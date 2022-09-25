ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News Police locate missing 10-year-old

By Courtney Ingalls
 3 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport New Police are no longer searching for a missing 10-year-old. On social media, NNPD announced the child was found safe late Saturday night.

According to police, Mekhi Bivens was last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking westbound on 36th Street near Wickham Avenue.

Mekhi was described as a Black boy with a medium complexion, 4 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 70 pounds, and has braids on the top of his head with his hair cut close on the sides. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a cast on his right arm.

Mtn.1
2d ago

So why was this 10 yr old out in about walking anywhere along if he was alone, by himself.. and why wasn't he with an adult or someone much older..

