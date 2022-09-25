ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Cincinnati takes down Indiana 45-24

By Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0veSHI_0i9GOzhi00

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ben Bryant passed for 314 of his 354 yards in the first half with a career-high four touchdowns, and Tyler Scott had career-highs with 185 yards and three TDs, as Cincinnati defeated Indiana 45-24.

Bearcats nose tackle Dominique Perry had a 14-yard fumble return TD helping Cincinnati beat the Hoosiers for the second straight season.

IU quarterback Connor Bazelak completed 31 of a school-record 66 pass attempts for 280 yards and two TDs and two interceptions.

Shaun Shivers rushed for 79 yards and a TD for the Hoosiers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Former Cincinnatians prepare for path of Hurricane Ian

CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, it’s more than 900 miles from Cincinnati, but it’s hitting much closer to home in ways not measured by distance. “It's funny, I moved here at Christmas time,” said Mike Stacey, who grew up in Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
linknky.com

Best in Fort Thomas has been furnishing Northern Kentucky since 1941

Buying furniture is not as easy as food shopping. Shoppers need to consider cost, functionality, style, and service when shopping for furniture. Best Furniture Gallery in Fort Thomas has been helping Northern Kentuckians with their furniture needs for 81 years, and the current owners have owned it for 20. Charlie...
FORT THOMAS, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Scott
linknky.com

Five NKY school districts make list of top 25 in Cincinnati area

Niche.com released its top 25 school districts in the Greater Cincinnati Area for 2023, and five Northern Kentucky districts made the list. The rankings are based on an analysis of statistics such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Hoosiers#Nexstar Media Inc
eaglecountryonline.com

Lockdown at Greensburg Junior High Following "Loud Bangs"

The lockdown was lifted after a sweep of the school by local police. (Greensburg, Ind.) – Protocols were put in place this morning at Greensburg Junior High School after two loud bangs were heard. Greensburg Police received a call about the sounds around 8:30 a.m. Once on the scene,...
GREENSBURG, IN
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WILMINGTON, OH
FOX59

5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
progressivegrocer.com

1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WDTN

Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy