MINNEAPOLIS – Following outrage over the lack of food being served in some University of Minnesota dining halls during the first weeks of the fall semester, some students can expect to get some of their money back.University officials announced Tuesday that every student who lives in campus residence halls and pays for a food plan will be given a 50-percent credit for September's dining charges. Officials cite "ongoing staffing shortages" for the substandard dining experiences so far this school year.WCCO reported last week on the ongoing situation at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank campus in Minneapolis, where...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO