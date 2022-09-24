ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Prairie View A&M Claims Victory Over Alabama State

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5qFb_0i9GRQko00

Prairie View A&M extended their recent success against Alabama State on Saturday evening, taking the win by a final score of 24-15.

Trazon Connley led Prairie View A&M in this one, scoring two touchdowns on the ground. The Panther’s defense put on a clinic, racking up five sacks on the evening. However, Prairie View A&M has room for improvement. They’ll look to shore up unforced penalties and mental mistakes going forward.

Photo Courtesy of Prairie View A&M Football Twitter ( @PVAMU_Football )

Jacory Merritt collected 143 yards on the ground to lead the way for Alabama State in Saturday’s loss. The Hornet’s secondary was a different story, allowing the Panther’s offense to rack up 11.8 yards per pass attempt. In addition, the O-line was not in sync, allowing five sacks.

This win was much needed for the Panthers. They get back on the right track and end what was a two game losing streak. A neutral site showdown against Grambling on Oct. 1 is the next test for the Panthers. It was a new day but the same result for Alabama State who suffered yet another loss against Prairie View A&M. Their head-to-head losing streak just keeps growing. Next weekend’s visit to Houston will be a decent opportunity to bounce back. They will take on Texas Southern who is 1-4 on the year.

The post Prairie View A&M Claims Victory Over Alabama State appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 The Bear

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone

The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
collegehoopstoday.com

Kelvin Sampson: I love Terrance Arceneaux

There’s many reasons to be bullish on Houston during the upcoming season. The Cougars will welcome back two of the best players in the American Athletic Conference — Marcus Sasser (17.7 points) and Tramon Mark (10.1 points) — after both missed the majority of last year due to injuries. Houston also returns its starting point guard in Jamal Shead (10 points, 5.8 assists, three rebounds) and brings in a five-star prospect in freshman big man Jarace Walker.
HOUSTON, TX
Tide 100.9 FM

Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prairie View, TX
Sports
City
Houston, TX
City
Houston, AL
Local
Texas Sports
Prairie View, TX
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Montgomery, AL
College Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
City
Prairie View, TX
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Montgomery, AL
Football
Prairie View, TX
College Sports
Troy Messenger

Area football games moved to Thursday

Due to the threat of potential severe weather with Hurricane Ian approaching the Gulf Coast, a number of high school football teams in The Messenger’s coverage area have moved their games to Thursday night. Charles Henderson, Pike County and Zion Chapel High Schools will all play on Thursday, Sept....
TROY, AL
AL.com

Power 25 Rankings: Auburn solidifies top spot with Opelika next, Thompson jumps to No. 2

Auburn High School solidified its hold on the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings with a 42-21 win over No. 22 Ramsay last week. The Tigers garnered three of the four first-place votes and finished with 99 total points in this week’s poll, which ranks the top teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification. Auburn has another tough test this week against rival and No. 15-ranked Opelika.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama State#Prairie View A M#American Football#College Football#Photo Courtesy Of#Hornet#Texas Southern
elmoreautauganews.com

Streaker ‘Tackled’ before he is able to run on to Field at Holtville Junior Varsity Game Monday

UPDATED with new information from Sheriff Bill Franklin and witnesses. A Wetumpka man was arrested Monday night during the Holtville Middle School junior varsity Homecoming game, after allegedly streaking through parts of town, and then attempting to run onto the field. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, he talked to the suspect who reportedly told him, “Holtville lost a lot of school spirit during COVID and I was just trying to bring some of that back.”
HOLTVILLE, CA
AL.com

Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint

The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
SELMA, AL
Click2Houston.com

‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah

HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
alreporter.com

Incarcerated individuals at Staton “in an uproar” after meals cut to twice a day

An image of food being served to incarcerated individuals during an incarcerated workers' strike in Alabama correctional facilities. Free Alabama Movement/Twitter. The situation within Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County, a medium-security facility housing more than 1,300 incarcerated men, is becoming increasingly volatile after incarcerated workers systemwide began a general strike and protest of conditions within the Alabama correctional system, according to a source in the Staton facility.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY

Parking in a public park after hours led to the arrest of an Austin man Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:20, Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with subjects at Jackson Street Park, who were in violation of the city ordinance for park hours. After investigation, Johnathan Winfield, 19 of Austin, was found to be in possession of a vape pen, which contained THC Oil. Winfield was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
AUSTIN, TX
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed in head-on collision with truck

An Alabama man was killed Friday when his car collided head-on with a truck, state troopers reported. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Friday. A Hayneville, Alabama, man. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama, troopers said.
HAYNEVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy