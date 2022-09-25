Newport News Police locate missing 10-year-old

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport New Police are no longer searching for a missing 10-year-old. On social media, NNPD announced the child was found safe late Saturday night.

According to police, Mekhi Bivens was last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking westbound on 36th Street near Wickham Avenue.

Mekhi was described as a Black boy with a medium complexion, 4 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 70 pounds, and has braids on the top of his head with his hair cut close on the sides. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a cast on his right arm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.