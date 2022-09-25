Read full article on original website
stljewishlight.org
Lost Tables: Remembering Port St. Louis
Wade DeWoskin belonged to a large Jewish family that included St. Louis Jewish Light Editor-in-Emeritus, Bob Cohn. DeWoskin opened Port St. Louis in Gaslight Square in October of 1960. There is an amazing website called Lost Tables, dedicated to celebrating the restaurants of our past. We are partnering with the...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples
St. Louis, popularly known as the “Gateway to the West,” is a haven for romantic couples looking to enjoy a vacation. You are reading: St louis things to do for couples | 15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples. Established as a city in the 1760s,...
St. Louis American
Speaking for the dead
Gershom Norfleet, MD, recently was appointed as the Chief Medical Examiner for the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office, becoming the first African American to lead a regional office that conducts autopsy reports, determines cause of death, and provides expert medical testimony for the state at trial. As a University City native, he is proud to have reached this milestone in his home region.
FOX2now.com
Get your groove on at Grove Fest STL
ST. LOUIS – Fire, bubbles, dancing, food, and fun. It’s one of the largest and most fun street parties in the St. Louis area. We are talking Grove Fest, and it’s happening this Saturday from 3:00 p.m to 11:00 p.m. Monday, we got to bubble up with one of the things you’ll see this weekend – a bubble bus.
Horse Dies During Polo Match Fundraiser for St. Louis Kids
The horse collapsed during a polo game hosted by Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
Roaming St. Louis: 'Sign of a Civil Life is drinking fine ales'
Each week, Total Information AM weekend host Scott Jagow, is “Roaming St. Louis.” The latest stop is Civil Life, a popular brewery in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.
New St. Louis Store Lets You Color Karens, 'the Woke' and More
Really Big Coloring Books' storefront brings divisive offerings — and more — to a retail space
St. Louis Red Cross staff and volunteers staging in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — Red Cross volunteers from Missouri are now in Florida to help as Hurricane Ian barrels toward the Gulf Coast. It’s been a busy few weeks for the Red Cross. “It seems like everything just hit within the last couple of weeks with the typhoon in Alaska, the hurricane in Puerto Rico, and then the wildfires out west,” Sharon Watson with the Red Cross said.
How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis
If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
KSDK
St. Louis-area families are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — "We've been watching things. Also, we've been having connections," said Colllinsville mom Cameo Phillips. Her 23-year-old daughter, Caleb-McKenzie Phillips, is a chemist in Tampa. She's lived there for six years. For the past few days, the mother and daughter have been tracking Hurricane Ian as it...
KSDK
'This is all new stuff for us': St. Louis area natives living in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — University City native Valerie Hyman has lived in Tampa for 30 years. She moved to the area for a job. She's seen her fair share of hurricanes and tropical storms. "I evacuated once before," Hyman said. However this time, storm surge predictions are as much as...
KMOV
Taste of St. Louis returns Downtown
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Saturday was the second day of Taste of St. Louis. Dozens of local restaurants have booths at Ballpark Village, giving people a chance to try some of their signature dishes. Not only is there food, but there’s live entertainment with musical performances and DJs all day...
townandtourist.com
25 Best Brunches in St. Louis (More Than Just Eggs Benedict!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. St. Louis is a great city for brunch if you’re visiting or passing through. The city is home to some pretty unique establishments that serve up tasty brunch selections.
Sweetie Pie's closes its doors after 30 years
The days of Sweetie Pie’s have come to an end, as the St. Louis institution has served its final slice. Miss Robbie Montgomery explained to KMOX why the restaurant’s days are over.
“It’s going to be devastating,” travelers flee Hurricane Ian’s path ahead of landfall
Travelers across the country and those arriving in St. Louis describe the challenging journey to escape Hurricane Ian’s path.
Vintage retailer shifts to City Foundry pop-up store as it awaits a 'forever home'
ST. LOUIS — A boutique known for its vintage fashions and accessories has moved to a pop-up store in Midtown's City Foundry following the sale of the building it had been leasing. May's Place, previously at 4180 Manchester Ave. in The Grove, has opened what it calls "a seasonal...
Summer 2022: A season of extreme St. Louis weather
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Last summer was a season of extremes in St. Louis. Before summer even began, it was really warm. The St. Louis area hit 90 degrees on May 10th and 94 degrees on May 11th and never looked back. We also had eight confirmed tornadoes on May 19th. While June started with […]
Career Central: City of St. Louis looking for experienced workers
ST. LOUIS — From healthcare jobs to positions in accounting and payroll, there are many opportunities to grow your career this week. City of St. Louis needs experienced job candidates. Are you an accountant, auditor, payroll specialist, legal secretary, or personal property appraiser? Are you an outgoing customer service...
Sweetie Pie’s Last Location Closed Over The Weekend
The last location of Robbie Montgomery’s Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust closed recently over the weekend following the news about Tim Norman.
St. Louis American
Harlan Hodge named DEI director at UHSP
Harlan Hodge was selected as the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, where he is leading campus wide DEI efforts. His work is focused on creating a community and culture of belonging on campus, while partnering with groups on and off-campus to recruit and retain students and expand educational development opportunities. Prior to this role, Hodge served as Senior Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at BJC HealthCare. He is a 2019 recipient of a St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Young Leaders award.
