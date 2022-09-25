Read full article on original website
LSU football: Mike Denbrock’s welcomed changes to the offense
LSU football’s offense has been extremely hit or miss this season. The Tigers struggled to move the ball in the first three quarters against Florida State and the first half against Mississippi State. While they eventually turned it around, the inconsistency shown over four quarters is quite alarming. Brian...
theadvocate.com
How Charles Turner made up for his size to become LSU's starting center
Charles Turner III’s dad cried inside Tiger Stadium. Down in Section 104, row eight, his eyes watered two weeks ago as he watched his youngest son start for the second time. Turner played significant snaps before, but these felt like the beginning of something permanent instead of another temporary appearance. The redshirt junior was initially passed over while questions persisted about his size, but after the offensive line struggled in the season opener, Turner got his chance against Southern as LSU looked for solutions.
theadvocate.com
Brian Kelly says safety Joe Foucha will be able to step in and help LSU's secondary immediately
After working with the scout squad since the start of the season, senior safety Joe Foucha will finally make his LSU debut in Saturday night's game with Auburn. Foucha, a transfer from Arkansas, was suspended for the first four games for academic issues relating to the transfer of class hours he accumulated prior to enrolling at LSU.
LSU football ranked seventh after drubbing of New Mexico
LSU football has gotten off to a 3-1 start to the season. Many didn’t know what to expect of the Tigers coming into the year, but recent victories have reassured the faithful in Baton Rouge that their team is in safe hands with Brian Kelly. The Notre Dame legend...
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs
I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O, Cheerleaders Photo
Coach O is living quite the life since getting fired by LSU. The national title-winning head coach got a big buyout when he was fired by the Tigers. Since getting fired, he hasn't been coaching, but he's stayed around the football world. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at a...
theadvocate.com
LSU and Tennessee will have an early wake-up call next weekend; see the details here
LSU's anticipated home game against Tennessee will kick off at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. CBS, the SEC television partner that has the first pick in the TV lineup, chose to use Oct. 8 as one of its rare same-day doubleheaders. But it will broadcast the Auburn-Georgia game at the network's traditional 2:30 p.m. start time, then air Texas A&M's game at Alabama at 7 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Jaxon Wiggins igniting Delcambre's encouraging early-season run
Emotions are running high at Delcambre, which is on the cusp of its best start since the 1992 team went undefeated. The Panthers (3-1) hammered Lake Arthur 42-12 last week behind the running of Jaxon Wiggins (19-317, four TDs) and quarterback Parker LeBlanc (15-85, TD), who also threw for a score.
Mulkey and LSU Gain Commitment From 4-Star Guard Angelica Velez
Tigers secure their third commitment in the 2023 cycle, Mulkey not done just yet
Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for No.8 Tennessee-LSU
No.8 Tennessee (4-0,1-0) is set to travel to Baton Rouge in twelve days for a battle on the bayou against LSU (3-1, 1-0), and the kick time and TV station has been announced. The Vols and Tigers will play at 11 am central time on ESPN. Tennessee is off to its best start since 2016, and the ...
theadvocate.com
LSU student asks for Allen Hall murals to be removed, saying they are racist. Here's their history.
Her request that LSU remove murals from the walls of Allen Hall isn't new, but compared to those who have raised questions previously, Alexia Kimble is reaching a much-wider audience when she asks that the university take down paintings that show Black people laboring in agricultural fields while White people work in more comfortable settings.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week
Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
theadvocate.com
McKinley-Northside game ruled double forfeit as LHSAA investigation of fight continues
The LHSAA website now lists last Friday’s Northside at McKinley football game as a double forfeit as its investigation of a large scale fight between the teams continues. LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders acknowledged the double-forfeit and said via text, “We continue to communicate with both schools about this incident.”
theadvocate.com
Donaldsonville Tigers cruise to homecoming victory
The Donaldsonville Tigers scored early and often on homecoming night, cruising to a 66-8 victory over Thrive Academy. Donaldsonville homecoming brings a large gathering and alumni back to support the Tigers and they were treated to fireworks early and late. The DHS defense forced a turnover on two of the...
theadvocate.com
Set-up man? wide receiver Trey'Dez Green only part of story in East Feliciana win; Slaughter seeks 5-0 start
When you have a high-profile player like Trey’Dez Green, people are watching. That fact played an unusual role in East Feliciana’s 44-42 come-from-behind win over Jewel Sumner. Chandler Wilson scored on a 12-yard run with 1:13 remaining and John Dawson ran for the game-winning 2-point conversion to close...
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
theadvocate.com
Zachary High School crowns homecoming queen for 2022
Chastity Sample was named 2022 Zachary High homecoming queen on Sept. 16. Sample, the daughter of Carlos and Tunesia Sample, was crowned Friday during ceremonies at the football game. The Zachary High School Homecoming 2022 Maids include:. Freshmen. Khaliyah Claiborne, parents Khalif and Kenyetta Claiborne. Carly Johnson, parents Carlton Johnson...
theadvocate.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in the Baton Rouge area this past weekend
Louisiana lottery officials said a $1 million Powerball ticket was recently sold in the Baton Rouge area. A RaceTrac gas station on La. 73 in Geismar sold the winning ticket on Saturday, Sept. 24. The winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim the prize. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3,...
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
