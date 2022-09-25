Read full article on original website
DA: Suspect charged for Kensington basketball court shooting that left man paralyzed
PHILADELPHIA - A 23-year-old man is paralyzed after a pickup basketball game turned deadly last month, and now the man responsible is in custody, according to the DA's office. Fahim Key, 20, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at McVeigh Playground Basketball Court on August 9.
Police: Female suspects sought after woman attacked from behind near Logan Square
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for the public's help to identify two female suspects after a brutal attack on a North Philadelphia street earlier this month. A 32-year-old woman was walking on the 400 block of 19th Street when she was reportedly attacked from behind. Two female suspects grabbed her...
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting outside N.J. bar
A Gloucester County man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting outside a bar early Saturday. Police responded to the area of Villari’s Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in Franklin Township around 4:45 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found Walter J. Gilliano, 25,...
Teen being held by police after getting shot in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say the victim of a daytime shooting is also being held by officers for the time being. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot once in the leg on the 5500 block of Poplar Street around 11:39 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he...
Police: 14-year-old killed in quadruple shooting that followed football scrimmage at Roxborough High School
A 14-year-old was killed in a quadruple shooting that erupted following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School Tuesday afternoon. Another 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were also hurt in the shooting but are expected to survive. Authorities believe the shooters opened fire from a green Ford Explorer as the group was leaving the football field.
Bucks County mother accused of fatally shooting sons in failed double murder-suicide due in court
UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pa. - A Bucks County mother facing charges in the deaths of her two sons is due in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Trinh T. Nguyen, 38, was arrested in early May after police say she shot her 13-year-old and 9-year-old sons as they slept in their beds.
Young man shot more than 20 times in deadly North Philadelphia shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man died after he was hit by a barrage of gunfire Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 600 block of North 13th Street around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police say 19-year-old Tahmir Jones...
Armed Carjacking Of Philly Mom, Daughter Caught On Video
A video has surfaced following the armed carjacking of a woman and her daughter in Philadelphia, authorities said. The incident happened in a driveway on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place around 6:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Philadelphia police said. The pair were getting inside their vehicle when the...
Police: Two men arrive at Philadelphia hospital suffering from severe gunshot wounds
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men are fighting for their lives after they showed up at a Philadelphia hospital Monday afternoon suffering from lethal gunshot wounds. According to investigators, a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 28-year-old man shot in the head arrived at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in a private vehicle around 5:30 p.m.
Video: Delaware jewelry store owner brutally beaten by armed robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - New video has emerged in a violent assault and robbery that occurred in a Wilmington, Delaware jewelry store earlier this month. The incident occurred back on the morning of Sept. 15 inside the store located on the 100 block of West 9th Street. Video of the incident shows...
Uber driver recounts violent carjacking in West Philadelphia, 2 teens arrested
"I could be dead right now," Essam Zarkli said. "I'm 65 years old. You think I can take a punch like this?"
Man shot multiple times in the head, pronounced dead in Mayfair
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting incident happened on the 1600 block of Creston Street around 12:33 am Monday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. Medics arrived...
Police: Suspect fired semi-automatic weapon leaving man critical in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after they say a semi-automatic weapon was discharged on a West Philadelphia street Tuesday morning, sending one man to the hospital. The victim, a 40-year-old man, was reportedly struck in the chest near Landsdowne and Edgewood streets around 1:38 a.m. He was transported to a...
Terrifying moment armed carjacking suspect on bicycle ambushes Philadelphia mother, 48, and her teenage daughter, 14, in their own driveway
Video recently shared by the Philadelphia Police Department shows the moments in which a mother and daughter were carjacked at gunpoint early in the morning. The incident happened just after 6:15 a.m. on September 19 in the northeast portion of the city. In a release sent to DailyMail.com, police describe...
Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say
A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said. According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Officers rushed him to the hospital...
Police: 2 teens arrested, 2 others wanted after rideshare driver is carjacked, beaten in Mantua
PHILADELPHIA - Two teens are in police custody after authorities say they carjacked and beat a rideshare driver on Tuesday morning in Mantua. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. when 16th District police responded to 50th and Westminster. Authorities say responding...
Woman Car Jacked At Gun Point In Front Of Her Northeast Philly Home
Philadelphia Police released video of a masked carjacker who pulled a gun on a woman in a residential neighborhood last week. It was September 19, 2022 in front of a house on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place. The video( below) shows the woman toss her handbag to the ground as the thief pulls a pistol on her.
Philly police release video that shows suspects who ransacked a Wawa store in Mayfair
A newly released video shows the faces of many of the suspects as they rush through the door.
NJ shooting leaves man, 19, dead, another injured
An investigation is underway after a New Jersey shooting left one man dead and another injured Sunday, authorities said.
Police: Philly Wawa reports thousands in damages after being ransacked by roughly 100 juveniles
Police are revealing more about an investigation after roughly 100 juveniles vandalized a Wawa convenience store near Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood Saturday night. During a news conference Monday, Investigators said the Wawa located at the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard is dealing with roughly $10,000 in damages. Officers were able...
