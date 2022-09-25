ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Cal Raleigh’s RBI double in 9th carries Mariners past Royals

Cal Raleigh’s one-out double in the ninth lifted the visiting Seattle Mariners to a 6-5 win over the Royals Saturday night in Kansas City.

Raleigh also had a two-run, pinch-hit home run in the sixth.

The Mariners (83-68) won for just the fourth time in 11 games, despite leaving 14 runners on base.

The Royals (62-90) walked nine Mariners hitters and hit two more.

Paul Sewald (5-4) earned the win. Brad Keller (6-14) took the loss. Andres Munoz earned his fourth save.

Seattle starter Logan Gilbert, who came into the game having allowed two runs in 23 innings combined in his last four starts, allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings. Royals starter Kris Bubic allowed three runs on five hits (and four walks) in 4 2/3 innings.

Dylan Moore singled to left center in the first to give Seattle the early lead. Moore’s hit was Seattle’s first of the series with a runner in scoring position, after going 0-for-8 in that situation Friday.

Salvador Perez extended his home hitting streak to 20 games with a double in the first. Vinnie Pasquantino followed with a two-run, 432-foot home run.

The Mariners tied it in the second. Jarred Kelenic led off with a double and scored on J.P. Crawford’s single.

Drew Waters hit his first career triple in the bottom of the second, scoring Kyle Isbel to give the Royals a 3-2 lead. The Royals then loaded the bases with no outs in the third on an infield single by Bobby Witt Jr., a hit-by-pitch to Perez and a walk by Pasquantino. Nate Eaton’s sacrifice fly drove in Witt with the only run of the inning.

Seattle came right back in the fourth. Ty France hit a two-out single to right, scoring Curt Casali, who was hit by a pitch. But the Royals answered with a two-out RBI single by Witt in the bottom of the fifth.

The Mariners tied it in the sixth on Raleigh’s home run.

–Field Level Media

