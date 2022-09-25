Read full article on original website
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Hurricane Ian – live updates: Florida landfall approaches as storm nearing Category 5
Eight million people were in the bullseye of Hurricane Ian as the storm approached monstrous Category 5 status on Wednesday morning amid imminent landfall on Florida’s west coast.The storm was packing sustained wind speeds of 155mph and historic storm surge of up to 18 feet was forecast along an 80-mile stretch from Englewood to Bonita, just south of Fort Myers.More than 2.5million Floridians have been evacuated from the path of the life-threatening storm. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis noted that the hurricane was “knocking on the door of a Category 5” and described it as the “real deal”, urging residents...
Hurricane Ian updates: Hurricane Ian almost Category 5, path moves storm to NC mountains
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida with life-threatening storm surge before hitting North Carolina mountains this weekend.
Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast Category 5 strength
Hurricane Ian remained "an extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm Wednesday morning but was strengthening as it neared landfall along Florida's west coast.
‘No need to panic,’ Gov. Kemp says ahead of Hurricane Ian
Gov. Brian Kemp urged Georgians to take caution as Hurricane Ian gains intensity off the western coast of Florida, threa...
