D91 opens stand-alone building for Career Technical Education students
IDAHO FALLS — A remodeled building designed to offer technical classes for students all in one location is now officially open in downtown Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls School District 91 held a ribbon cutting on Monday for the new Career & Technical Education Center (CTEC) located in the old Deseret Industries building at 450 E Street. After the ribbon cutting, administrators and teachers gave tours of the building.
Idaho Falls Fire Department hosting community block party
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is hosting its annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Station #1 in downtown Idaho Falls. “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve hosted our block party, so we are excited to bring the event back and interact with our community in a fun and relaxed atmosphere,” says department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.
Lisa Killpack
Lisa Ann Ker Killpack, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 23, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Lisa was born June 30, 1966, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Keith Douglas Ker and Ann Elizabeth Metcalf Ker. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. She also attended Boise State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature.
Historic Triangle Neighborhood honors their legacy with a festival
Starting at 11 am, North 3rd and East Lander Street was a home to a festival honoring the legacy and history of the Triangle neighborhood in Historic Downtown Pocatello. The post Historic Triangle Neighborhood honors their legacy with a festival appeared first on Local News 8.
Cheryl Parish
Cheryl Ann Parish, 76, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away September 24, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Mountain America Center final preview to media before opening
The Mountain America Center officially opens in 63 days on November 28 and released more details Monday. The post Mountain America Center final preview to media before opening appeared first on Local News 8.
Rachelle Tew
Rachelle Tew, 53, daughter of Wendell and Marjean Tew, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Teton Acute Care Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Leslie Ward Building. A viewing will be held Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Anderson Family Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Lost River Cemetery.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Representatives from 19 counties converged on Idaho Falls this week in 1922 for the regional conference of the Red Cross. “Meetings are being conducted at the health center in the county courthouse, and are attended by delegates from all chapters of the Red Cross in this section of the state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “The work of the Red Cross in connection with the ex-servicemen was presented by the American Legion and the United States veterans’ bureau, and was demonstrated by members of the junior Red Cross. Discussions were led by E.A. Swift of the veterans’ bureau; R.H. Snyder, city superintendent of schools of Idaho Falls. R.C. Brandon, assistant manager of the Pacific division; Mrs. Donald Roles of Custer County and Captain Milo Godfrey, who has been conducting classes in life-saving at the swimming pool in the Idaho Falls High School. … Miss Grace Harrington, assistant director of public health nursing, and Miss Ola Davis, Red Cross nurse, also took a prominent part in the conference.”
David C Jenkins
David C Jenkins, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away on September 25, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. He was under the care of Solace Hospice. A celebration of life will be held from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., on October 22, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Idaho Falls Fire Department opening new station; airport getting new fire service
IDAHO FALLS – There are big changes coming to the fire protection services in Idaho Falls. The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be hiring 12 new firefighters to staff a new station, and the department will be leaving the airport fire station and hiring an out-of-state contractor to run it.
Dennis Joseph Broz
Dennis Joseph Broz, 80, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center helps thousands connect to their past
Last week a couple visiting Idaho Falls from Tennessee was transported back in time nearly a millennium. No, they’d not cracked the secret of time travel. They’d made a stop at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center and, armed with little more than the name of the husband’s long-dead grandfather, were able to trace his paternal lineage to England during the reign of King Henry III.
