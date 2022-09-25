Read full article on original website
Related
ucasports.com
Sugar Bears take down Little Rock
Little Rock, Ark. – Central Arkansas got a huge win on the road in Little Rock Tuesday night. The Sugar Bears walked into a tough environment and came out with a big confidence boost headed back into ASUN play. The Sugar Bears got off to a hot start in...
ucasports.com
Women's Golf Ends Day One of Golfweek Red Sky Classic in 14th of 20
WOLCOTT, Colo. – Day one of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic is in the books for the Central Arkansas women's golf team, who checked in at 14th of 20 teams after 18 holes. Freshman Valeria Ramirez currently leads the team with an even 72 after her first round on Monday.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
KTBS
Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox16.com
Evangelical pastor group backing Democrat Jones in Arkansas governor race
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – As the race to be the next governor of Arkansas continues, a group of evangelical pastors said they are hoping to push voters past party lines. During an event in Little Rock Tuesday the group Vote Common Good said it was endorsing Democratic candidate Chris Jones.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
kuaf.com
John Waters Coming to Arkansas
John Waters seemingly never rests. The filmmaker, actor, writer and artist will bring his show, "False Negative: An Evening with John Waters" to the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. The show is part of the Six Bridges Book Festival from the Central Arkansas Library System.
More Arkansans are driving with expired tags
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATV
Pedestrian hit while crossing Interstate 630 Saturday afternoon
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian was hit Saturday afternoon while attempting to cross Interstate 630 near Exit 2. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the person was struck on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 1.6 at around 12:28 p.m. The name of the...
Silver Alert inactivated for missing man in Pope Co.
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Russellville Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man. Terry Pat Beaverson went missing on Friday, Sept. 23 at around 12 p.m. He was last known to be at 2103 Skyline Drive in Russellville. Beaverson is 5'10", weighs 175 lbs.,...
Greers Ferry Lake boaters urged to take caution due to low water conditions
GREERS FERRY, Ark. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office has issued caution toward boaters due to low water conditions. Officials urged boaters to take extra safety measures since some areas may have underwater obstacles such as land points, rock formations, and standing timber. Boaters...
Bryant police: 2 officers injured in crash, ASP to investigate
Officials with the Bryant Police Department said that two Bryant police officers were injured in a crash Saturday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
‘Criminal investigation’ into Jonesboro police officer’s death turned over to prosecutor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The criminal investigation into the death of a Jonesboro police officer who died during training at a North Little Rock academy is now under review by the Pulaski County Prosecutor. According to the Chief Deputy, John Johnson, senior attorneys in the Prosecutors Office will...
On the 65th anniversary of desegregation in Little Rock, two churches are coming together
On the 65th anniversary of desegregation in Little Rock, two churches are coming together to prove change is still happening.
KATV
Little Rock police investigating early Tuesday homicide after man found shot in street
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:43 p.m.:. The victim was identified as 53-year-old Deldrick Thomas of Little Rock, reports said. Police said officers found Thomas at the location along with shell casings near him. Thomas was taken to a local hospital where police said he was pronounced dead. Original...
Hot Springs Silver Alert for 83-year-old man inactivated
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department (HSPD) issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 25.
KATV
New details emerge regarding weekend crash that left 2 Bryant police officers hospitalized
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New details are emerging regarding the weekend accident that left two Bryant police officers hospitalized. According to a news release by the Bryant Police Department, Officers Tre Davis and Tanner Peck were attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a blue motorcycle which turned into a pursuit.
Families frustrated over North Little Rock cemetery ‘unkempt’ conditions
Frustration grows for family members whose loved ones are buried at a north little rock cemetery, for months they say the grounds have been unkempt.
talkbusiness.net
Benton business owner inducted as president of National Pest Management Association
Justin McCauley of McCauley Services of Benton has been named as president of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA). McCauley Services is a family-owned and operated pest management company. McCauley, who has recently served as NPMA vice-president, will now lead the national association for pest management professionals across the country.
Never-ending return? Olive Garden hints that it’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl is set to come back
n an email sent to rewards customers Monday, Olive Garden seemed to tease the return of the Never-Ending pasta bowl promotion.
Comments / 0