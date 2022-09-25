ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

KWTX

Texas family saves abandoned baby found in shed

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU/CNN) - John and Katharine McClain and their family live in the city limits of Livingston but far away from much activity. Until Saturday morning when their security camera caught a mostly naked man checking their vehicle doors before allegedly stealing a neighbor’s pickup. The sound of...
LIVINGSTON, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Fire Department captain and AISD employee Charles Krampota dies

A dedicated volunteer firefighter and long-time employee of Alvin ISD, Charles Krampota, passed away late last week shortly after fighting a mobile home fire. Although he was not injured during the fire, he returned home and was found deceased a few hours later. Alvin Assistant Fire Chief Kendall Hunting said the department is still in shock over the death of one of the Departments members.
ALVIN, TX
KHOU

"This mattress changed my life"

HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Now through the end of September, get up to 20% off already low factory prices, plus a free cooling technology upgrade on select mattresses. That cooling technology is a $225 value, and no need to worry about gas; they'll fill up your tank up to $100 with any mattress purchase. That adds up to $1600 in savings.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How Reincke Vein Center can treat bulging veins painlessly

HOUSTON — Dr. Tonie Reincke, CMO/Owner of Reincke Vein Center, joined Great Day Houston along with her patient Barbara Alepa to discuss how her practice treats vein disease. From your initial consultation to after-care, their treatments are all performed under one roof. For more information on Reincke Vein Center,...
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?

A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KHOU

A celebration of culture and heart

HOUSTON — Barrio Antiguo opened in the Houston Heights back in 2003. They are known for their furniture designs and imported Mexican home goods. In 2018, they closed their brick-and-mortar doors. During the relaunch, Adriana Alaniz's son, Axel, was diagnosed with Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) and required immediate heart surgery. It was a big setback, but it also gave Adriana a huge passion for sacred hearts.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Hill, a tough pup who loves to wear pink

3-year-old Hill is not afraid to admit that pink is his favorite color. Hill came to the Houston Humane Society as an owner surrender. He loves to cuddle, eat treats, and can perform most tricks such as sit and stay. Volunteers say that Hill may look like a big tough...
HOUSTON, TX
