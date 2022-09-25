Read full article on original website
Texas EquuSearch assisting in search for missing Alvin ISD teacher last seen Sept. 22
Michelle Reynolds has been missing since Sept. 22. Since then, her vehicle was found in New Orleans, but friends and family have not heard from her.
KWTX
Texas family saves abandoned baby found in shed
HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU/CNN) - John and Katharine McClain and their family live in the city limits of Livingston but far away from much activity. Until Saturday morning when their security camera caught a mostly naked man checking their vehicle doors before allegedly stealing a neighbor’s pickup. The sound of...
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Fire Department captain and AISD employee Charles Krampota dies
A dedicated volunteer firefighter and long-time employee of Alvin ISD, Charles Krampota, passed away late last week shortly after fighting a mobile home fire. Although he was not injured during the fire, he returned home and was found deceased a few hours later. Alvin Assistant Fire Chief Kendall Hunting said the department is still in shock over the death of one of the Departments members.
'Really tough time' | Husband of missing Alvin woman says children are struggling with news
ALVIN, Texas — "She said that she was going to get something to eat and she never returned." That's what the husband of a missing Alvin woman said happened the last time he spoke to his wife. Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, has...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Genealogy at Central Library: A Texas Killing Field: Cold Cases, DNA, and Genetic Genealogy
CONROE, TX -- The Genealogy and Local History Room at the Conroe Central Library will be hosting a guest speaker, Genealogist Nick Cimino, who in 2019 assisted the League City Police Department by using genetic genealogy to identify two unidentified victims. Police and the FBI have been searching for decades...
Search for missing Alvin ISD teacher continues after car found in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — The search for a missing Alvin ISD teacher is ongoing after her car was found in New Orleans, according to her husband. Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Her husband said that was the last time she was seen.
‘Call 911, there’s a baby’: Texas couple rescues baby found in backyard shed
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A baby girl is recovering in a Houston-area hospital and her father is facing abandonment charges after a Texas couple found the injured infant alone in a shed near Livingston. Preliminary findings indicate the child may have been left in the shed after a vehicle crash,...
KHOU
KHOU
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County begins demolition on ‘eye sore’ home after years of complaints
Piles and piles of trash have become an eye-sore for residents in one Aldine neighborhood. Since 2016 neighbors have been complaining about the home they say is being used for drugs and other illegal activities. "By dealing with these issues at a community level, you change the quality of life,...
Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?
A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
KHOU
Alvin Junior High faculty member hospitalized after incident with student, district says
ALVIN, Texas — An Alvin ISD faculty member has been hospitalized after an incident with a student Tuesday morning, according to the school district. It happened before students reported to class at Alvin Junior High School. The district said the incident was isolated and that the teacher was taken...
KHOU
Texas EquuSearch joins search for missing Alvin woman whose SUV was found abandoned in New Orleans
Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller said Michelle Reynolds' husband called him to see if they could help. He agreed.
KHOU
Helicopter searches Mississippi River for missing Alvin woman whose SUV was found in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — The search continues for an Alvin woman who hasn't been seen since last week. Michelle Reynolds' SUV was found by her husband in New Orleans on Saturday, two days after she was last seen. Her husband said his 48-year-old wife told him she was going to get food and never returned home.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Bandana-wearing suspect calmly walks into cellphone store in SE Houston, robs clerk at gunpoint
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed an employee at gunpoint at a cellphone store in southeast Houston. The incident was caught on camera and released to the public. On Sept. 20, a man entered the business...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Hill, a tough pup who loves to wear pink
3-year-old Hill is not afraid to admit that pink is his favorite color. Hill came to the Houston Humane Society as an owner surrender. He loves to cuddle, eat treats, and can perform most tricks such as sit and stay. Volunteers say that Hill may look like a big tough...
'Future of pacemakers' | Houston firefighter says next-generation pacemaker allowed him to get back to work
HOUSTON, Texas — World Heart Day is just a few days away, and in honor of that, one Houston firefighter is sharing his story of how his own fellow first responders came to his rescue when his heart nearly stopped. Being a firefighter is not an easy job. But...
Harris County jury decides on $95.5 million dollar award for family of child with brain damage
A Harris County jury has determined a former Houston dentist should pay the amount to the family of ten-year-old Naveah Hall. Hall was four years old when Bethanial Jefferson treated her for a broken tooth.
KHOU
