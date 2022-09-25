OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio County Building Commission conducted a special meeting Tuesday to discuss funding for renovation projects soon to come to the courthouse. "We have a fairly large HVAC project we're going to do here at the courthouse that requires county commission to borrow funds,” County Administrator Randy Russell said. “By state code, the commission cannot borrow that money. So, we have to appoint a building commission that will take ownership of the property, borrow the money and manage the project through its completion."

