Cape Girardeau, MO

ucasports.com

Sugar Bears take down Little Rock

Little Rock, Ark. – Central Arkansas got a huge win on the road in Little Rock Tuesday night. The Sugar Bears walked into a tough environment and came out with a big confidence boost headed back into ASUN play. The Sugar Bears got off to a hot start in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucasports.com

Women's Golf Ends Day One of Golfweek Red Sky Classic in 14th of 20

WOLCOTT, Colo. – Day one of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic is in the books for the Central Arkansas women's golf team, who checked in at 14th of 20 teams after 18 holes. Freshman Valeria Ramirez currently leads the team with an even 72 after her first round on Monday.
CONWAY, AR
KTBS

Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
kuaf.com

John Waters Coming to Arkansas

John Waters seemingly never rests. The filmmaker, actor, writer and artist will bring his show, "False Negative: An Evening with John Waters" to the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. The show is part of the Six Bridges Book Festival from the Central Arkansas Library System.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

More Arkansans are driving with expired tags

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
KATV

Pedestrian hit while crossing Interstate 630 Saturday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian was hit Saturday afternoon while attempting to cross Interstate 630 near Exit 2. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the person was struck on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 1.6 at around 12:28 p.m. The name of the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Silver Alert inactivated for missing man in Pope Co.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Russellville Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man. Terry Pat Beaverson went missing on Friday, Sept. 23 at around 12 p.m. He was last known to be at 2103 Skyline Drive in Russellville. Beaverson is 5'10", weighs 175 lbs.,...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Benton business owner inducted as president of National Pest Management Association

Justin McCauley of McCauley Services of Benton has been named as president of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA). McCauley Services is a family-owned and operated pest management company. McCauley, who has recently served as NPMA vice-president, will now lead the national association for pest management professionals across the country.
BENTON, AR

