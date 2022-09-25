ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Louis Theroux: America's Medicated Kids Free Online

Faced with the challenging behaviour of their kids, more and more parents in America are turning to psychoactive medication to help them cope, even though the drugs, and sometimes the diagnoses, remain controversial. Louis travels to one of America's leading children's psychiatric treatment centres, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to get to know the diagnosed children and hoping to understand what drives parents to put their kids on drugs.
KIDS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Darrow & Darrow Free Online

Best sites to watch Darrow & Darrow - Last updated on Sep 26, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Darrow & Darrow online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Darrow & Darrow on this page.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Lovecraft#Amazon Video#Amazon Prime Video Best
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen

Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
The Independent

NOT FOR EXTERNAL USE ‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and since then, many viewers have found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through...
TV SERIES
IGN

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Daniel Weyman aka The Stranger Says There’s a Lot to Learn About the Enigmatic Character

With five episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power already out (read our two-episode premiere review here and episode five review here), we know more about the antagonist Sauron while we also have a mysterious and magical character The Stranger, who seems to be connected to the overarching story set in Middle-earth Second Age.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A breathless sci-fi masterpiece soars 67 places to fly high on streaming

This summer marked the 20th anniversary of Minority Report, the first-time collaboration between director Steven Spielberg and star Tom Cruise that delivered exactly the sort of high quality cinema you’d expect from two undisputed titans of their respective professions. An all-star partnership that lived up to the lofty billing...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
POPSUGAR

"House of the Dragon"'s Vhagar Is the Oldest Dragon Left Standing

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The first season of "House of the Dragon" is, as promised, filled with all sorts of dragons, from Daemon's red Caraxes to Rhaenyra's soaring Syrax. But in episode six, one dragon steps into the spotlight: Vhagar. In the episode, which aired Sept. 26, Vhagar is seen with her rider, Laena Velaryon, and she plays a pivotal role in Laena's death. We're breaking down the origins of this legendary dragon and where she'll probably go from here.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Mental Coach Jegal Episode 7 Release Date and Time, Preview

Mental Coach Jegal Episode 7 will highlight Cha Ga Eul’s first step to overcome yips and Jegal Gil’s plans to oust Coach Oh Dal Sung. Mental Coach Jegal is a highly-anticipated sports drama by Kim Ban Di that tells the life of a national athlete who quits sports and starts focusing on helping other athletes with their mental health issues.
MENTAL HEALTH
epicstream.com

How Many Episodes Will My Hero Academia Season 6 Have?

One of the highly anticipated releases for the fall anime season is My Hero Academia Season 6 with the heroes and villains facing each other for the Paranormal Liberation War arc. But for how many episodes will My Hero Academia Season 6 run?. How Many Episodes Will My Hero Academia...
COMICS
TODAY.com

King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013

King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

House Of The Dragon's Season 1, Episode 7 Promo Begins With A Funeral

House of the Dragon has reached the second half of Season 1 — and jumped forward in time 10 years. During that time, Rhaenyra and Alicent had children, Viserys’ health worsened, and Daemon took off for Pentos with his new wife to avoid all the political drama. And in the most significant change, Rhaenyra and Alicent have gone from teenagers to women, with whole new actors playing the roles. But in the House of the Dragon’s Season 1, Episode 7 promo, all that takes a back seat to the massive drama to come.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy