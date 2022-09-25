Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
58th Annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is more than a festival – it’s family
BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This weekend was the 58th Annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, where pumpkins large and small, and people from near and far came to kickoff fall in Ohio. The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival has been creating memories and bringing families together for 58 years now, and this year...
WTOV 9
Effort formed to bring Barnesville theater back to life
BARNESVILLE, Ohio — In 1924, the State Theater was built in Barnesville. But it’s been decades since the venue has been used for its original purpose. One local group is trying to change that. “We are trying to provide an entertainment outlet for, not just the community of...
King Pumpkin breaks record for size and price
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This year’s King Pumpkin from the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is now spending the week outside Chick-fil-A at the Ohio Valley Mall. Every year, the King Pumpkin is sold, and this year it brought the highest price yet of $13,000. That makes it the most expensive pumpkin ever. A group of […]
WTRF
Oktoberfest on the Plaza is Wheeling’s official kickoff to fall
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Friendly City’s kickoff to fall is serving up food, drinks, and a good time at The Plaza on Market Street. This is the 6th year of Oktoberfest in Wheeling, and the 2nd year it is being held at Market Plaza. The street is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOV 9
Eyes of Freedom memorial returns to Barnesville Pumpkin Fest
The Eyes of Freedom memorial has traveled back to Belmont County and this year they are hoping to tell the story of love and sacrifice once again. "These guys are from Lima Company 325 out of Columbus, Ohio. We lost these guys fighting the insurgency in Iraq in 2005. It was a hugely successful deployment, but we lost a lot of great marines," said Mike Strahle.
sciotopost.com
Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival
BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
WTOV 9
New discount store in New Martinsville has shoppers flocking to its doors
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — A new business in New Martinsville has shoppers flocking to its doors. Lucky Duck Discounters opened a few weeks ago, and its bin-concept of shopping is a big hit among shoppers, affectionately referred to as ‘ducklings.’. “I mean it's Black Friday everyday here," General...
Former WTRF employee, now living in path of Hurricane Ian
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) One of our Former Reporters Dave Elias now lives and works in Fort Myers, Cape Coral Florida where Hurricane Ian is suspected to make land fall. Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 right now but it is expected to strengthen. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night into early […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOV 9
Lack of school staff in Bridgeport causing some educators to play ‘out of position’
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — Many schools across the Ohio Valley need essential workers like bus drivers, custodians, and substitute teachers. Bridgeport Superintendent Brent Ripley said lack of part-time staff effects the full-time staff. In sports, you would say many on the Bridgeport staff have been playing “out of position.”
WTRF
Wings Over Wheeling Vintage Planes and Car Show took to the skies and covered the pavement
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The first ever Vintage Planes and Car show took off at Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Wings were literally over Wheeling at the ‘Wings Over Wheeling’ show, where attendees could book a plane ride in a C-47 World War II cargo aircraft, tour a C-123K “Thunderpig,” and swerve through rows and rows of vintage cars.
WTRF
West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder
Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
Ohio student found with loaded gun on bus
A student from a local parochial school is facing felony charges after police say they found the student with a loaded gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOV 9
President of Hungary stops, talks at Franciscan University of Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The president of Hungary made a stop at Franciscan University of Steubenville on Tuesday with a few important messages. “This is a country in the heart of Europe. It's not a big country, the size of that is of Indiana," President Katalin Novak said. "Hungary...
whbc.com
Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
Road reopens during hazardous material cleanup
VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Alexander Road in Ohio County is back open as cleanup continues following an accident. Valley Grove Fire Department says a tanker truck rolled over on Thursday night. No one was injured, but the road past the truck stop was closed as the vehicle contained hazardous materials. Crews have been […]
WTOV 9
Infrastructure improvements on the docket at Ohio County Courthouse
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio County Building Commission conducted a special meeting Tuesday to discuss funding for renovation projects soon to come to the courthouse. "We have a fairly large HVAC project we're going to do here at the courthouse that requires county commission to borrow funds,” County Administrator Randy Russell said. “By state code, the commission cannot borrow that money. So, we have to appoint a building commission that will take ownership of the property, borrow the money and manage the project through its completion."
West Virginia reporter had son at Kennywood during shooting
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The shooting of three people at Kennywood shocked the entire area. It was particularly shocking to parents who happened to have a child at the park at the time. 7News Anchor Rebecca Little was one of those parents. On Saturday, Rebecca allowed her 15-year-old son, Roman, to visit Kennywood with three […]
Your Radio Place
Zanesville Police mourn the death of its K-9 dog Conor
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department says it is “with heavy hearts” to report the death of its K-9 dog Conor. Conor died on September 22.
WTAP
Woman flown to the hospital after crash involving a school bus on SR 339
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff says there was a wreck on Tuesday on SR 339 in front of Warren High School. It involved a Warren Local Schools bus and a car. The bus was empty except for the driver. The sheriff says a woman in the...
WTOV 9
No one injured in car roll over on Route 22
Weirton, W.Va. — A car flipped over on the westbound side of Route 22 in Weirton Saturday morning. The accident happened just after 10am when the car attempted to merge and the large truck couldn’t stop in time, causing the roll over. The driver of the car was...
Comments / 0