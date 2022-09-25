Read full article on original website
PPL transformer rolls through Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A transformer rolled through Lancaster County on Tuesday, and we're not talking about Optimus Prime. The electrical equipment convoy was a sight to see for drivers, but for the guys behind the wheel, it was just another day on the job. “Standard, everyday type of...
Pennsylvania is getting 3 new state parks, including one in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is getting three new state parks -- one of which is in York County. On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the locations for the three new parks that he’s adding to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. The $45 million investment will create new...
‘Captain America’ jumps into wayward vehicle, saves driver from Dauphin County crash
Timothy White normally just pretends to be a superhero, but on Monday he became one for real when he dove into the side of a moving vehicle after the driver passed out behind the wheel near Harrisburg’s high school. It was around 5:30 p.m. and White — known among...
3 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
What do you like to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If you usually prefer to eat seafood, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you have't already.
Convoy escorting large transformer expected to cause traffic delays in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — Authorities in Lancaster County announced that several roadways in the area could be congested on Tuesday as PPL moves a large transformer from Columbia to Penn Township. It will take anywhere from four to eight hours for the gigantic piece of equipment to complete its 19.4-mile...
People Ejected, At Least One Killed In Crashes On US 222 In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
At least one person has died— possibly an infant— following multiple crashes involving a tractor-trailer on US Route 222 on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities say. Two crashes were reported along US Route 222 in Lancaster around 3 p.m., according to PennDOT. This first crash happened between Exit: PA...
PennDOT holds hiring event open house in York
YORK, Pa. — PennDOT hosted an open house Tuesday at their facilities across south-central Pa. The event was open to those interested in both permanent and temporary positions with the department. PennDOT is currently looking for CDL drivers, equipment operator trainees and mechanics. Some of the positions can pay...
abc27.com
Water near Letterkenny Army Depot is deemed safe after tests
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Water tests at 20 drinking water wells near Letterkenny Army Depot in Franklin County showed that the level of “forever chemicals” (also known as PFAs) is not above the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) advised level. The human body can’t break down...
WGAL
Neighbors say vehicle was drag racing before Lancaster crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — A vehicle crash in Lancaster that was caught on tape has neighbors saying it was caused by drag racing. "Racing. Yep. Just racing, as usual," Freddy Rivera Jr. said. Rivera lives along the 300 block of East Walnut Street and ran out when the crash happened...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Owner pushes to change regulations after her dog was injured at a Cumberland Co. boarding kennel
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nuggie, a 16-week-old Golden Doodle, was dropped off at Noah’s Pet Hotel’s Mechanicsburg location on Aug. 5 while his owners went on vacation in North Carolina. Two days later, owner Lauren Moss received the distressing news: Nuggie had been attacked by another dog at...
susquehannastyle.com
Talk of the Town: Shippensburg
Your guide to plan a visit to Shippensburg! Check out these places to visit the scenic and historic town. Looking for relaxation? Treat yourself to a massage therapy session. Feeling adventurous? Take a hike on one of the trails we’ve located below. There’s plenty to do in the town of Shippensburg for everyone!
Gov. Wolf announces new Pennsylvania state parks
On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the locations of three new Pennsylvania state parks.
wdac.com
Crews Battle York Rowhome Fire
YORK – Units battled a rowhouse fire in York. Crews responded yesterday around 6 p.m. to the 200 block of Fulton Street. The fire extended into three other units. No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is being investigated.
Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Retailers around the nation are celebrating coffee on Sept. 29, also known as National Coffee Day. Although the exact roots of coffee are hotly debated, the National Coffee Association traced the beverage's origins back to as early as the 1400s. Celebrate the discovery over 600 years...
iheart.com
Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow
>Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A larger transformer will be making its way through Lancaster County this week. Buckingham Heavy Transport will be moving the massive equipment tomorrow. The transport will start at the NS Railyard in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation on Bucknell Road. The eight-hour transport will start around 9 a.m. as the trailer carrying the transformer will be escorted by police and other vehicles.
Police: Contractor took Camp Hill resident's money to install fence, didn't install fence
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania contractor is facing theft by deception charges after an investigation by Lower Allen Township Police. Jeffrey Fritz, 52, is also charged with home improvement fraud after allegedly taking a customer's money to install a new fence and then failing to do the work, police claim.
Carlisle woman struck and killed at New Jersey 'pop-up' car rally
WILDWOOD, N.J. — An 18-year-old Carlisle woman was struck and killed at a Wildwood "pop-up" car rally, according to New Jersey officials. Lindsay Weakland was pronounced dead at the scene after a Pittsburgh man caused a fatal crash involving pedestrians, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. Gerald...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Things To Do In York PA
Some places you visit will equal your expectations. Then again, some places you visit surprise and delight you in ways you hadn’t expected. Such was the case with York, Pennsylvania, a south-central town about two hours’ drive from Philadelphia. Known as “The White Rose City,” after the symbol...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland Agencies to Treat Parts of Potomac River for Black Fly Control on September 27
The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) — in partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources — will treat a targeted area of the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, as part of a pilot program to control black fly populations in the area. Treatment is scheduled for 10 a.m. September 27, 2022.
