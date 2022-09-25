Spitfire, Uprising stay unbeaten in Countdown Cup qualifying

The Boston Uprising and London Spitfire earned victories Saturday to remain unbeaten atop the standings in West region qualifying for the Overwatch League’s Countdown Cup.

The Uprising swept the Florida Mayhem and the Spitfire defeated the Vancouver Titans 3-1. Boston and London improved to 2-0. In other action, the Washington Justice defeated the San Francisco Shock 3-2.

The Uprising won every map 2-1 over the Mayhem — on Nepal, Paraiso and Junkertown.

The Spitfire had to rally to their win over the Titans, who took the opening map on Busan-UAT 2-0. But the Spitfire responded with a 3-1 win on Paraiso, 2-1 on Junkertown and 1-0 on Colosseo.

The Justice opened with a 2-1 win on Oasis, but the Shock responded with a 3-2 triumph on Eichenwalde. The Justice took the next map, Dorado, 2-1. But the Shock rebounded with a 1-0 win on New Queen St. The Justice clinched with a 2-0 win on Nepal.

The six teams in the West Region that finish the regular season with the most league points will qualify for the playoffs, while the top three finishers in the East Region will do the same.

The other berths in each playoff bracket will be determined through the play-ins taking place Oct. 14-15 in the East and Oct. 21-22 in the West as part of the Countdown Cup. Two West playoff bids will be awarded via the Countdown Cup, while one East playoff bid will be at stake.

The double-elimination playoffs begin Oct. 30. The playoff bracket will culminate in the first in-person Grand Finals in three years at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center on Nov. 4. The grand prize is $1 million, while the runner-up team will earn $500,000.

Sunday’s qualifying action continues with six matches:

Guangzhou vs. Shanghai (East)

Hangzhou vs. Philadelphia (East)

New York vs. Atlanta (East)

Paris vs. Dallas (West)

Houston vs. San Francisco (West)

Los Angeles vs. Vancouver (West)

Overwatch League — Countdown Cup standings, with points, match record and map differential (*-clinched playoff berth)

West

T1. Boston Uprising, 2 points, 2-0, plus-5

T1. London Spitfire, 2 points, 2-0, plus-4

T3. *Los Angeles Gladiators, 1 point, 1-0, plus-2

T3. *Dallas Fuel, 1 point, 1-0, plus-2

T3. Atlanta Reign, 1 point, 1-0, plus-1

T3. New York Excelsior, 1 point, 1-0, plus-1

7. Washington Justice, 1 point, 1-1, minus-1

T8. Vancouver Titans, 0 points, 0-1, minus-2

T8. *San Francisco Shock, 0 points, 0-1, minus-1

T8. Houston Outlaws, 0 points, 0-1, minus-2

T8. Paris Eternal, 0 points, 0-1, minus-2

T12. Florida Mayhem, 0 points, 0-2, minus-5

T12. Toronto Defiant, 0 points, 0-2, minus-2

East

1. *Seoul Dynasty, 2 points, 2-0, plus-6

2. Chengdu Hunters, 2 points, 2-0, plus-3

3. Los Angeles Valiant, 1 point, 1-1, minus-2

T4. Philadelphia Fusion, 0 points, 0-1, minus-1

T4. Guangzhou Charge, 0 points, 0-1, minus-1

6. Hangzhou Spark, 0 points, 0-1, minus-2

7. *Shanghai Dragons, 0 points, 0-1, minus-3

–Field Level Media

