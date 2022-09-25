ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket seen across skies on Saturday

By Nexstar Media Wire, Courtney Ingalls
 3 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re on the east coast, you might have caught a glimpse of a tiny bright spot flying across the sky Saturday night. It was SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket!

According to Space Flight Now, the almost 230-foot-tall rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday evening and was carrying 52 new Starlink satellites to orbit.

10 On Your Side compiled a gallery of some viewer photos of the rocket soaring through the sky:

    Photo Courtesy: Julie Mullet
    Photo Courtesy: Jenn Begany
    Photo Courtesy: Angela Thomas
    Photo Courtesy: Caitlin Holder
This is the 41st launch from Florida this year.

Brighton Police Department reacts to Krauseneck’s guilty verdict

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — “A fresh set of eyes” is what investigators say changed the course of the 1982 Brighton ax murder case. Following Monday’s guilty verdict, Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi said the case grew stale for many years, but things took a turn in 2015. With mew people on the investigative team, they were […]
