wmra.org
Augusta Health opens new clinic in Harrisonburg
Augusta Health celebrated the opening of a new facility in Harrisonburg on Tuesday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Healthcare providers and Chamber of Commerce members gathered outside the new Augusta Health Primary Care on University Boulevard in Harrisonburg. Dr. Scott Just, the president of Augusta Medical Group, was among those who gave remarks at the ribbon cutting.
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
WHSV
Viruses keeping pediatricians in Charlottesville area busy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a lot of talk about Covid-19 and the upcoming flu season, but doctors say kids in and around Charlottesville are dealing with just about every other sickness too. With many Covid-19 mitigation strategies fading away, this is leaving room for other viruses to spread.
WHSV
East Point Farms brings back fall festival to support community
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - East Point Farms in Elkton kicked off the opening of its pumpkin patch with a fall festival. The festival started last year after the Myers family moved to Elkton in 2020. After a small field fire the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company responded to, the Myers family...
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
WHSV
RISE and Virginia Housing to host event for first-time homebuyers
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - There is a free event happening on Tuesday evening for first-time homebuyers to learn the ropes of the process. The RISE organization and Virginia Housing are teaming up for “Real Talk About Real Estate.”. Chanda McGuffin, a co-founder of RISE, said Virginia Housing received funding...
WSET
Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'
(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
WHSV
Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company estimates thousands in damage from weekend vandalism
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company was the victim of vandalism over the weekend. The fire company’s lawn party kitchen was broken into and vandalized causing thousands of dollars of damage. “Saturday evening our fire chief was taking the trash out for the firehouse...
WHSV
School name change policy fails after a 3-1 vote in Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The chance to weigh in on plans which revise the Virginia Department of Education guidelines on transgender students is now underway. The school board in Rockingham County made a big decision Monday night on a similar topic that has been debated for months. The proposed policy...
Missing Louisa County woman considered in danger
Louisa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
WHSV
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl to retire from Rockingham County schools
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year. Scheikl shared the news during Monday night’s school board meeting. He said his children have known for two years he was planning to leave the position at the end of the school year with the hopes of spending quality time with his aging mother in Austria.
schillingshow.com
Pride shaming: Charlottesville school official impels staff to wear “LGBTQ+” support attire
CHS – In Virginia, we celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in both June and September – which is a little unique in comparison to other states. Our Gender & Sexuality Alliance (GSA) will be hosting a table during lunches tomorrow to celebrate members of our school and community who identify as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. You may have also seen Dr. Gurley’s email this week that referenced the state’s attempt to undermine the ways our school division supports our LGBTQ+ students. I’ve had multiple students stop me in the hallway to express concern over feeling like they no longer have rights as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. This is heartbreaking, but I have assured them that CHS and Charlottesville City will always be here to support and empower them.
WHSV
Missing Person: Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing person. Billie Jean Zampini was last seen Sept 23rd. She is said to be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tag 8430FJ, according to a press release.
WHSV
Old Crow Medicine Show star remembers getting start at The Little Grill
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Little Grill has been a part of the Harrisonburg Community for decades and has played a big role Harrisonburg’s local music scene. Ketch Secor, the frontman for Old Crow Medicine Show and a Harrisonburg native, got his start playing there. Back on September 13,...
Revolutionary Black portrait exhibition opens at UVa
The Holsinger Collection exhibit Visions of Progress: Portraits of Dignity, Style and Racial Uplift features photographs taken by well-known Charlottesville photographer Rufus Holsinger.
WHSV
Entertainment
Old Crow Medicine Show star remembers getting start at The Little Grill. It’s heartbreaking to me to think that there would be a Harrisonburg without The Little Grill in it," said Ketch Secor, the frontman for Old Crow Medicine Show and a Harrisonburg native. Smith Mountain Lake gets ready...
WHSV
Harrisonburg school board chooses Thomas Domonoske to fill vacant seat
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One seat on the Harrisonburg school board has been vacant after board chair Nick Swayne resigned from the position to pursue other opportunities out of state. After considering several candidates, the Harrisonburg school board voted Tuesday night to have Thomas Domonoske step into the role. Domonoske...
Virginia woman killed, 3 hurt in crash involving motorcycles on Highway 17 Business in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed and three other people were hurt Sunday night when one motorcycle hit another one from behind on Highway 17 Business in Garden City, authorities said. Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia, a passenger on one of the motorcycles died in the crash after being taken […]
WHSV
Search warrant is being executed on Luray Ave.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police Tactical Team is executing a search warrant on the 300 block of Luray Avenue in Luray. VSP said there are several emergency personnel on the scene, but that is just precautionary. There is no immediate threat to the public. This is a...
WSLS
Rockbridge County son reunited with late father’s classic car
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – For as long as J.D. Goad can remember, his life has revolved around cars. “My dad was a car guy, from the time he was born,” said Goad. His dad, W.D. Goad, started Goad’s Body Shop in Lexington. As a kid, J.D. was always right beside him.
