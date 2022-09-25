Pictured theft suspects responsible for thousands in stolen Ross merchandise: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for two men suspected in multiple thefts at a Ross, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the thefts happened at the Ross at 3761 Ming Ave. On Thursday, police released images of two men suspected in the string of thefts.

According to police, the two suspects entered the Ming Avenue store on Aug. 24, selected items and fled without paying.

Suspect 1 (left), Suspect 2 (right) are believed to have stolen thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Ming Avenue Ross department store. / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The first suspect is described as approximately 25 years old, 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a heavy set build, short dark hair and dark beard. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, dark pants and gray shoes.

The second suspect is described as approximately 27 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with short black hair. He was wearing a gray collared shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111 or Det. David Hamma at 661-327-7111.

