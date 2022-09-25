ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
Our Turn: Favorite Homecoming Events

With FSU Homecoming 2022 kicking off on Monday, September 26, the FSView & Florida Flambeau editors share some of the events they are most anticipating. Isabella Ensign: As a second year, I have only been able to attend one homecoming so far. With that being said -- my favorite homecoming event last year that shaped my view of the FSView, FSU and homecoming events entirely was attending the Groupove concert with a press pass and standing directly in front of the stage to cover the event. That night, in and of itself, created the realization that journalism was (and is) my passion and I would like to spend my life with nights like those.
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
Despite eastward shift, Tallahassee, Big Bend remain in Ian's potential path

Hurricanes Michael and Hermine were the last storms to significantly impact Tallahassee. Both caused outages in most of the capital city. A Monday morning storm update has lessened the apparent pressure on Tallahassee as now-Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. But city officials warn that Tallahassee is still under the gun. Updates...
Hurricane Ian causes closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
Cobb making history in Midway

One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
Don't let forecast track sways stress you out

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the forecast for Tropical Storm Ian get further refined and more precise, it is inevitable that the National Hurricane Center's cone for possible movement for the center of the storm will change, either slightly or more obviously, with each updated forecast. The NHC's forecast...
New Black-owned eatery opens in mall

Food choices have often been challenging in Tallahassee. But if you are visiting the mall, the options have just expanded in a way students at Florida A&M might enjoy. SugarCane & Spices is a new Black-owned restaurant that was originally created in 2015 as a food truck by Kae Smith. Relocating to the mall has brought SugarCane & Spices more diverse customers, which Smith says is beneficial to her brand and what she stands for. While she faced hardships with the food truck, that did not stop her from staying the course.
Gadsden County announces sandbag locations for Hurricane Ian

(WCTV) - Gadsden County Emergency Management and the Gadsden County Department of Public Works Departments have made available sandbag operations for residents from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sandbags are available now to the public at the following locations:. Post Plant Pit off Post Plant Road. Clark Pit off Edwin...
Carjacking; Chase; One arrested

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, a carjacking in Madison County ended with the stolen vehicle crashing in Jefferson County. Deputy William Terry with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the westbound rest area on Interstate 10 in Madison County regarding a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputy Terry made contact with the vehicle owner, who reported that upon exiting the restroom she observed her friend in a physical struggle with a male (later identified as Eric Erron Smith). Smith shoved the victim to the ground, causing the victim to strike her head on the concrete, resulting in injury. Smith gained control of the vehicle keys and entered the victim’s vehicle. A rest area employee observed the attack and ran to the vehicle in attempt to help the two ladies, ages 73 and 83. Smith momentarily exited the sedan and attacked the.
MADISON COUNTY, FL

