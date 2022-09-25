ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU football: Mike Denbrock’s welcomed changes to the offense

LSU football’s offense has been extremely hit or miss this season. The Tigers struggled to move the ball in the first three quarters against Florida State and the first half against Mississippi State. While they eventually turned it around, the inconsistency shown over four quarters is quite alarming. Brian...
theadvocate.com

How Charles Turner made up for his size to become LSU's starting center

Charles Turner III’s dad cried inside Tiger Stadium. Down in Section 104, row eight, his eyes watered two weeks ago as he watched his youngest son start for the second time. Turner played significant snaps before, but these felt like the beginning of something permanent instead of another temporary appearance. The redshirt junior was initially passed over while questions persisted about his size, but after the offensive line struggled in the season opener, Turner got his chance against Southern as LSU looked for solutions.
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs

I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
theadvocate.com

LSU and Tennessee will have an early wake-up call next weekend; see the details here

LSU's anticipated home game against Tennessee will kick off at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. CBS, the SEC television partner that has the first pick in the TV lineup, chose to use Oct. 8 as one of its rare same-day doubleheaders. But it will broadcast the Auburn-Georgia game at the network's traditional 2:30 p.m. start time, then air Texas A&M's game at Alabama at 7 p.m.
theadvocate.com

Jaxon Wiggins igniting Delcambre's encouraging early-season run

Emotions are running high at Delcambre, which is on the cusp of its best start since the 1992 team went undefeated. The Panthers (3-1) hammered Lake Arthur 42-12 last week behind the running of Jaxon Wiggins (19-317, four TDs) and quarterback Parker LeBlanc (15-85, TD), who also threw for a score.
tigerdroppings.com

LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week

Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville Tigers cruise to homecoming victory

The Donaldsonville Tigers scored early and often on homecoming night, cruising to a 66-8 victory over Thrive Academy. Donaldsonville homecoming brings a large gathering and alumni back to support the Tigers and they were treated to fireworks early and late. The DHS defense forced a turnover on two of the...
WAFB

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
theadvocate.com

Zachary High School crowns homecoming queen for 2022

Chastity Sample was named 2022 Zachary High homecoming queen on Sept. 16. Sample, the daughter of Carlos and Tunesia Sample, was crowned Friday during ceremonies at the football game. The Zachary High School Homecoming 2022 Maids include:. Freshmen. Khaliyah Claiborne, parents Khalif and Kenyetta Claiborne. Carly Johnson, parents Carlton Johnson...
