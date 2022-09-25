ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
Scary Mommy

Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
HollywoodLife

Nia Long’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children, Including Son With Ime Udoka

Nia Long is focusing on her children in the midst of a scandal involving one of their fathers. The Boyz N the Hood star, 51, broke her silence on Friday (September 23) after her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, with whom she shares a 10-year-old son, was put on a year suspension for an alleged consensual relationship with a female staffer on the NBA team.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Nia Long News

Boston Celtics head coach Ume Idoka has been suspended for at least one year for multiple violations of the organization's code of conduct. According to multiple reports, Udoka had an affair with a member of the organization. It's unclear what exactly is causing the year-long suspension. Udoka has notably been...
Ime Udoka
Nia Long
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics legends Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett talk NBA rule changes and more in the latest 'KG Certified'

Boston Celtics Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were a legendary duo while they played for the Celtics, and in their post-playing days have kept in touch, even occasionally making appearances together for various Boston-adjacent events and occasionally on Garnett’s Showtime Basketball “KG Certified” podcast.
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Posts Romantic Message For A Special Someone: "Slide Through"

Drake is living his bachelor lifestyle to the fullest. The Certified Lover Boy isn't romantically linked to anyone (publicly) at the moment, but he's been dropping cryptic hints in recent posts letting fans know that love --- or the lack there of -- is on his mind. Last week, he had fans guessing after posted a photo on Instagram with a caption explaining why he didn't propose to a woman.
Boston Celtics
NBA
Travel
Basketball
Sports
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Opens Up On Being Swept By The Boston Celtics In 2022 Playoffs: "It Was One Of The First Times I've Been Embarrassed Leaving The Court"

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had a very interesting summer together. Irving was the first player to want out of the Nets after the team didn't give him the max contract extension Irving thought he deserves. The Nets reservations over Kyrie's availability through the season were valid ones and Kyrie is coming into this season playing to re-establish his value in the league.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Puts Miami Mansion On Market For $29.5 Million

Lil Wayne is selling his property in Miami for a hefty price. Lil Wayne is reportedly selling his mansion in Miami Beach, Florida for an asking price of $29.5 million. The rapper purchased the property in 2018 for $16.75 million. The house, built in 2017, is located on Allison Island...
hotnewhiphop.com

L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Triple Shooting

The 23-year old was gunned down in his Compton neighborhood along with two others. Los Angeles murders have been at all time high in recent years. Just weeks after PNB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoes Chicken and Waffles in South L.A., Compton rapper Kee Riches was gunned down in the notable California neighborhood. According to reports, police were responding to a report of a gunshot victim in the area when they discovered the 23-year rapper fatally shot.
