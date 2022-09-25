Read full article on original website
WESH
Osceola County officials advise residents to take shelter as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County emergency officials gave an update on the county's preparation plans for Hurricane Ian Tuesday. Hurricane Ian has continued moving toward Florida. Over the past few days, residents have been stocking up on sandbags ahead of the hurricane. A sandbag location at Osceola Heritage...
Osceola County residents prepare for the worst as Hurricane Ian’s projected path inches closer
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents were busy Tuesday getting their last-minute preparations in place as they braced for Hurricane Ian. Heritage Park in Kissimmee was packed again Tuesday with people filling up sandbags. Osceola County Emergency Management Officials provided an update and warned residents they had mere...
WESH
Tolls suspended in Florida in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s arrival
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. — Tolls have been suspended on roadways across Central Florida. Gov. DeSantis expanded his order, suspending tolls on the Central Florida Expressway beginning Tuesday at 5 p.m. Now, the toll suspensions affect the following areas:. Broward & Collier counties. Alligator Alley. Citrus, Hernando, & Pasco counties. Suncoast...
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
WESH
Osceola County preparing for Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Over in Osceola County, residents are getting ready to fill sandbags at the Osceola Heritage Park distribution site asHurricane Ian heads for Florida. The site doesn't open until 8 a.m., but people are already starting to line up. If you are thinking about coming to...
Polk Co. preparing for out-of-county evacuees
The Polk County Emergency Operations Center held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss updates involving Hurricane Ian.
mynews13.com
Osceola Co. residents prepare for potential storm impacts
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — Several Central Florida homeowners began to prep their homes for storm damage Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Central Florida residents are preparing for possible storm impacts. Osceola County resident Alfredo Medina recalls significant flooding and damage caused by Hurricanes Irma and Charlie. The county...
WESH
Lake County residents brace for Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is working to make sure people have everything they need before Hurricane Ian make its way to Florida. For people looking to collect sandbags, the county has prepared five sites and two municipal sites are open as well. These locations will be open...
click orlando
Man injured in fire at Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire in a home sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. First responders got the call just before 8 a.m. to the home in the 1200 block of Balsam Willow Trail, just east of Curry Ford Road in the Waterford Lakes area.
click orlando
Here’s what Orange, Seminole counties could experience during Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring. In Orange and Seminole counties, here is the wind, rain and tornado threats expected as the hurricane continues on its path. Winds: 70 to...
click orlando
Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties
As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions of Central Florida. Those impacts may change as the storm’s path...
WESH
Orlando mayor says residents need to finish storm preps Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said that those who have not started preparing for Ian need to begin and finish their preparations on Tuesday. All non-essential city offices will be closed Wednesday...
WESH
Polk County officials talk Ian preps as area under hurricane warning
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County officials are expected to hold a news conference Tuesday evening. At 4 p.m., Polk County Emergency Manager Paul Womble will address preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian's impact. WESH 2 will stream the address above. Polk County is under a hurricane warning.
WESH
Officials say Hurricane Ian will be 'flood event' for Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County's Office of Emergency Management held a news conference Monday asHurricane Ian was approaching. More than 1,400 county employees have been assigned a duty related to the hurricane. Bryant Applegate, interim county manager, asked that residents of Seminole County hold first responders in prayer.
click orlando
Here’s what Flagler, Volusia, Brevard Counties could experience during Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring. In Flagler, Volusia and Brevard Counties, here is the wind, rain, tornado and coastal threats expected as the hurricane continues on its path. FLAGLER...
WESH
Duke Energy sending crews to Central Florida in preparation for possible power outages
Central, Fla. — Duke Energy has sent crews from across the country to Central Florida to better respond to power outages that are expected during and after the storm. They tell us nearly 10,000 lineworkers, debris removal professionals, and damage assessment personnel are standing by in safe locations to respond to power outages once it’s safe to do so.
click orlando
Motorcyclist, 23, killed in crash with SUV in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Polynesian Isle Boulevard and Barefoot Path around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central...
WESH
Orange County emergency operations center preparing for Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It will get much busier at the Orange County EOC in the next 24 hours as Ian gets closer to the sunshine state. Orlando's emergency operations center will also be operating with full staffing beginning Wednesday. Both of the hubs for emergency communications will help...
WESH
Brevard County sheriff, emergency officials tell residents to prepare for heavy rain and flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday afternoon, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey and Brevard County Emergency Management provided details on Hurricane Ian preparation. Public Safety Director Matthew Wallace joined the sheriff in giving information to residents about shelters, sandbag distributions and closures. Emergency officials said the main thing for residents...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Palm Bay Declares a Local State of Emergency Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – In anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s approach towards Florida, with weather impacts to Palm Bay expected, Mayor Rob Medina signed Legislative Order No. D-2022-01, declaring a local state of emergency for the City of Palm Bay. A local state of emergency...
