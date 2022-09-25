ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Game Balls: No. 8 Kentucky 31, Northern Illinois 23

By Hunter Shelton
Wildcats Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtvyp_0i9GWTVc00

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats improved to 4-0 on Saturday night in Lexington, fighting past Northern Illinois 31-23. The win was a rugged one at times for the Wildcats, but explosive plays from the wide receiving core burned the NIU secondary, propelling UK to victory. Here are our game balls:

OFFENSE: Barion Brown

While you could give this to Tayvion Robinson, Brown's speed is the kicker. His wheels earned the Cats two crucial touchdowns, one in each half. After returning a kick in the season-opener back on Sept. 3, we've been awaiting the next big play from the freshman. Luckily for Big Blue Nation, he had more than one huge score in mind. Finishing with four catches for 102 yards and two scores isn't such a bad day in the office.

DEFENSE: Jacquez Jones

It was a much sloppier day at the office for Kentucky's defense, but senior linebacker Jacquez Jones was all over the field. The Ole Miss transfer finished with 12 tackles (four solo.) Following the 31-0 shutout of Youngstown State, there was always going to be some sort of letdown, but it ended up being bigger than anyone on the defense would've wanted. Nevertheless the Wildcats are 4-0 and move on to their next SEC opponent, the former home of Jones, Ole Miss.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Don't Need Chris Rodriguez to Play "Savior" Role for Kentucky

Kentucky's offense is getting a major upgrade on the field this weekend in Oxford against Ole Miss.  Star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr is finally back for the Wildcats after missing the first four games of the season. If you've somehow missed the drama surrounding the senior, here's a small ...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

What Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said about the Rebels

The following are excerpts of what Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops said about Ole Miss at his weekly press conference in Lexington. No. 11 Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) hosts No. 7 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Dekalb, IL
Dekalb, IL
Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Dekalb, IL
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Dekalb, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Lexington, IL
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Wildcats Today

Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Ole Miss

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday at his fifth-game game-week press conference of the season, as his Wildcats are set tot take on Ole Miss in Oxford on Oct. 1.  Here's everything Stoops had to say: Opening statement... “Looking forward to getting back on the practice ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Set For Late Kick in Lexington

The SEC has announced time slots for week six of the 2022 college football season. It'll be the third night game of the season in Lexington for the Wildcats when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 8:  UK will be the nightcap on SEC Network as it looks for its third win in a row ...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky basketball shares scenes from first day of practice

College basketball is about a month away and Kentucky basketball is back out on the practice court. The Wildcats’ social media shared the scenes from their practice session Tuesday morning. Kentucky looks to rebound from last year’s first-round exit to Cinderella Saint Peters, when the Peacocks marched all the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Barion Brown Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week following his lights out performance on Saturday against Northern Illinois.  True freshman caught four passes for a career-high 102 yards and two touchdowns in UK's 31-23 win over Northern Illinois.On the first ...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Illinois#American Football#College Football#Wildcats#Niu#Sec
Wildcats Today

Kentucky to Open 2022-23 Regular Season Against Howard

One of the final pieces to Kentucky's 2022-23 schedule has been revealed.  The Wildcats will open the regular season on Nov. 7 inside Rupp Arena against the Howard Bison. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. EST and will air on SEC Network.  Howard is coming off a 16-13 season in 2021-22 which ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to the Media on Monday Ahead of Ole Miss

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops held his fifth game-week press conference of the season on Monday, previewing his team's upcoming ranked-matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.  Stoops reflected on the Northern Illinois win, welcoming back running back Chris Rodriguez, how Ole Miss succeeds as an ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Injury Update: Weaver Out, McClain Back, Ajian Dinged Up

Kentucky football released its week five depth chart on Monday morning, showcasing nothing new on the injury front for the first time this season.  Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver remains out after being listed "week-to-week" last Monday by head coach Mark Stoops. Today, Stoops has a less ...
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Tip Time Set for Kentucky-Kansas

We now know tip-off time for Kentucky’s non-conference matchup with Kansas in late January. The Wildcats and Jayhawks are set for 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN on Saturday, January 28 at Rupp Arena. The two blue blood programs will cap off the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Excited to Welcome Chris Rodriguez Back Against Ole Miss

The long-awaited return of Kentucky's star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr is now less than one week away.  Rodriguez pled guilty to a DUI charge in July, and rumors have also circulated surrounding an "off-the-field" issue that coincided with him not seeing the field for the first few games ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Aaron Bradshaw, 5-Star 2023 Recruit Announces Commitment Date

Kentucky could be days away from landing adding another top recruit to next year's class.  Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect of the 2023 class per 247Sports, has announced that he will commit on Sunday, Nov. 16. The 7-footer made an Instagram story post announcing the date.  ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Open as Underdogs Against Ole Miss

For the second time this season, Kentucky is an underdog.  Ahead of the Wildcats upcoming matchup at Ole Miss, the Rebels are currently favored by a consensus 3.5 points, according to the Action Network. FanDuel: Ole Miss -3.5 Caesars Sportsbook: Ole Miss -4 DraftKings: Ole Miss ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Outsider.com

Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School

Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington ties previous homicide record over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington tied last year’s homicide record over the weekend. So far, 37 people have been killed in 2022. The latest was early Sunday morning on Oxford Circle. Lexington’s first homicide of the year was back on January 3. Police say 24-year-old D’Andre Malik Green was...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy