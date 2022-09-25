ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Osceola County residents prepare for the worst as Hurricane Ian’s projected path inches closer

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents were busy Tuesday getting their last-minute preparations in place as they braced for Hurricane Ian. Heritage Park in Kissimmee was packed again Tuesday with people filling up sandbags. Osceola County Emergency Management Officials provided an update and warned residents they had mere...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Tolls suspended in Florida in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s arrival

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. — Tolls have been suspended on roadways across Central Florida. Gov. DeSantis expanded his order, suspending tolls on the Central Florida Expressway beginning Tuesday at 5 p.m. Now, the toll suspensions affect the following areas:. Broward & Collier counties. Alligator Alley. Citrus, Hernando, & Pasco counties. Suncoast...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Osceola County preparing for Hurricane Ian

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Over in Osceola County, residents are getting ready to fill sandbags at the Osceola Heritage Park distribution site asHurricane Ian heads for Florida. The site doesn't open until 8 a.m., but people are already starting to line up. If you are thinking about coming to...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Osceola Co. residents prepare for potential storm impacts

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — Several Central Florida homeowners began to prep their homes for storm damage Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Central Florida residents are preparing for possible storm impacts. Osceola County resident Alfredo Medina recalls significant flooding and damage caused by Hurricanes Irma and Charlie. The county...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Lake County residents brace for Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is working to make sure people have everything they need before Hurricane Ian make its way to Florida. For people looking to collect sandbags, the county has prepared five sites and two municipal sites are open as well. These locations will be open...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man injured in fire at Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire in a home sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. First responders got the call just before 8 a.m. to the home in the 1200 block of Balsam Willow Trail, just east of Curry Ford Road in the Waterford Lakes area.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties

As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions of Central Florida. Those impacts may change as the storm’s path...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando mayor says residents need to finish storm preps Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said that those who have not started preparing for Ian need to begin and finish their preparations on Tuesday. All non-essential city offices will be closed Wednesday...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Polk County officials talk Ian preps as area under hurricane warning

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County officials are expected to hold a news conference Tuesday evening. At 4 p.m., Polk County Emergency Manager Paul Womble will address preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian's impact. WESH 2 will stream the address above. Polk County is under a hurricane warning.
WESH

Officials say Hurricane Ian will be 'flood event' for Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County's Office of Emergency Management held a news conference Monday asHurricane Ian was approaching. More than 1,400 county employees have been assigned a duty related to the hurricane. Bryant Applegate, interim county manager, asked that residents of Seminole County hold first responders in prayer.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Brevard County sheriff, emergency officials tell residents to prepare for heavy rain and flooding

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday afternoon, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey and Brevard County Emergency Management provided details on Hurricane Ian preparation. Public Safety Director Matthew Wallace joined the sheriff in giving information to residents about shelters, sandbag distributions and closures. Emergency officials said the main thing for residents...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

