa McAuliffe branch library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All ages are invited to attend the free event to meet local authors, to hear their stories, learn their process for writing, and how they got published.
Wednesday at 9 a.m. Deadline To Register For Framingham Police Officer Exam This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Wednesday, September 28 at 9 a.m. is the deadline to register to take the Framingham Police Officer exam. The exam is scheduled for Saturday, October 1 at Keefe Technical High School at 750 Winter Street in Framingham. Framingham removed itself from Civil Service examinations and now conducts...
Bruce A. Clain, 58
FRAMINGHAM – Bruce A. Clain, of Framingham, formerly of South Natick, passed away on September 20, 2022, at age 58. He was born in Natick on July 29th, 1964 to the late Joseph “Joe” A Clain and Eudeila “Lil” Clain (Fernandez). Bruce was a high...
Framingham Resident DePalo Named New Executive Director of Open Table
CONCORD – Open Table, the Concord and Maynard charity dedicated to fighting hunger and building healthy communities, today, September 26, announced Alexandra DePalo will take over the role of executive director leading the 33-year-old non-profit organization whose mission is to end hunger in the local community by providing healthy food in ways that respect the dignity and diversity of those served.
UPDATED: Eversource Restores Electricity to 2,800 Customer in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – About 2,800 customers customers in the City of Framingham were without electricity, this morning, September 26 for a couple of hours. The outage was located on the western end of Framingham, including portions of Pheasant Hill neighborhood. Power was restored around 1:15 p.m. Eversource said “the outage...
UPDATED: Framingham History Center Announces 50% Off Remaining Tag Sale Items on Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham History Center held its annual tag sale today at Historic Village Hall on Saturday until 3 p.m. But on Sunday, the center announced remaining items are available at 50% of from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All items have been donated to the Framingham History...
PHOTOS: Framingham History Center Tag Sale Today
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham History Center is holding its annual tag sale today at Historic Village Hall. The sale is until 3 p.m. Cash or checks are encouraged. All items have been donated to the Framingham History Center and are not part of our collection, said the Center. Proceeds...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Singletary Lane Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a a crash on Singletary Lane on Sunday night, September 25. One car struck a parked vehicle. The crash was reported at 7:07 p.m. at 374 Singletary Lane. One individual was injured and taken to metroWest Medical center in Framingham, said Framingham Police...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route 9 last night, September 26. The crash happened at at 121 Worcester Road at 8:07 p.m. The “rear end accident at stop light,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was transported to MetroWest...
Marlborough-Based BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces First Indiana Store
In full transparency, the following press release was submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. MARLBOROUGH & NOBLESVILLE, INDIANA – -BJ’s Wholesale Club, an operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced its newest club in Noblesville, IN will open on Friday, September 30, 2022.
