King Pumpkin breaks record for size and price
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This year’s King Pumpkin from the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is now spending the week outside Chick-fil-A at the Ohio Valley Mall. Every year, the King Pumpkin is sold, and this year it brought the highest price yet of $13,000. That makes it the most expensive pumpkin ever. A group of […]
What to expect at the Preston County Buckwheat Festival
The Buckwheat Festival kicks off in Preston County this week, with activities starting as early as Tuesday.
WTAP
Sweetapple farm opens it’s doors for the 23rd year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the cool weather and fall holidays approach Sweetapple farm opens it’s doors for the 23rd season. The farm has hay rides, pumpkin patches, a corn maze, build-your-own scarecrow and many other family friendly activities. Owner, Mona Barrett says after 23 years the joy of...
WTOV 9
Effort formed to bring Barnesville theater back to life
BARNESVILLE, Ohio — In 1924, the State Theater was built in Barnesville. But it’s been decades since the venue has been used for its original purpose. One local group is trying to change that. “We are trying to provide an entertainment outlet for, not just the community of...
WTAP
Another healing monument to break ground at Marietta’s Gold Star Park
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marietta’s Gold Star Park is set to break ground on a new monument paying tribute to service members fighting the silent battle of PTSD. The monument will be one of ten placed around the country. The Silent Battle Committee is a grassroots initiative made up...
WDTV
Bridgeport designated “StormReady” ahead of Hurricane Ian
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hurricane Ian is roaring towards Florida and the effects of it, while diminished are likely to be felt here in North-Central West Virginia. It comes as the city of Bridgeport was just awarded a special designation. 5′s John Blashke explains. For the past year Bridgeport...
WTRF
Oktoberfest on the Plaza is Wheeling’s official kickoff to fall
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Friendly City’s kickoff to fall is serving up food, drinks, and a good time at The Plaza on Market Street. This is the 6th year of Oktoberfest in Wheeling, and the 2nd year it is being held at Market Plaza. The street is...
WTOV 9
New discount store in New Martinsville has shoppers flocking to its doors
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — A new business in New Martinsville has shoppers flocking to its doors. Lucky Duck Discounters opened a few weeks ago, and its bin-concept of shopping is a big hit among shoppers, affectionately referred to as ‘ducklings.’. “I mean it's Black Friday everyday here," General...
Former WTRF employee, now living in path of Hurricane Ian
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) One of our Former Reporters Dave Elias now lives and works in Fort Myers, Cape Coral Florida where Hurricane Ian is suspected to make land fall. Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 right now but it is expected to strengthen. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night into early […]
WTRF
58th Annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is more than a festival – it’s family
BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This weekend was the 58th Annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, where pumpkins large and small, and people from near and far came to kickoff fall in Ohio. The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival has been creating memories and bringing families together for 58 years now, and this year...
WDTV
36th Salem Apple Butter Festival returning
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s been a major return to festivals in the area since the pandemic. The latest one is the Apple Butter Festival in Salem. You can see how the apple butter gets made the old-fashioned way at New Fort Salem. And of course, there’s an apple...
WTOV 9
Hoorah for Heroes donates to Augusta Levy Learning Center
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hoorah for Heroes organization presented a $7,800 check to the Augusta Levy Learning Center. The money came from the annual 12-hour endurance challenge, with small teams running non-stop through the night at The Highlands. H2H includes law enforcement, emergency management and other community members...
WTOV 9
Eyes of Freedom memorial returns to Barnesville Pumpkin Fest
The Eyes of Freedom memorial has traveled back to Belmont County and this year they are hoping to tell the story of love and sacrifice once again. "These guys are from Lima Company 325 out of Columbus, Ohio. We lost these guys fighting the insurgency in Iraq in 2005. It was a hugely successful deployment, but we lost a lot of great marines," said Mike Strahle.
Buckwheat Festival’s Queen Ceres fulfills dream
By Kaitlyn Eichelberger As a little girl, Taylor Holt dreamed of being Queen Ceres of the Preston County Buckwheat Festival, an agriculture fair and carnival held annually in Kingwood. Af. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WTRF
West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder
Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
WTOV 9
Infrastructure improvements on the docket at Ohio County Courthouse
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio County Building Commission conducted a special meeting Tuesday to discuss funding for renovation projects soon to come to the courthouse. "We have a fairly large HVAC project we're going to do here at the courthouse that requires county commission to borrow funds,” County Administrator Randy Russell said. “By state code, the commission cannot borrow that money. So, we have to appoint a building commission that will take ownership of the property, borrow the money and manage the project through its completion."
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli now open in Bridgeport
DeNuzzo's Italian Deli, located in Bridgeport, held a soft opening on Sept. 14 and its ribbon cutting five days after.
WDTV
3 hospitalized after tour bus wreck near Alderson Broaddus
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were hospitalized after a tour bus wrecked near Alderson Broaddus University, officials said. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on John St. Officials said the bus went into a ditch. It’s unclear the extent of the injuries or how many people were...
WTAP
“It’s been great to become a part of this community and I’ve been really welcomed by the other vendors here,” Volcano days festival sees new vendors after pandemic break
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Volcano days festival has returned to Mountwood Park this weekend. With their return some old vendors have returned to the historic festival and some new vendors have become part of the family. That’s the case for Fractured Studio stained glass owner Aisha Moghel. “This...
