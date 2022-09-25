ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 On Your Side

stljewishlight.org

Lost Tables: Remembering Port St. Louis

Wade DeWoskin belonged to a large Jewish family that included St. Louis Jewish Light Editor-in-Emeritus, Bob Cohn. DeWoskin opened Port St. Louis in Gaslight Square in October of 1960. There is an amazing website called Lost Tables, dedicated to celebrating the restaurants of our past. We are partnering with the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
cohaitungchi.com

15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples

St. Louis, popularly known as the “Gateway to the West,” is a haven for romantic couples looking to enjoy a vacation. You are reading: St louis things to do for couples | 15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples. Established as a city in the 1760s,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Speaking for the dead

Gershom Norfleet, MD, recently was appointed as the Chief Medical Examiner for the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office, becoming the first African American to lead a regional office that conducts autopsy reports, determines cause of death, and provides expert medical testimony for the state at trial. As a University City native, he is proud to have reached this milestone in his home region.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Get your groove on at Grove Fest STL

ST. LOUIS – Fire, bubbles, dancing, food, and fun. It’s one of the largest and most fun street parties in the St. Louis area. We are talking Grove Fest, and it’s happening this Saturday from 3:00 p.m to 11:00 p.m. Monday, we got to bubble up with one of the things you’ll see this weekend – a bubble bus.
St. Louis Red Cross staff and volunteers staging in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

ST. LOUIS — Red Cross volunteers from Missouri are now in Florida to help as Hurricane Ian barrels toward the Gulf Coast. It’s been a busy few weeks for the Red Cross. “It seems like everything just hit within the last couple of weeks with the typhoon in Alaska, the hurricane in Puerto Rico, and then the wildfires out west,” Sharon Watson with the Red Cross said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Terry Mansfield

How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis

If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

St. Louis-area families are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian

ST. LOUIS — "We've been watching things. Also, we've been having connections," said Colllinsville mom Cameo Phillips. Her 23-year-old daughter, Caleb-McKenzie Phillips, is a chemist in Tampa. She's lived there for six years. For the past few days, the mother and daughter have been tracking Hurricane Ian as it...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Taste of St. Louis returns Downtown

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Saturday was the second day of Taste of St. Louis. Dozens of local restaurants have booths at Ballpark Village, giving people a chance to try some of their signature dishes. Not only is there food, but there’s live entertainment with musical performances and DJs all day...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
townandtourist.com

25 Best Brunches in St. Louis (More Than Just Eggs Benedict!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. St. Louis is a great city for brunch if you’re visiting or passing through. The city is home to some pretty unique establishments that serve up tasty brunch selections.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Summer 2022: A season of extreme St. Louis weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Last summer was a season of extremes in St. Louis. Before summer even began, it was really warm. The St. Louis area hit 90 degrees on May 10th and 94 degrees on May 11th and never looked back. We also had eight confirmed tornadoes on May 19th. While June started with […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Harlan Hodge named DEI director at UHSP

Harlan Hodge was selected as the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, where he is leading campus wide DEI efforts. His work is focused on creating a community and culture of belonging on campus, while partnering with groups on and off-campus to recruit and retain students and expand educational development opportunities. Prior to this role, Hodge served as Senior Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at BJC HealthCare. He is a 2019 recipient of a St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Young Leaders award.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
