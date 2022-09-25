ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Pictured theft suspects responsible for thousands in stolen Ross merchandise: BPD

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gveP8_0i9GOlam00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for two men suspected in multiple thefts at a Ross, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the thefts happened at the Ross at 3761 Ming Ave. On Thursday, police released images of two men suspected in the string of thefts.

IPad register stolen from Dutch Bros on South Chester Ave two days in a row

According to police, the two suspects entered the Ming Avenue store on Aug. 24, selected items and fled without paying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4bUE_0i9GOlam00
Suspect 1 (left), Suspect 2 (right) are believed to have stolen thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Ming Avenue Ross department store. / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The first suspect is described as approximately 25 years old, 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a heavy set build, short dark hair and dark beard. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, dark pants and gray shoes.

The second suspect is described as approximately 27 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with short black hair. He was wearing a gray collared shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111 or Det. David Hamma at 661-327-7111.

Comments / 14

Eomma Blink
1d ago

Thieves! My child works at a Ross store to pay for her college education! There are employees who work there to help support their families👨‍👩‍👧‍👦! Despicable Men 🤬! I pray 🙏 they get caught & go to prison!

Reply
3
Catherine Russell
2d ago

bull ,lock them up. Families should not indulge this behavior. children need to see we as adults WE have morals and pride in ourselves . there is right and wrong. these adults who do this behavior have done this for along time or wouldn't be so brazen about it. if you don't buy Hot items no need to steal 😤

Reply(2)
2
 

