Austin, TX

CBS Austin

iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas on CBS Austin

A real-life crime show for the digital age, "iCrime" features footage captured in the moment by ordinary people with their smart phones, veteran journalist, Elizabeth Vargas, shares how her new show 'iCrime" will share insights into these stunning events caught on video. Watch iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas weekdays on CBS...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

TSA catches more guns at Austin-Bergstrom in 2022 than previous year

The Transportation Security Administration is reminding people to leave their guns at home before arriving at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. So far in 2022, they've intercepted 114 guns in Austin. Officers found six guns between September 17-23. “If we ask you to remove your shoes, it's because there was a...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Former Fort Hood Army Sgt. sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl

AUSTIN -- A former Ft. Hood Army Sgt. has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Texas announced U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel sentenced Eri Gutberto Parra-Lopez, 25, of Phoenix, AZ to prison. According to court documents, between May 2021...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Eight vehicles burn in east Travis County grass fire

Emergency officials say a grass fire Tuesday afternoon in east Travis County swept over eight vehicles before it could be put out. The approximately 1-acre blaze happened off Blake Manor Road. Travis County ESD #12 said they were assisted by the Pflugerville Fire Department. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Teen charged for threat against Leander ISD high school

A Vista Ridge High School student faces a felony charge after making a fake threat against the school, according to an arrest affidavit. Cedar Park Police arrested 17-year-old Abbygale Harris on Friday after she allegedly admitted to creating a fake mass shooting threat last Tuesday, the court documents said. The...
CEDAR PARK, TX
CBS Austin

Two people injured in S Austin crash

Two people were seriously injured in a crash in south Austin Sunday afternoon. Crews with the Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 9900 block of Bilbrook Place, just south of West Slaughter Lane. ALSO | One ejected, two others rushed...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Four essential projects to prepare home for fall

Fall is officially here! Home Improvement and Lifestyle Expert, Kathryn Emery, joins Trevor Scott with four great projects to update our home this season including tips to get rid of unwanted pests!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Still Austin Music Monday! Nakia releases EP with 5 unique versions of "Unstoppable"

We're honored to have Nakia in our Still Austin Music Monday spotlight today!. Nakia just dropped a new EP featuring 5 unique versions of his motivational single "Unstoppable." The single was co-written by a friend of the show, Andra Liemandt, founder of The Kindness Campaign which is a non-profit that creates and provides accessible emotional health programs for children and adults.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Penny's Pals 'Dia De Los Muertos' Fundraiser in Kyle: Helping medically fragile children

Austin, tx — Meet Penny and her parents Rose and David Winsman. Penny was born premature and passed away at home with help from Hospice Austin at just 8-months-old. For the past 2 years, mom and dad have committed to supporting families of medically fragile children on palliative and hospice care. They help families create Forever Memories and help with burial assistance.
KYLE, TX
CBS Austin

6 guns found by TSA officers last week at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Last week, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented six guns from making it onboard airplanes at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The firearms were found from September 17 through September 23. Every time, the Austin Police Department was called to respond. According to a TSA release, TSA officers have stopped 114 guns...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Three men arrested for catalytic converter theft, San Marcos police say

SAN MARCOS – Three arrests have been made in a catalytic converter theft Tuesday morning in San Marcos, according to authorities. The San Marcos Police Department said they arrested three individuals from the Houston area after a citizen reported an attempted catalytic converter theft at an apartment complex on Thorpe Lane.
SAN MARCOS, TX

