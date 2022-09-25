ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twin Cities mental health workers plan 3-day strike

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mental health workers with two Twin Cities health care providers plan to strike for three days early next month.More than 400 workers with M Health Fairview and Allina Health say they have filed a 10-day notice for the brief strike, which would begin Oct. 3. The workers are part of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa.Representatives say the workers' primary concern is safe staffing levels."We are ready to strike because no one should worry about getting hurt at work," Dana Disbrow, a psychiatric associate at MHealth Fairview, said. "We are ready to strike because no one should have to...
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota to refund students for lack of food in dining halls

MINNEAPOLIS – Following outrage over the lack of food being served in some University of Minnesota dining halls during the first weeks of the fall semester, some students can expect to get some of their money back.University officials announced Tuesday that every student who lives in campus residence halls and pays for a food plan will be given a 50-percent credit for September's dining charges. Officials cite "ongoing staffing shortages" for the substandard dining experiences so far this school year.WCCO reported last week on the ongoing situation at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank campus in Minneapolis, where...
M Health Fairview, Allina Health Mental Health Workers Schedule Strike

(Minneapolis, MN) — Mental health workers from M Health Fairview and Allina Health are moving forward with strike plans. The workers filed a ten-day notice yesterday for a three-day planned strike if a labor agreement between the sides isn’t reached. The over 400 workers are members of Service Employees International Union Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa, who say they haven’t been able to reach an agreement on a “fair first contract.” The union says 98-percent of its workers voted to support authorizing the strike.
Minnesota Department of Health declares Measles outbreak

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there is a measles outbreak in the state. Half of all current cases in the United States are in Minnesota. The department says there have been 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children who traveled internationally since June. Measles typically...
Hennepin County eviction backlog estimated at 4 months

Kristi Belcamino at the Pioneer Press says, “More than 100 people showed up to attend a drag story time at a St. Paul library Saturday morning despite reported threats to kill the librarians holding the event. Librarians speaking at a city council meeting this week said they had received death threats from people claiming they would dress like ninjas and beat the librarians to death if the Drag Story Hour happened. The story hour, created by Pedro Pepa, has been held more than 10 times in the Twin Cities, including performances at Powderhorn Park, Pillsbury House Theatre, Walker Art Center, The Loft Literary Center, Moon Palace Books and Wild Rumpus Books.”
Viral video of rodent dining in Minneapolis restaurant puts work of health inspectors in focus

MINNEAPOLIS – Health inspectors are busy this time of year as colder weather prompts mice to move inside restaurants and stores.Video of a mouse poking around the food at Stella's Fish Café in Minneapolis went viral over the weekend, management shut down its operation and got an emergency pest management visit.Inspectors found signs of mice, droppings and a dead mouse in a trap. A follow-up inspection was conducted Sunday and Monday early afternoon, and the restaurant is now back open.Cindy Weckwerth with the Minneapolis Department of Health says its 23 inspectors are working hard this time of year."We may respond...
Walgreens Plans Brooklyn Park Facility to Speed Up Prescription Delivery

Walgreens, the second largest pharmacy chain in the country, is planning a 52,000-square-foot facility in Brooklyn Park that officials say would significantly speed up delivery of customer prescriptions. The facility, which would use state-of-the-art robotics technology, would be located at 10695 Winnetka Avenue, just east of Highway 169. The project...
Don Shelby takes WCCO for tour of almost no-waste, no-fossil fuels house

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ethics. It's a thing Journalist Don Shelby knows a thing or two about. Ethics guided Don Shelby's days as a journalist.So it shouldn't surprise you that a particular ethic guided the blueprint of his dream home."There was a house, an 1890s cabin, on this property. Every usable stick that was in that house is in the side of this house," Shelby told WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh.From the barn beam floors to the treasures on top of them, Shelby's guiding principle was zero waste, zero fossil fuels ... or at least get pretty close.The windows, for instance, aren't reused, but...
