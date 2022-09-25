ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PPL transformer rolls through Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A transformer rolled through Lancaster County on Tuesday, and we're not talking about Optimus Prime. The electrical equipment convoy was a sight to see for drivers, but for the guys behind the wheel, it was just another day on the job. “Standard, everyday type of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

PennDOT holds hiring event open house in York

YORK, Pa. — PennDOT hosted an open house Tuesday at their facilities across south-central Pa. The event was open to those interested in both permanent and temporary positions with the department. PennDOT is currently looking for CDL drivers, equipment operator trainees and mechanics. Some of the positions can pay...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Water near Letterkenny Army Depot is deemed safe after tests

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Water tests at 20 drinking water wells near Letterkenny Army Depot in Franklin County showed that the level of “forever chemicals” (also known as PFAs) is not above the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) advised level. The human body can’t break down...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Neighbors say vehicle was drag racing before Lancaster crash

LANCASTER, Pa. — A vehicle crash in Lancaster that was caught on tape has neighbors saying it was caused by drag racing. "Racing. Yep. Just racing, as usual," Freddy Rivera Jr. said. Rivera lives along the 300 block of East Walnut Street and ran out when the crash happened...
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Talk of the Town: Shippensburg

Your guide to plan a visit to Shippensburg! Check out these places to visit the scenic and historic town. Looking for relaxation? Treat yourself to a massage therapy session. Feeling adventurous? Take a hike on one of the trails we’ve located below. There’s plenty to do in the town of Shippensburg for everyone!
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
wdac.com

Crews Battle York Rowhome Fire

YORK – Units battled a rowhouse fire in York. Crews responded yesterday around 6 p.m. to the 200 block of Fulton Street. The fire extended into three other units. No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is being investigated.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Retailers around the nation are celebrating coffee on Sept. 29, also known as National Coffee Day. Although the exact roots of coffee are hotly debated, the National Coffee Association traced the beverage's origins back to as early as the 1400s. Celebrate the discovery over 600 years...
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow

>Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A larger transformer will be making its way through Lancaster County this week. Buckingham Heavy Transport will be moving the massive equipment tomorrow. The transport will start at the NS Railyard in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation on Bucknell Road. The eight-hour transport will start around 9 a.m. as the trailer carrying the transformer will be escorted by police and other vehicles.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle woman struck and killed at New Jersey 'pop-up' car rally

WILDWOOD, N.J. — An 18-year-old Carlisle woman was struck and killed at a Wildwood "pop-up" car rally, according to New Jersey officials. Lindsay Weakland was pronounced dead at the scene after a Pittsburgh man caused a fatal crash involving pedestrians, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. Gerald...
WILDWOOD, NJ
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Things To Do In York PA

Some places you visit will equal your expectations. Then again, some places you visit surprise and delight you in ways you hadn’t expected. Such was the case with York, Pennsylvania, a south-central town about two hours’ drive from Philadelphia. Known as “The White Rose City,” after the symbol...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

