kymkemp.com
Logging Truck Accident on Highway 1 Creates Delays
Press release from the Caltrans District 1 Facebook page:. TRAFFIC ALERT: State Route 1 (PM 30.9) at the top of Elk Grade, north of Elk (Mendocino County), is open to one-way controlled traffic due to a log truck that lost its load. We will provide updates as they become available. For the latest roadway information, please use QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.
kymkemp.com
Motorcyclist Hemorrhaging From the Head After Crash in South Eureka
A motorcyclist is hemorrhaging from the head after a crash in South Eureka in the 5400 block of Meyers Avenue about 12:05 a.m. The motorcyclist was still down in the road as of 12:15 a.m. when an officer arrived at the incident. An ambulance is on scene. The CHP is...
kymkemp.com
Video of Yesterday’s Damaging Fire at the Scotia Mill
An alarm and a call to emergency dispatch rolled out yesterday about 2:30 p.m. Humboldt Redwood Company’s lumber mill in Scotia. A fire had broken out on a long (reportedly 120′) conveyor belt. We posted video and photos of the smoke rolling up from the scene at the...
kymkemp.com
K-9 Sniffs Out Motorcyclist Who Fled Pursuit in SoHum, Crashed, and Tried to Bury Himself in Bushes in the Creek
Last night, a motorcyclist tried to flee law enforcement in Southern Humboldt but a keen-nosed K-9 with the Department of Fish and Wildlife sniffed out the suspect who had buried himself under bushes in the creek. According to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Ken Enger, about 10 p.m. a Humboldt County...
kymkemp.com
Fire at ‘Vacant Broadway Billiards’ Building in Eureka
Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 3500 block of Broadway Street in Eureka. According to scanner traffic, the building is a two-story boarded up commercial building, and there have been previous fires at this location. Dispatchers are saying this used to be the Broadway Billiards building.
kymkemp.com
Caltrans and RCAA Clean Up Trash Along Samoa Peninsula
Press release from the Caltrans District 1 Facebook page:. Caltrans District 1 was proud to partner with the Redwood Community Action Agency RCAA with a Coastal Cleanup held along the Samoa Peninsula on Sunday. Volunteers gathered and took to the beach, dunes and roadsides in Samoa and Fairhaven. Residents from...
sonomamag.com
Two Indie Cider Makers Rescue Long-Forgotten Orchards Along the North Coast
Following the backroads from west Sonoma up to Humboldt County, the saga of the North Coast’s long-forgotten apple orchards unfolds like a novel of lost treasure. Deep in the woods, clusters of apple trees lie buried beneath overgrown scrub oak forests or overtaken by wild blackberry brambles. You could...
North Coast Journal
New Schneider Permit Problems Prompt Query Into Planning Staff's Handling of Project
Amid revelations last week that local developer Travis Schneider’s family home is twice the permitted size, it was also discovered that Schneider brought in 10 times the amount of fill dirt allowable for the project under its coastal development permit, county Planning Director John Ford confirmed to the Journal.
kymkemp.com
8th Street ‘One-Way Traffic Demo, Pop-Up Event’ in Arcata on Saturday
The City of Arcata Engineering Department, in collaboration with CSW/Stuber-Stroeh Engineering consultants is preparing a one-way traffic demo, pop-up event on 8th Street between K Street and J Street from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturday, October 1. Arcata has commenced a formal planning effort for the 8th and 9th...
lostcoastoutpost.com
You’re Going to Have to Get Your Meatball Marinara Elsewhere For Now, Because the Health Department Has Shut Down the Fourth Street Subway Until it Can Get Its Toilet Fixed
Hardcore fans of the Subway Sandwiches location at the corner of Fourth and T streets in Eureka are going to have to seek succor elsewhere for the time being, after the county’s Health Environmental Health Division closed the facility down for having an inoperable toilet and “standing wastewater on the bathroom floor” this afternoon.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff William Honsal Offered Deputies a $40 Dutch Bros Gift Card to Find Supervisor Mike Wilson’s Stolen Vehicle
Earlier this month, Supervisor Mike Wilson woke to find his car had been stolen from outside his Arcata home. He called the Arcata Police Department. He posted something on Facebook. And he texted Sheriff William Honsal. This happened over the weekend of Sept. 10-11. The following Monday, just after noon,...
kymkemp.com
Oregon Law Enforcement Seeks Humboldt County Couple After 13 Starving Dogs, Dead Horse and Rabbit Found
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a former Humboldt County couple–Joseph Larue and Dannielle Brown--after they located multiple abused animals at their business in Grants Pass and, later, at their home in Selma, Oregon. Both Larue and Brown have lived at multiple locations in Humboldt County. On...
KSBW.com
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
kymkemp.com
Even With Recent Rains, Redway Still in Water Conservation Stage 3…Here’s Why
The Redway Community Services District (RCSD) held their monthly meeting via Zoom on September 21st at 5:30 p.m. though connectivity issues may have prevented some community members from attending the meeting that focused on issues and projects undertaken by the rural district. As with most community service districts, drought and water shortages continue to be a topic of discussion with the RCSD (even after an early season rain event) in addition to day-to-day operations.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Speedy Motorcyclist Arrested in SoHum After Crashing and Attempting to Flee Into the Brush, Says HCSO
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 25, 2022, at about 9:57 p.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the area of U.S. Highway 101 near Garberville observed two motorcycles, one without a rear license plate, traveling in excess of 90 miles per hour.
kymkemp.com
Linus is a ‘Handsome and Unique-Looking Boy with a Big Personality’
From the Humboldt County Animal Shelter and 24Petconnect:. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Linus. I am a neutered male, white and black Domestic Shorthair. Age: The shelter staff think I am about 3 years old. More Info: I have been at the shelter...
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal coastline
(KRON) — A preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake shook the Northern California coastline on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from United States Geological Survey. The epicenter hit about 33 miles southwest of Eureka and approximately one and a half miles below the surface. Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 055mi SW Eureka, California 1228PDT Sep 24: Tsunami […]
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:04 p.m.] Fatal Three-Vehicle Traffic Collision Near Trinidad
All southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Trinidad are currently blocked after a fatal collision occurred just before 3 p.m. today, September 22nd. The CHP Traffic Incident Page listed a three-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 101 near Westhaven Drive involving a red Ford Mustang, a small sedan and another vehicle that was not described. Reporting parties told dispatchers that several subjects were in the roadway attempting to flag traffic.
Sharp offshore earthquake rattles North Coast near Eureka
EUREKA -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 struck about 16 miles southwest of Cape Mendocino on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The offshore temblor happened just before 12:30 p.m. and there were no reports of significant damage in nearby communities which include Ferndale, Fortuna and Eureka. However dozens of coastal residents reported feeling the quake, according to a report in the Eureka Times-Standard.The National Weather Service said there was no threat of a tsunami.The quake occurred at a depth of 8 miles at a point along a seismically active zone known to scientists as the Mendocino Triple Junction where three crustal plates converge off the northern California coast.The region has produced more than 80 earthquakes magnitude 3.0 or greater each year since 1983.
kymkemp.com
‘Fluffy One-Year-Old Kevin is Way Too Adorable!’
From the Humboldt County Animal Shelter and 24Petconnect:. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Kevin. I am a male, cream Great Pyrenees mix. Age: The shelter staff think I am about 1 year old. More Info: I have been at the shelter since Sep...
