Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
Yardbarker
Mariners Fans Have A Right To Be Furious After Sunday
Fans of the Seattle Mariners might need a hug this morning. After jumping out to an 11-2 lead on the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon, the Royals began to chip away, and with an 11 spot in the bottom of the sixth, Kansas City took the lead and held on for a 13-12 victory.
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Guardians clinch division
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and all but one wild-card spot is still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
MLB・
ESPN
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez exits win with ankle discomfort; X-rays negative
HOUSTON -- Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez left Tuesday night's 10-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort. Alvarez, who is tied for second in the American League with 37 home runs, rolled his ankle running out of the box on a single in the first inning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Marlins' Don Mattingly won’t return as manager in 2023
Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Miami Marlins next season, a person with knowledge of the matter said. Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends and he and the team have agreed that a mutual parting is best for both sides, according to the person, who spoke Sunday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there had been no public announcement.
FOX Sports
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
FOX Sports
How Evan Phillips became the Dodgers' top high-leverage threat
Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips’ circuitous path to earning the nickname "High Leverage Honey Bun" began in earnest during his first month on campus at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Phillips, now the most trusted reliever on the top pitching staff in the majors, was, before his 2013 college...
FOX Sports
Julio Rodriguez is out for most of the regular season: What does this mean for the Mariners? | Flippin' Bats
Fox Sports’ Ben Verlander and Alex Curry talk about the Seattle Mariners' concerns as their rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez is placed on the 10-Day IL with a lower back strain after a dominate rookie season. They dive into the Mariners remaining schedule as the regular season is wrapping up!
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Mariners get positive injury updates on Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez with MLB playoffs nearing
• Julio Rodríguez (lower back) ‘looks great’ and should be back Monday. • Eugenio Suárez (index finger) is likely going to be activated tomorrow. • Cal Raleigh (left thumb) is ‘really battling through’; playing time will be dictated by pain.”. Julio Rodriguez is the...
ESPN
Seahawks' scuffling defense, botched finish ruin offense's bounceback
SEATTLE -- With the game tied 20-20 late in the third quarter Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks kept their offense on the field on fourth-and-2, intent on going for it from the Atlanta Falcons' 7-yard line. But then they didn't. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll saw something he didn't like, called a...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bears-Giants
The Chicago Bears head to the Big Apple to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. New York and Chicago are coming off different Week 3 results. New York fell to 2-1 with a 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Chicago is also 2-1 after defeating the Houston Texans, 23-20.
Comments / 0