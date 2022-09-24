Prairie View A&M extended their recent success against Alabama State on Saturday evening, taking the win by a final score of 24-15.

Trazon Connley led Prairie View A&M in this one, scoring two touchdowns on the ground. The Panther’s defense put on a clinic, racking up five sacks on the evening. However, Prairie View A&M has room for improvement. They’ll look to shore up unforced penalties and mental mistakes going forward.

Photo Courtesy of Prairie View A&M Football Twitter ( @PVAMU_Football )

Jacory Merritt collected 143 yards on the ground to lead the way for Alabama State in Saturday’s loss. The Hornet’s secondary was a different story, allowing the Panther’s offense to rack up 11.8 yards per pass attempt. In addition, the O-line was not in sync, allowing five sacks.

This win was much needed for the Panthers. They get back on the right track and end what was a two game losing streak. A neutral site showdown against Grambling on Oct. 1 is the next test for the Panthers. It was a new day but the same result for Alabama State who suffered yet another loss against Prairie View A&M. Their head-to-head losing streak just keeps growing. Next weekend’s visit to Houston will be a decent opportunity to bounce back. They will take on Texas Southern who is 1-4 on the year.

The post Prairie View A&M Claims Victory Over Alabama State appeared first on HBCU Gameday .