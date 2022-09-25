Read full article on original website
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
$6.5 Million in Apprenticeship Grants AvailableMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Virginia
VIRGINIA - Virginia has several top-notch eateries if you're in the mood for a steak. The great American restaurant chain is well represented in the region, with its crown jewel located in Tysons Corner. The eatery features high-end cuts and mahogany tables and booths. It also offers delivery and carryout options.
flathatnews.com
214 faculty members sign Open Letter to President Rowe concerning distance between administration and faculty
Monday, Sept. 26, 214 faculty members of the College of William and Mary signed and presented an Open Letter to College President Katherine Rowe regarding concerns over a growing alienation of faculty in administrative decision making and governance. The letter contains signatures from faculty across over 40 different departments and includes representation from the College of Arts and Sciences, the Raymond A. Mason School of Business, the William and Mary School of Education and the William and Mary Law School.
vabeach.com
Pub and Bar Trivia – Places to Play Around Virginia Beach
Also known as bar trivia, pub trivia is a game that has drawn people towards pubs for years now. It’s a jolly night of playing quiz games with strangers as you bond over drinks and food. Even teetotallers are often drawn into game night just to take part in...
13newsnow.com
Navy turns to HBCUs in effort to increase diversity
NORFOLK, Va. — The nation's first African-American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said, "With respect to diversity, I've got to make sure that we continue to make strides." But, according to a 2019 Congressional Research Service report the military still has a long way to go. The report says...
Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain and flooding to Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — As Hurricane Ian barrels down toward the Florida coast, Virginia is bracing for heavy rain later in the week, and emergency crews are already preparing. Alana Smith of Norfolk Public Works said her team is tracking Ian’s path and clearing storm drains in flooding hotspots.
The dark, haunting past of 'Witchduck'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. If you’ve driven around Virginia Beach, you’ve probably seen or heard the word "Witchduck" so often, you probably don’t think about its origins. You know Witchduck as an exit, a...
More Hampton Roads parents are homeschooling their children
The number of Hampton Roads parents choosing to homeschool their kids have skyrocketed since 2019 -- and experts say there are a few reasons why.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
howafrica.com
Dr. Dorothy Ferebee: Respected Physician, Professor, and Activist
Dorothy Boulding Ferebee, M.D., was born in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1898. When her mother became ill, Dorothy went to live with a great-aunt in Boston, Massachusetts. She graduated from Tufts Medical College at the age of 37, and as with many black health care professionals during that time, experienced racial tension and discrimination.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
flathatnews.com
City of Williamsburg hosts Future Festival, gathers public input from residents and students
Sunday, Sept. 25, the City of Williamsburg hosted a Future Festival at the Crim Dell Meadow. City officials invited community members to play a series of games that were designed to gather public input, informing City Council and staff while they develop Williamsburg City’s two-year work plan. The Future...
flathatnews.com
The choice is clear in the First Congressional District of Virginia
Karen Arnold McPherson graduated with a B.A. in Economics ’69. Email her at kamcpherson168@gmail.com. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. A recent guest editorial in The Flat Hat focused on the reasons why the College of William and Mary students should vote in the upcoming City Council election in Williamsburg. Today, I want to emphasize the broader issues that are at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and encourage students to pay attention to the contest for the area’s House of Representatives seat as well.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Southern Breakfast Platter
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mixologist Shani Yourman and chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today to make a southern breakfast platter just in time for national better breakfast day. Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their...
Friday Night Flights 2022: Week 3 Full Show
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights continued our high school football coverage on Sept. 23, 2022. Featuring Western Branch vs. Kings Fork and more, if you missed the show when it aired you can catch up in the video above.
Local events canceled, delayed ahead of inclement weekend weather
Local leaders and organizers are canceling and delaying events set for this weekend ahead of inclement weather accompanying Hurricane Ian.
peninsulachronicle.com
Coastal Kitchen In Gloucester Opening In New Location In October
GLOUCESTER – After managing Coastal Country Kitchen for almost four months, Forest Gary is on the move, and he’s taking the restaurant with him, in a manner of speaking. The establishment, which is currently in The Point Shoppes strip mall at Gloucester Point, is relocating to the York River Crossing Shopping Center.
Virginia woman finds $1 million lottery winnings two weeks later
A Virginia Beach woman was surprised to learn she had won a $1 million Mega Millions prize with the Virginia Lottery.
WTKR
Newport News Fall Festival returns this weekend with variety of free activities
NEWPORT NEWS, V.a - The City of Newport News is hosting the 47th annual Fall festival this weekend. The festival returns after being canceled for two years in a row due to COVID-19. The festival will be located in Newport News Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., October 1 - 2.
Suffolk Peanut Fest parade cancelled, but other festivities will go on
SUFFOLK, Va. — The parade that usually rings in the annual Suffolk Peanut Fest will be canceled for weather this year. Tuesday, organizers shared the news -- with Hurricane Ian forecasted to bring rain up to Hampton Roads, the parade won't be able to march on. It won't be rescheduled, either.
