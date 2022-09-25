ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Martinsville, WV

WTRF- 7News

King Pumpkin breaks record for size and price

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This year’s King Pumpkin from the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is now spending the week outside Chick-fil-A at the Ohio Valley Mall. Every year, the King Pumpkin is sold, and this year it brought the highest price yet of $13,000. That makes it the most expensive pumpkin ever. A group of […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Sweetapple farm opens it’s doors for the 23rd year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the cool weather and fall holidays approach Sweetapple farm opens it’s doors for the 23rd season. The farm has hay rides, pumpkin patches, a corn maze, build-your-own scarecrow and many other family friendly activities. Owner, Mona Barrett says after 23 years the joy of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Effort formed to bring Barnesville theater back to life

BARNESVILLE, Ohio — In 1924, the State Theater was built in Barnesville. But it’s been decades since the venue has been used for its original purpose. One local group is trying to change that. “We are trying to provide an entertainment outlet for, not just the community of...
BARNESVILLE, OH
WDTV

Bridgeport designated “StormReady” ahead of Hurricane Ian

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hurricane Ian is roaring towards Florida and the effects of it, while diminished are likely to be felt here in North-Central West Virginia. It comes as the city of Bridgeport was just awarded a special designation. 5′s John Blashke explains. For the past year Bridgeport...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Former WTRF employee, now living in path of Hurricane Ian

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) One of our Former Reporters Dave Elias now lives and works in Fort Myers, Cape Coral Florida where Hurricane Ian is suspected to make land fall. Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 right now but it is expected to strengthen. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night into early […]
FORT MYERS, FL
WDTV

36th Salem Apple Butter Festival returning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s been a major return to festivals in the area since the pandemic. The latest one is the Apple Butter Festival in Salem. You can see how the apple butter gets made the old-fashioned way at New Fort Salem. And of course, there’s an apple...
SALEM, WV
WTOV 9

Hoorah for Heroes donates to Augusta Levy Learning Center

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hoorah for Heroes organization presented a $7,800 check to the Augusta Levy Learning Center. The money came from the annual 12-hour endurance challenge, with small teams running non-stop through the night at The Highlands. H2H includes law enforcement, emergency management and other community members...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Eyes of Freedom memorial returns to Barnesville Pumpkin Fest

The Eyes of Freedom memorial has traveled back to Belmont County and this year they are hoping to tell the story of love and sacrifice once again. "These guys are from Lima Company 325 out of Columbus, Ohio. We lost these guys fighting the insurgency in Iraq in 2005. It was a hugely successful deployment, but we lost a lot of great marines," said Mike Strahle.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder

Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Infrastructure improvements on the docket at Ohio County Courthouse

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio County Building Commission conducted a special meeting Tuesday to discuss funding for renovation projects soon to come to the courthouse. "We have a fairly large HVAC project we're going to do here at the courthouse that requires county commission to borrow funds,” County Administrator Randy Russell said. “By state code, the commission cannot borrow that money. So, we have to appoint a building commission that will take ownership of the property, borrow the money and manage the project through its completion."
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

3 hospitalized after tour bus wreck near Alderson Broaddus

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were hospitalized after a tour bus wrecked near Alderson Broaddus University, officials said. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on John St. Officials said the bus went into a ditch. It’s unclear the extent of the injuries or how many people were...
PHILIPPI, WV
WTAP

“It’s been great to become a part of this community and I’ve been really welcomed by the other vendors here,” Volcano days festival sees new vendors after pandemic break

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Volcano days festival has returned to Mountwood Park this weekend. With their return some old vendors have returned to the historic festival and some new vendors have become part of the family. That’s the case for Fractured Studio stained glass owner Aisha Moghel. “This...
PARKERSBURG, WV

