Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Related
Black Men Rip Ime Udoka For Cheating On Nia Long; Nia Long Responds
Cheating on Nia Long is crazy.
Nia Long’s Family Album With Ime Udoka, Sons Massai and Kez: Photos
Family forever. Though Nia Long and fiancé Ime Udoka’s own relationship hit a rough patch in September 2022, the Best Man star will forever be committed to her sons. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air […]
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
NBA・
Nia Long’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children, Including Son With Ime Udoka
Nia Long is focusing on her children in the midst of a scandal involving one of their fathers. The Boyz N the Hood star, 51, broke her silence on Friday (September 23) after her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, with whom she shares a 10-year-old son, was put on a year suspension for an alleged consensual relationship with a female staffer on the NBA team.
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Nia Long News
Boston Celtics head coach Ume Idoka has been suspended for at least one year for multiple violations of the organization's code of conduct. According to multiple reports, Udoka had an affair with a member of the organization. It's unclear what exactly is causing the year-long suspension. Udoka has notably been...
Yardbarker
Marcus Smart On Ime Udoka's Affair With The Female Staffer On The Celtics: "I Still Love Ime As A Person, As A Coach."
The Ime Udoka scandal has rocked the Boston Celtics organization leading into the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics were seen as one of the favorites to win the championship next season but there is now turmoil behind the scenes and it remains to be seen how much this situation affects the players.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nia Long breaks silence after fiance Ime Udoka's suspension for Celtics relationship scandal
Actress Nia Long has spoken out after her fiance Ime Udoka was suspended for a year by the Boston Celtics. Long and Udoka have been together since 2010, with the actress publicly rooting him on during the Celtics’ run to the NBA Finals last season. The pair have a son, Kez Sunday Udoka, who was born in 2011.
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Apply Pressure In Latest Looks
Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her and her hubby's stylish looks and we love it!
Nets star PG Kyrie Irving: 'I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated'
Along with men's tennis star Novak Djokovic, Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets has been one of the most notable and outspoken superstar athletes when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Still unvaccinated, the seven-time All-Star missed a number of home games last season due to restrictions for unvaccinated people in New York City, though that changed in March.
Nia Long plans to 'focus on my children' after fiancé Ime Udoka's affair
'The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,' actor Nia Long said in a statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston Celtics legends Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett talk NBA rule changes and more in the latest 'KG Certified'
Boston Celtics Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were a legendary duo while they played for the Celtics, and in their post-playing days have kept in touch, even occasionally making appearances together for various Boston-adjacent events and occasionally on Garnett’s Showtime Basketball “KG Certified” podcast.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Posts Romantic Message For A Special Someone: "Slide Through"
Drake is living his bachelor lifestyle to the fullest. The Certified Lover Boy isn't romantically linked to anyone (publicly) at the moment, but he's been dropping cryptic hints in recent posts letting fans know that love --- or the lack there of -- is on his mind. Last week, he had fans guessing after posted a photo on Instagram with a caption explaining why he didn't propose to a woman.
Celtics seek to re-hire Clippers' Jay Larranaga to help Joe Mazzulla
The Celtics are apparently looking to hire another veteran coach to assist interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They are seeking permission to talk to Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla’s staff this season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets. He’s a familiar face in Boston. Larranaga joined Tyronn Lue’s...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Attended The Grand Opening Of His Store In Los Angeles: "Our Star Sales Associate Is Here."
Russell Westbrook's exploits on the court in Los Angeles leave much to be desired, the point guard is expected to perform at a much higher level than he has shown since joining his hometown franchise last season. But basketball isn't everything, there is more to Russell Westbrook and his life than just what occurs on the court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Opens Up On Being Swept By The Boston Celtics In 2022 Playoffs: "It Was One Of The First Times I've Been Embarrassed Leaving The Court"
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had a very interesting summer together. Irving was the first player to want out of the Nets after the team didn't give him the max contract extension Irving thought he deserves. The Nets reservations over Kyrie's availability through the season were valid ones and Kyrie is coming into this season playing to re-establish his value in the league.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne Puts Miami Mansion On Market For $29.5 Million
Lil Wayne is selling his property in Miami for a hefty price. Lil Wayne is reportedly selling his mansion in Miami Beach, Florida for an asking price of $29.5 million. The rapper purchased the property in 2018 for $16.75 million. The house, built in 2017, is located on Allison Island...
SUNDAY NOIRE: It’s Time To #MuteToryLanez And Apologize To Meg Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez’s latest drama with singer August Alsina pretty much confirms that the Canadian shrimp is trash, and nobody listens to Black women—not even one named Megan Thee Stallion. MADAMENOIRE reported on an altercation between Alsina and Lanez surfaced on Monday, setting the internet ablaze. The two entertainers,...
hotnewhiphop.com
L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Triple Shooting
The 23-year old was gunned down in his Compton neighborhood along with two others. Los Angeles murders have been at all time high in recent years. Just weeks after PNB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoes Chicken and Waffles in South L.A., Compton rapper Kee Riches was gunned down in the notable California neighborhood. According to reports, police were responding to a report of a gunshot victim in the area when they discovered the 23-year rapper fatally shot.
Comments / 0