Newport News Police locate missing 10-year-old
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport New Police are no longer searching for a missing 10-year-old. On social media, NNPD announced the child was found safe late Saturday night.
According to police, Mekhi Bivens was last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking westbound on 36th Street near Wickham Avenue.
Mekhi was described as a Black boy with a medium complexion, 4 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 70 pounds, and has braids on the top of his head with his hair cut close on the sides. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a cast on his right arm.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
