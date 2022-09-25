ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myers Flat, CA

Logging Truck Accident on Highway 1 Creates Delays

Press release from the Caltrans District 1 Facebook page:. TRAFFIC ALERT: State Route 1 (PM 30.9) at the top of Elk Grade, north of Elk (Mendocino County), is open to one-way controlled traffic due to a log truck that lost its load. We will provide updates as they become available. For the latest roadway information, please use QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.
ELK, CA
Motorcyclist Hemorrhaging From the Head After Crash in South Eureka

A motorcyclist is hemorrhaging from the head after a crash in South Eureka in the 5400 block of Meyers Avenue about 12:05 a.m. The motorcyclist was still down in the road as of 12:15 a.m. when an officer arrived at the incident. An ambulance is on scene. The CHP is...
EUREKA, CA
Video of Yesterday’s Damaging Fire at the Scotia Mill

An alarm and a call to emergency dispatch rolled out yesterday about 2:30 p.m. Humboldt Redwood Company’s lumber mill in Scotia. A fire had broken out on a long (reportedly 120′) conveyor belt. We posted video and photos of the smoke rolling up from the scene at the...
SCOTIA, CA
Fire at ‘Vacant Broadway Billiards’ Building in Eureka

Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 3500 block of Broadway Street in Eureka. According to scanner traffic, the building is a two-story boarded up commercial building, and there have been previous fires at this location. Dispatchers are saying this used to be the Broadway Billiards building.
EUREKA, CA
Caltrans and RCAA Clean Up Trash Along Samoa Peninsula

Press release from the Caltrans District 1 Facebook page:. Caltrans District 1 was proud to partner with the Redwood Community Action Agency RCAA with a Coastal Cleanup held along the Samoa Peninsula on Sunday. Volunteers gathered and took to the beach, dunes and roadsides in Samoa and Fairhaven. Residents from...
SAMOA, CA
8th Street ‘One-Way Traffic Demo, Pop-Up Event’ in Arcata on Saturday

The City of Arcata Engineering Department, in collaboration with CSW/Stuber-Stroeh Engineering consultants is preparing a one-way traffic demo, pop-up event on 8th Street between K Street and J Street from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturday, October 1. Arcata has commenced a formal planning effort for the 8th and 9th...
ARCATA, CA
You’re Going to Have to Get Your Meatball Marinara Elsewhere For Now, Because the Health Department Has Shut Down the Fourth Street Subway Until it Can Get Its Toilet Fixed

Hardcore fans of the Subway Sandwiches location at the corner of Fourth and T streets in Eureka are going to have to seek succor elsewhere for the time being, after the county’s Health Environmental Health Division closed the facility down for having an inoperable toilet and “standing wastewater on the bathroom floor” this afternoon.
EUREKA, CA
KSBW.com

M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
FERNDALE, CA
Even With Recent Rains, Redway Still in Water Conservation Stage 3…Here’s Why

The Redway Community Services District (RCSD) held their monthly meeting via Zoom on September 21st at 5:30 p.m. though connectivity issues may have prevented some community members from attending the meeting that focused on issues and projects undertaken by the rural district. As with most community service districts, drought and water shortages continue to be a topic of discussion with the RCSD (even after an early season rain event) in addition to day-to-day operations.
REDWAY, CA
KRON4 News

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal coastline

(KRON) — A preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake shook the Northern California coastline on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from United States Geological Survey. The epicenter hit about 33 miles southwest of Eureka and approximately one and a half miles below the surface. Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 055mi SW Eureka, California 1228PDT Sep 24: Tsunami […]
EUREKA, CA
[UPDATE 5:04 p.m.] Fatal Three-Vehicle Traffic Collision Near Trinidad

All southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Trinidad are currently blocked after a fatal collision occurred just before 3 p.m. today, September 22nd. The CHP Traffic Incident Page listed a three-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 101 near Westhaven Drive involving a red Ford Mustang, a small sedan and another vehicle that was not described. Reporting parties told dispatchers that several subjects were in the roadway attempting to flag traffic.
CBS San Francisco

Sharp offshore earthquake rattles North Coast near Eureka

EUREKA -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 struck about 16 miles southwest of Cape Mendocino on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The offshore temblor happened just before 12:30 p.m. and there were no reports of significant damage in nearby communities which include Ferndale, Fortuna and Eureka. However dozens of coastal residents reported feeling the quake, according to a report in the Eureka Times-Standard.The National Weather Service said there was no threat of a tsunami.The quake occurred at a depth of 8 miles at a point along a seismically active zone known to scientists as the Mendocino Triple Junction where three crustal plates converge off the northern California coast.The region has produced more than 80 earthquakes magnitude 3.0 or greater each year since 1983.
‘Fluffy One-Year-Old Kevin is Way Too Adorable!’

From the Humboldt County Animal Shelter and 24Petconnect:. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Kevin. I am a male, cream Great Pyrenees mix. Age: The shelter staff think I am about 1 year old. More Info: I have been at the shelter since Sep...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

