Rochester, NY

rochesterfirst.com

‘Tool Shed’ has saved $50K, 2 tons of waste in 6 months

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester nonprofit the Southeast Area Coalition opened “the tool shed” six months ago, and celebrated its success Tuesday. The space is on the lower level of 1255 University Avenue in Rochester. The shed has nearly 700 tools available, from lawn equipment, to hand...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester natives living in Florida plan to ride out Hurricane Ian

The sunshine state is home to many snowbirds and New Yorkers who have moved to Florida seeking warmer weather. Now they are included in the millions bracing for impact as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. The rain was starting to pick up Tuesday afternoon as Rochester area native Al...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

For 100 years, the Latimers have handled death for Rochester families

Millard E. Latimer & Son Funeral Directors is thought to be the oldest Black-owned business in Rochester. Can it continue for another century? When a Black person in southwest Rochester dies, chances are good that their body will end up in the care of Monique Latimer. She often welcomes the grieving relatives of the deceased into her funeral home on South Plymouth Avenue the same way she...
ROCHESTER, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Stony Brook State Park to begin $4.5 million in upgrades, new construction

Construction Begins on New Bathhouse and Lifeguard Station. Improvements Include a More Modern and Accessible Bath House, Lifeguard Quarters and First Aid Station. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction will start this fall on a project to improve public facilities adjacent to the swim area at Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. A new modern bathhouse and lifeguard office will be the centerpiece of a $4.5 million investment in a park that is a popular summer destination for New York families.
DANSVILLE, NY
13 WHAM

Paving operations to impact traffic on East Avenue starting Monday

Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is warning drivers of delays in downtown Rochester starting Monday, September 26. Paving operations will be taking place on Chestnut Street between Main Street and Euclid Street, and will continue through Tuesday, September 27. As a result, traffic will likely be delayed...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Former Syracuse mayoral candidate detained at Rochester airport with gun

Rochester, N.Y. — A former Syracuse mayoral candidate and man recently vying for a common council seat was detained Tuesday morning at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport after trying to get through security with a loaded gun, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Security agents said they...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester remembers beloved firefighter, funeral Wednesday

Rochester, N.Y. — Family, friends and colleagues paid their final respects to a beloved Rochester firefighter Tuesday afternoon. Calling hours were at the Riverside Convention Center for Elvis Reyes. He recently passed away after complications from surgery. Reyes spent 20 years serving the Rochester Fire Department. "We are here,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Go gold day at Bloomfield Elementary

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on go gold day at the Bloomfield Elementary School. Last Friday students were wearing gold shoelaces to show their support for 5th grader Laynie Cary who has now finished her cancer treatments, and returned to school. Her fellow students raised over 1,000...
BLOOMFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

Soggy start to the work week

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A wet weather pattern will embrace WNY through the middle of this week. Large low pressure in the upper atmosphere will keep frequent showers and clouds around for most spots. You probably noticed that today near Rochester. Rain amounts since midnight we're generally between 1/4" and...
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Red Wings welcome guitarist Gene Cornish

Rochester, N.Y. — Some baseball and a little rock-n-roll. The Rochester Red Wings welcomed a member of the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame to Frontier Field Monday night. Hall of fame inductee and Rochester native Gene Cornish of the 'Rascals' joined the Red Wings. "I'm a Yankee fan but tonight...
ROCHESTER, NY

