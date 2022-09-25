ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Mariners Fans Have A Right To Be Furious After Sunday

Fans of the Seattle Mariners might need a hug this morning. After jumping out to an 11-2 lead on the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon, the Royals began to chip away, and with an 11 spot in the bottom of the sixth, Kansas City took the lead and held on for a 13-12 victory.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Guardians clinch division

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and all but one wild-card spot is still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Houston, MO
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
FOX Sports

Marlins' Don Mattingly won’t return as manager in 2023

Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Miami Marlins next season, a person with knowledge of the matter said. Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends and he and the team have agreed that a mutual parting is best for both sides, according to the person, who spoke Sunday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there had been no public announcement.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

How Evan Phillips became the Dodgers' top high-leverage threat

Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips’ circuitous path to earning the nickname "High Leverage Honey Bun" began in earnest during his first month on campus at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Phillips, now the most trusted reliever on the top pitching staff in the majors, was, before his 2013 college...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Ty France
Person
Brad Keller
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bears-Giants

The Chicago Bears head to the Big Apple to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. New York and Chicago are coming off different Week 3 results. New York fell to 2-1 with a 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Chicago is also 2-1 after defeating the Houston Texans, 23-20.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy