ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnesville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Effort formed to bring Barnesville theater back to life

BARNESVILLE, Ohio — In 1924, the State Theater was built in Barnesville. But it’s been decades since the venue has been used for its original purpose. One local group is trying to change that. “We are trying to provide an entertainment outlet for, not just the community of...
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

King Pumpkin breaks record for size and price

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This year’s King Pumpkin from the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is now spending the week outside Chick-fil-A at the Ohio Valley Mall. Every year, the King Pumpkin is sold, and this year it brought the highest price yet of $13,000. That makes it the most expensive pumpkin ever. A group of […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnesville, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Barnesville, OH
Barnesville, OH
Government
WTOV 9

Eyes of Freedom memorial returns to Barnesville Pumpkin Fest

The Eyes of Freedom memorial has traveled back to Belmont County and this year they are hoping to tell the story of love and sacrifice once again. "These guys are from Lima Company 325 out of Columbus, Ohio. We lost these guys fighting the insurgency in Iraq in 2005. It was a hugely successful deployment, but we lost a lot of great marines," said Mike Strahle.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Former WTRF employee, now living in path of Hurricane Ian

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) One of our Former Reporters Dave Elias now lives and works in Fort Myers, Cape Coral Florida where Hurricane Ian is suspected to make land fall. Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 right now but it is expected to strengthen. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night into early […]
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Great Pumpkin#Volunteers#Parade#Vfw
WTRF

West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder

Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
whbc.com

Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Road reopens during hazardous material cleanup

VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Alexander Road in Ohio County is back open as cleanup continues following an accident. Valley Grove Fire Department says a tanker truck rolled over on Thursday night. No one was injured, but the road past the truck stop was closed as the vehicle contained hazardous materials. Crews have been […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Infrastructure improvements on the docket at Ohio County Courthouse

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio County Building Commission conducted a special meeting Tuesday to discuss funding for renovation projects soon to come to the courthouse. "We have a fairly large HVAC project we're going to do here at the courthouse that requires county commission to borrow funds,” County Administrator Randy Russell said. “By state code, the commission cannot borrow that money. So, we have to appoint a building commission that will take ownership of the property, borrow the money and manage the project through its completion."
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia reporter had son at Kennywood during shooting

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The shooting of three people at Kennywood shocked the entire area. It was particularly shocking to parents who happened to have a child at the park at the time. 7News Anchor Rebecca Little was one of those parents. On Saturday, Rebecca allowed her 15-year-old son, Roman, to visit Kennywood with three […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

No one injured in car roll over on Route 22

Weirton, W.Va. — A car flipped over on the westbound side of Route 22 in Weirton Saturday morning. The accident happened just after 10am when the car attempted to merge and the large truck couldn’t stop in time, causing the roll over. The driver of the car was...
WEIRTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy