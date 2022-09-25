ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

latricia
2d ago

Youngkin’s polices are fair and reasonable. They FINALLY protect GIRLS! They also lessen the burdens unfairly placed on teachers and students who previously were disciplined for using biological pronouns. Encouraging teachers and parents and students claiming transgenderism to work together to create safe and reasonable education plans is good for all.

Ed
1d ago

There are only 2 semesters, female and male. I doubt this article's accuracy when it says there many THOUSANDS of students who.will.be harmed. There aren't that many Trans kids are there? Maybe across the entire USA. They have far more rights and privileges than the 99.5% of non-Trans kids. Parents are failing their Trans kids thru no-councilling.

Karla Alexander
2d ago

There a lot of islands we can load them up and send them there along with their woke indoctrinated teachers.

NBC News

Students stage walkouts across Virginia over governor's transgender school policies

Students across Virginia protested Tuesday in response to new guidelines putting restrictions on transgender students in the state’s public schools. Walkouts are set to take place throughout the day at more than 90 middle and high schools in the state, according to student-run advocacy group Pride Liberation Project, which organized the statewide effort. As of noon on Tuesday, students in Woodbridge, Springfield, Manassas, McLean and other Virginia cities were waving rainbow picket signs and shouting, "Trans rights are human rights!"
NBC12

Youngkin Administration clears up confusion over mansion tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tours of the Governor’s Executive Mansion returned after a 2-year pause, but several say the stories of the enslaved people who lived and worked there are not included. The Director of the Executive Mansion, Georgia Esposito, is clearing the air. She says the tour was...
RICHMOND, VA
Washington Examiner

Virginia student walkouts represent everything wrong with our public education system

The student walkouts taking place in nearly 100 public schools across Virginia today represent everything that’s wrong with our public education system. Students may barely be learning, but they are being trained as activists, thanks to encouragement from woke educators who think they have the right to override parental prerogatives and decide how children will be raised.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

One debate declined, another set to take place as planned

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega will not be facing off in a debate in Fredericksburg. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, declined to participate in a debate that would have been held at the University of Mary Washington.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
VIRGINIA STATE
flathatnews.com

The choice is clear in the First Congressional District of Virginia

Karen Arnold McPherson graduated with a B.A. in Economics ’69. Email her at kamcpherson168@gmail.com. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. A recent guest editorial in The Flat Hat focused on the reasons why the College of William and Mary students should vote in the upcoming City Council election in Williamsburg. Today, I want to emphasize the broader issues that are at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and encourage students to pay attention to the contest for the area’s House of Representatives seat as well.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
americanhistorycentral.com

Nathaniel Bacon's Declaration of the People of Virginia

Nathaniel Bacon issued this document during Bacon’s Rebellion, which did the following:. Listed the grievances the people had against Berkeley. Identified Berkeley’s political allies. Accused Berkeley and his allies of treason. Commanded them to be captured and taken to the Middle Plantation of Virginia, which is present-day Williamsburg.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Eleven Henrico schools not fully accredited

Six Henrico County elementary schools and five middle schools failed to earn full accreditation from the Virginia Department of Education, according to data released by the agency last week. Those 11 schools received an “Accredited with Conditions” rating from the VDOE. None of the county’s nine high schools...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Vines wine festival set for Oct. 15 in Richmond

Celebrate Virginia Wine Month at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s second annual Virginia Vines wine festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6-9 p.m. This year’s event will feature wine selections from some of Virginia’s best wineries and vineyards, live jazz from the Weldon Hill band, food trucks, and after-hour access to museum galleries, including “Cheers, Virginia!,” the museum’s newest exhibit focused on the history of brewing, distilling and fermenting in Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Public comments open for Virginia Public School 2022 Model Policies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 2022 Model Policies for Virginia Public Schools address the treatment of transgender students, and the new guidelines place parents in the position to tell schools what pronouns and name to use for their child. On Monday, Sept. 26, the public comment period opened with strong...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Va.-based Stratford University to close down

Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

