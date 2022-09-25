ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State falls at home to Notre Dame

By Zach Gilleland
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State football welcomed in a ranked Notre Dame (Ohio) team to Lakin-Ray Field Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets were outmatched from the start. The Falcons roll to a 48-13 win as State falls to 2-2 on the season.

Notre Dame rolled to a 17-0 start in the first half. West Virginia State found the end zone for the first time in the third quarter. Donovan Riddick found Jeremy Dillon with a 5-yard touchdown pass.

The Yellow Jackets are on the road at Alderson Broaddus Oct. 1.

