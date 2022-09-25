Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
Hays, Travis Commissioners clarify opposing positions to planned toll road
AUSTIN, Texas — A long-proposed toll road south of Austin is getting new attention because of a dustup between Travis County commissioners and their counterparts in Hays County. The road would need to go through both counties but one of them wants to make clear... It has not changed its mind about the project.
CBS Austin
Austin firefighters join Texas A&M Task Force 1 for Hurricane Ian search and rescue
AUSTIN, Texas — As Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida, first responders in Texas are packing up and heading east. The Texas A&M Task Force 1 team deploying this week includes four firefighters from Austin. They are one of several teams FEMA is calling on to respond to Hurricane Ian‘s aftermath.
CBS Austin
iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas on CBS Austin
A real-life crime show for the digital age, "iCrime" features footage captured in the moment by ordinary people with their smart phones, veteran journalist, Elizabeth Vargas, shares how her new show 'iCrime" will share insights into these stunning events caught on video. Watch iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas weekdays on CBS...
CBS Austin
TSA catches more guns at Austin-Bergstrom in 2022 than previous year
The Transportation Security Administration is reminding people to leave their guns at home before arriving at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. So far in 2022, they've intercepted 114 guns in Austin. Officers found six guns between September 17-23. “If we ask you to remove your shoes, it's because there was a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Former Fort Hood Army Sgt. sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl
AUSTIN -- A former Ft. Hood Army Sgt. has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Texas announced U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel sentenced Eri Gutberto Parra-Lopez, 25, of Phoenix, AZ to prison. According to court documents, between May 2021...
CBS Austin
Eight vehicles burn in east Travis County grass fire
Emergency officials say a grass fire Tuesday afternoon in east Travis County swept over eight vehicles before it could be put out. The approximately 1-acre blaze happened off Blake Manor Road. Travis County ESD #12 said they were assisted by the Pflugerville Fire Department. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO...
CBS Austin
Teen charged for threat against Leander ISD high school
A Vista Ridge High School student faces a felony charge after making a fake threat against the school, according to an arrest affidavit. Cedar Park Police arrested 17-year-old Abbygale Harris on Friday after she allegedly admitted to creating a fake mass shooting threat last Tuesday, the court documents said. The...
CBS Austin
Human remains found in Comal County belong to Schertz man missing since March 2021
SCHERTZ, Texas - Human remains recently found in Comal County were identified as those of Schertz man who went missing back in 2021. Schertz Police Department officials said that they were notified that the human remains belonged to Jacob Dubois, a missing person out of Schertz since March of 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Austin
Two people injured in S Austin crash
Two people were seriously injured in a crash in south Austin Sunday afternoon. Crews with the Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 9900 block of Bilbrook Place, just south of West Slaughter Lane. ALSO | One ejected, two others rushed...
CBS Austin
Hays Co. Sheriff's Office explains how emojis are used during drug deals
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Local police departments, sheriff's offices, parents, and educators are all learning how to crack the emoji drug code. It's just one more thing parents have to do to keep fentanyl-laced pills out of their kids' hands. The emojis are being used to buy and sell drugs on social media.
CBS Austin
Health safety plan in place for ACL but health authority still urges vaccinations
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is the granddaddy of mass gatherings in Austin. ACL is working with Austin Public health on a game plan to keep everyone safe, but a prominent national health leader worries COVID could throw us a curve ball. Organizers for Austin...
CBS Austin
Four essential projects to prepare home for fall
Fall is officially here! Home Improvement and Lifestyle Expert, Kathryn Emery, joins Trevor Scott with four great projects to update our home this season including tips to get rid of unwanted pests!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
Expert-approved tips and top picks to conquer the back-to-school season and beyond
The fall season means swapping sandy beach days for all-day study sessions and sweaters, so when it comes to your beauty regimen, it marks the perfect time to revamp your routine. Beauty and Lifestyle expert, Grace Gold, joins our Trevor Scott with her best beauty finds for fall!. Follow us...
CBS Austin
One ejected, two others rushed to the hospital after rollover crash in E Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Three people were rushed to the hospital, including one who was ejected from their car, after a rollover crash involving multiple cars off Interstate 35 service road in East Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash around 10:57 p.m. at 5621 North I-35 Northbound...
CBS Austin
Still Austin Music Monday! Nakia releases EP with 5 unique versions of "Unstoppable"
We're honored to have Nakia in our Still Austin Music Monday spotlight today!. Nakia just dropped a new EP featuring 5 unique versions of his motivational single "Unstoppable." The single was co-written by a friend of the show, Andra Liemandt, founder of The Kindness Campaign which is a non-profit that creates and provides accessible emotional health programs for children and adults.
CBS Austin
Penny's Pals 'Dia De Los Muertos' Fundraiser in Kyle: Helping medically fragile children
Austin, tx — Meet Penny and her parents Rose and David Winsman. Penny was born premature and passed away at home with help from Hospice Austin at just 8-months-old. For the past 2 years, mom and dad have committed to supporting families of medically fragile children on palliative and hospice care. They help families create Forever Memories and help with burial assistance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
6 guns found by TSA officers last week at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
Last week, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented six guns from making it onboard airplanes at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The firearms were found from September 17 through September 23. Every time, the Austin Police Department was called to respond. According to a TSA release, TSA officers have stopped 114 guns...
CBS Austin
Three men arrested for catalytic converter theft, San Marcos police say
SAN MARCOS – Three arrests have been made in a catalytic converter theft Tuesday morning in San Marcos, according to authorities. The San Marcos Police Department said they arrested three individuals from the Houston area after a citizen reported an attempted catalytic converter theft at an apartment complex on Thorpe Lane.
CBS Austin
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society holds "Hero Caravan" for four-year-old's birthday
The Hills community just south of Lakeway came together for a very special birthday celebration Sunday. Reese Strobel turned four years old. She is also finishing up treatment for cancer. To make her fourth birthday a day to remember, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Austin Subaru led a “Hero...
Comments / 0