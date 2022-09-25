ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishersville, VA

wmra.org

Augusta Health opens new clinic in Harrisonburg

Augusta Health celebrated the opening of a new facility in Harrisonburg on Tuesday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Healthcare providers and Chamber of Commerce members gathered outside the new Augusta Health Primary Care on University Boulevard in Harrisonburg. Dr. Scott Just, the president of Augusta Medical Group, was among those who gave remarks at the ribbon cutting.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Viruses keeping pediatricians in Charlottesville area busy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a lot of talk about Covid-19 and the upcoming flu season, but doctors say kids in and around Charlottesville are dealing with just about every other sickness too. With many Covid-19 mitigation strategies fading away, this is leaving room for other viruses to spread.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

East Point Farms brings back fall festival to support community

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - East Point Farms in Elkton kicked off the opening of its pumpkin patch with a fall festival. The festival started last year after the Myers family moved to Elkton in 2020. After a small field fire the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company responded to, the Myers family...
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

RISE and Virginia Housing to host event for first-time homebuyers

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - There is a free event happening on Tuesday evening for first-time homebuyers to learn the ropes of the process. The RISE organization and Virginia Housing are teaming up for “Real Talk About Real Estate.”. Chanda McGuffin, a co-founder of RISE, said Virginia Housing received funding...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSET

Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'

(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Superintendent Oskar Scheikl to retire from Rockingham County schools

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year. Scheikl shared the news during Monday night’s school board meeting. He said his children have known for two years he was planning to leave the position at the end of the school year with the hopes of spending quality time with his aging mother in Austria.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

Pride shaming: Charlottesville school official impels staff to wear “LGBTQ+” support attire

CHS – In Virginia, we celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in both June and September – which is a little unique in comparison to other states. Our Gender & Sexuality Alliance (GSA) will be hosting a table during lunches tomorrow to celebrate members of our school and community who identify as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. You may have also seen Dr. Gurley’s email this week that referenced the state’s attempt to undermine the ways our school division supports our LGBTQ+ students. I’ve had multiple students stop me in the hallway to express concern over feeling like they no longer have rights as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. This is heartbreaking, but I have assured them that CHS and Charlottesville City will always be here to support and empower them.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Missing Person: Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing person. Billie Jean Zampini was last seen Sept 23rd. She is said to be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tag 8430FJ, according to a press release.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Entertainment

Old Crow Medicine Show star remembers getting start at The Little Grill. It’s heartbreaking to me to think that there would be a Harrisonburg without The Little Grill in it," said Ketch Secor, the frontman for Old Crow Medicine Show and a Harrisonburg native. Smith Mountain Lake gets ready...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg school board chooses Thomas Domonoske to fill vacant seat

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One seat on the Harrisonburg school board has been vacant after board chair Nick Swayne resigned from the position to pursue other opportunities out of state. After considering several candidates, the Harrisonburg school board voted Tuesday night to have Thomas Domonoske step into the role. Domonoske...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Search warrant is being executed on Luray Ave.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police Tactical Team is executing a search warrant on the 300 block of Luray Avenue in Luray. VSP said there are several emergency personnel on the scene, but that is just precautionary. There is no immediate threat to the public. This is a...
LURAY, VA

