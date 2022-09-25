MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Latina businesswoman in Oregon plans to grow her company in the Madison area. Aesthetic nurse injector Lali Rodriguez opened her business Vida Aesthetics inside local salon, Promodern, three months ago. Growing up she says she did not have many people in life to lead her but she says she was always willing to work hard.

