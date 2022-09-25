ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Navy gets first win with field goal in 2nd OT vs. ECU

By Brian Bailey, Garrett Short, The Associated Press
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryAz1_0i9GODmC00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Davies, who came into the game without a field-goal attempt this season, made all three of his tries Saturday night, including a 36-yarder in the second overtime and Navy beat East Carolina 23-20.

CLICK HERE to read and see more from ECUPirates.com

The teams exchanged field goals in the first overtime before Davies connected again. Owen Daffer’s 37-yard attempt went wide left.

ECU (2-1, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) had the ball in the final minutes, but Tyler Fletcher intercepted Holton Ahlers at the Navy 35 with 25 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

The score was 3-3 headed into the fourth quarter when both teams scored two touchdowns apiece.

ECU tied the game at 17-all with eight minutes left when a Navy defender tried to jump a route on a short pass but missed and Isaiah Winstead went down the left sideline for a 67-yard score.

Right after ECU had taken at 10-3 lead, Tai Lavatai found Vincent Terrell II 15 yards down the middle and Terrell turned it into a 65-yard score with just under 12 minutes left. On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Eavan Gibbons recovered a fumble at the ECU 25. That turnover turned into a 7-yard TD by Anton Hall Jr. for a 17-10 lead.

Ahlers threw a 14-yard TD pass to Ryan Jones for a 10-3 lead to complete an eight-play, 70-yard drive that began when Navy turned the ball over on downs.

Ahlers, ECU’s fifth-year starting quarterback, became the all-time total yards leader for the AAC with 12,617, passing Cincinnati’s Desmond Rider at 12,418. Ahlers threw for 262 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Winstead had 138 yards receiving on 10 catches.

Lavatai threw for 152 yards and a touchdown for Navy (1-2, 1-1). Terrell had 114 yards receiving on three catches.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

ECU men’s basketball holds first official practice

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina men’s basketball team held its first official practice of the 2022-23 season in Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum on Tuesday afternoon. Before practice, first-year head coach Michael Schwartz spoke with the media about his team and what Pirate fans can expect when ECU takes the floor. “It’s an exciting […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU notebook: Good, bad, ugly from Navy loss

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After two straight wins, the East Carolina University football team ran into a bump in the road with a 23-20 two-overtime loss to Navy on Saturday. The Midshipmen are now 5-0 all-time at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The loss comes after ECU’s victory at Navy last November. There were some game-changing moments, some […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Houston talks Navy loss, USF, changes due to hurricane

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Fourth-year East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston addressed members of the media Tuesday prior to Saturday’s American Athletic Conference contest versus South Florida in Boca Raton, Fla. The following are selected comments: Opening Statements“I just want to start out with this, because I know that it will be a topic throughout […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU to wear special uniforms for Memphis game

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University has revealed a new uniform that will be worn during its home game against Memphis on Saturday, Oct. 15 administrators announced Sunday. The contest against the Tigers has been designated as Homecoming, Hall of Fame and Letterwinners weekend. The uniform combination, that was designed by senior Will Treadway, represents elements from […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Football
Annapolis, MD
Sports
Greenville, NC
Sports
Greenville, NC
Football
City
Annapolis, MD
City
Terrell, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
WNCT

ECU-South Florida game moved to Boca Raton, Fla. due to Hurricane Ian

IRVING, Texas – Hurricane Ian is changing plans for East Carolina’s road trip to face South Florida this Saturday. American Athletic Conference officials have announced that the East Carolina-South Florida football game has been moved to Boca Raton, Fla., at Florida Atlantic University’s stadium. The conference matchup was originally scheduled to be played in Raymond […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Chipotle coming to Jacksonville with unique pickup lane

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Something new is hitting the Jacksonville streets. On Tuesday, Chipotle will open its second restaurant in Jacksonville with a feature called Chipotlane, a drive-thru pick-up lane for those who want the food on the move. The first 50 people in line will get Chipotle Goods merchandise and customers who sign up […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Parents, students invited to BCCC college night on Oct. 18

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) will host college representatives from over 40 colleges on campus on Tuesday, October 18 from 6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. in the Boyette Conference Center in Building 10 to present information and answer questions. College Fund North Carolina (CFNC) and BCCC financial aid representatives will also be present to […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

ENC counties watching Hurricane Ian and making preparations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although we don’t yet know what route Hurricane Ian will take, counties in the east are actively meeting this week to discuss preparations. Pamlico County is reflecting on past storms and preparing for whatever this year’s hurricane season may bring. “I feel like having...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Ecu#Field Goals#East Carolina#American Football
WITN

Gas drops below $3.00 in Pitt & Craven Counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Gas has dropped below $3.00 a gallon at several stations in Pitt and Craven Counties. According to GasBuddy, Circle K gas stations in Greenville and in Winterville reported gas at $2.99 a gallon. Murphy USA on Greenville Boulevard was also at $2.99. The Walmart on Regency Boulevard...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 23, 24 & 25

Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Linda Huston, Beaufort. Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday September 25,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Kinston teenager wounded in late morning shooting near high school

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a late morning shooting that injured a 19-year-old in a neighborhood behind Kinston High School. The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Larkspur Road. Police were called to that area shortly after. The high school went on a modified lockdown that has since been lifted.
KINSTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Hardee’s had to do when Mrs. Carver’s was closed

My good friend, Dee Congleton, gave me the recipe for Mrs. Carver’s chili. Dee said that I write about Mrs. Carver’s chili so much that I deserved the recipe. The Radio View Grill was off limits to me as a kid, as were the pool rooms uptown. Mrs. Carver’s was not open at night. The only night drive-in I could go to was Hardee’s-soon to be McDonalds. Charlie Bell’s also closed at night as was Mel’s so that left Hardee’s for the boys to go to.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport begins major terminal expansion

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Work on some big changes to the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport is now underway. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) is starting a major terminal expansion project. The terminal expansion is part of a multi-faceted master plan designed to strengthen the airport’s long-term appeal and functionality for airlines and passengers alike. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New exhibit coming to Bath state historic site this Saturday

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) – A behind-the-scenes look at a new exhibit in Historic Bath will take place on Saturday. On Oct. 1, experience a behind-the-scenes look at Historic Bath’s exciting new exhibit, Along the Banks of Bath Creek: A Story of People and Place. This exhibit is unique as it will explore the stories of […]
BATH, NC
WNCT

WNCT

33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy