Surgery clinic proposed to replace 111-year-old farmhouse in Eagan
Architectural rendering of a 35,000-square-foot medical clinic proposed to be constructed at the northeast intersection of Highway 55 and Lone Oak Road in Eagan, Minn. Courtesy of Synergy Architecture Studio / City of Eagan. Developers in Eagan are hoping to begin construction next month on a 35,000-square-foot medical clinic proposed...
Community members start a petition to address safety concerns at Arden Hills intersection
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — It's business as usual at the intersection of Highway 96 and U.S. Highway 10 in Arden Hills, following a crash one week ago claiming the life of a 23-month-old child. But now - community members living near this intersection are speaking out about what they're...
Twin Cities mental health workers plan 3-day strike
MINNEAPOLIS -- Mental health workers with two Twin Cities health care providers plan to strike for three days early next month.More than 400 workers with M Health Fairview and Allina Health say they have filed a 10-day notice for the brief strike, which would begin Oct. 3. The workers are part of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa.Representatives say the workers' primary concern is safe staffing levels."We are ready to strike because no one should worry about getting hurt at work," Dana Disbrow, a psychiatric associate at MHealth Fairview, said. "We are ready to strike because no one should have to...
University of Minnesota to refund students for lack of food in dining halls
MINNEAPOLIS – Following outrage over the lack of food being served in some University of Minnesota dining halls during the first weeks of the fall semester, some students can expect to get some of their money back.University officials announced Tuesday that every student who lives in campus residence halls and pays for a food plan will be given a 50-percent credit for September's dining charges. Officials cite "ongoing staffing shortages" for the substandard dining experiences so far this school year.WCCO reported last week on the ongoing situation at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank campus in Minneapolis, where...
KARE
Mother, daughter bring new affordable housing to north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Mother and daughter Jeniffer and Joanne Kuria are the proud owners of Amani Construction & Development. Amani means "peace" in Swahili. They chose the word as a nod to Kenya, where they emigrated from about 20 years ago. "My mom and I have a really wonderful relationship,"...
kxlp941.com
M Health Fairview, Allina Health Mental Health Workers Schedule Strike
(Minneapolis, MN) — Mental health workers from M Health Fairview and Allina Health are moving forward with strike plans. The workers filed a ten-day notice yesterday for a three-day planned strike if a labor agreement between the sides isn’t reached. The over 400 workers are members of Service Employees International Union Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa, who say they haven’t been able to reach an agreement on a “fair first contract.” The union says 98-percent of its workers voted to support authorizing the strike.
Community effort saved this Stillwater lake; Why it won't be the last success story
STILLWATER, Minn. — For decades, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has tracked the health of our waterways and the yearly results can often be discouraging. Nearly 3,000 lakes and rivers in Minnesota are on the 2022 Impaired Waters List. But this year there were also signs of hope. More...
On first day of school, state trooper escorts kindergartener whose life he helped save five years earlier
WAYZATA, Minn. — Elise Lonsbury had everything set for her first day of kindergarten. But Elise’s first-day-of-school list was likely the only one that included a state trooper. “Five years ago, I would have never guessed that we'd be doing this,” Lt. Paul Stricker of the Minnesota State...
Nurses, hospital leaders back at bargaining table, but with little progress
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota nurses and hospital leaders are back at the bargaining table, focused on negotiating several contracts. Fifteen-thousand nurses went on strike from Sept. 12-14. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) union and hospital leaders have been negotiating for about six months now. There were several meetings...
Dozens of Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota, Dakotas prepare for Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of National Guard members have been deployed to help in Florida, as well as Red Cross volunteers from all over the country. Twelve are from Minnesota and are already on the ground there, including a woman from Champlin. Kyle Parkinson says anxiety levels are high...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Department of Health declares Measles outbreak
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there is a measles outbreak in the state. Half of all current cases in the United States are in Minnesota. The department says there have been 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children who traveled internationally since June. Measles typically...
Hennepin County eviction backlog estimated at 4 months
Kristi Belcamino at the Pioneer Press says, “More than 100 people showed up to attend a drag story time at a St. Paul library Saturday morning despite reported threats to kill the librarians holding the event. Librarians speaking at a city council meeting this week said they had received death threats from people claiming they would dress like ninjas and beat the librarians to death if the Drag Story Hour happened. The story hour, created by Pedro Pepa, has been held more than 10 times in the Twin Cities, including performances at Powderhorn Park, Pillsbury House Theatre, Walker Art Center, The Loft Literary Center, Moon Palace Books and Wild Rumpus Books.”
Viral video of rodent dining in Minneapolis restaurant puts work of health inspectors in focus
MINNEAPOLIS – Health inspectors are busy this time of year as colder weather prompts mice to move inside restaurants and stores.Video of a mouse poking around the food at Stella's Fish Café in Minneapolis went viral over the weekend, management shut down its operation and got an emergency pest management visit.Inspectors found signs of mice, droppings and a dead mouse in a trap. A follow-up inspection was conducted Sunday and Monday early afternoon, and the restaurant is now back open.Cindy Weckwerth with the Minneapolis Department of Health says its 23 inspectors are working hard this time of year."We may respond...
Twin Cities cardiologist creates food line to aid heart health
MINNEAPOLIS — Sometimes things sound too good to be true, like a snack food that can aid heart health. Now, thanks to a Twin Cities doctor, this cholesterol-lowering treat is a reality. Dr. Elizabeth Klodas is a Twin Cities cardiologist focusing on the prevention of heart disease through changing...
Castle On The St. Croix River Hits The Market In Minnesota
All I can say about this one is WOW! A castle has hit the market in Minnesota and as if that wasn't amazing enough, it also sits right along the St. Croix. It's a home fit for a queen or a king. This is one of many unique listings to...
redlakenationnews.com
Departing nurses are a concern for Minnesota hospitals amid contract talks
Aubree Jackson wanted to be an inpatient nurse ever since she took care of a mother who suffered a traumatic brain injury. But after one day at a Twin Cities hospital, in the middle of the pandemic, she started looking elsewhere for work. Training had been hands-off during the pandemic...
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
luthersem.edu
Book Recommendation: ‘Speak It Plain: Words for Worship and Life Together’
Meta Herrick Carlson ’08 M.Div. is the author of “Speak It Plain: Words for Worship and Life Together,” published in 2022 by Fortress Press. These prayers, blessings, litanies, and liturgies were created as a companion to existing worship resources. In the book’s preface, Carlson notes that people...
ccxmedia.org
Walgreens Plans Brooklyn Park Facility to Speed Up Prescription Delivery
Walgreens, the second largest pharmacy chain in the country, is planning a 52,000-square-foot facility in Brooklyn Park that officials say would significantly speed up delivery of customer prescriptions. The facility, which would use state-of-the-art robotics technology, would be located at 10695 Winnetka Avenue, just east of Highway 169. The project...
Don Shelby takes WCCO for tour of almost no-waste, no-fossil fuels house
MINNEAPOLIS -- Ethics. It's a thing Journalist Don Shelby knows a thing or two about. Ethics guided Don Shelby's days as a journalist.So it shouldn't surprise you that a particular ethic guided the blueprint of his dream home."There was a house, an 1890s cabin, on this property. Every usable stick that was in that house is in the side of this house," Shelby told WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh.From the barn beam floors to the treasures on top of them, Shelby's guiding principle was zero waste, zero fossil fuels ... or at least get pretty close.The windows, for instance, aren't reused, but...
