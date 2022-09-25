Read full article on original website
Kandy Brouchoud
OREGON – Kandy Kay (Jentz) Brouchoud, age 44, of Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jeff Vanden Heuvel, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. She will be laid to rest at Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with a graveside service at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Matt Agee.
Dennis Langer
Dennis Langer, age 69, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI.
Aaron Robert Cushman
Aaron Robert Cushman, age 51, the son of Robert and Diane (Arneson) Cushman, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Aaron was born in Dodgeville, WI on August 13, 1971. He relocated to Arizona with family but returned to Dodgeville in 1983, where he graduated from high school. Aaron’s career began as a law enforcement officer and Green County sheriff’s deputy. He also worked for the Department of Justice in Madison and most recently as a FedEx driver.
Shirley M. Edwards
Shirley M. Edwards, 87, of Platteville, Wisconsin, gained her angel’s wings on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, following a short illness. Memorial services celebrating her life will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the United Methodist Church, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Kathleen Louise Patterson
MADISON/LODI – Kathleen Louise Patterson, age 76, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kathy was born on March 9, 1946, in Madison, WI to LeRoy “Pat” and Kathryn “Patsy” Patterson. She grew up in Madison and graduated from Madison Central High School in 1964. Kathy worked at Madison Inn for several years. She loved her arts and crafts and annually submitted her work to the Lodi Fair, where she always brought home ribbons. Kathy will be remembered for a lot of family events she hosted at her home in the Wisconsin Dells.
Sifting and Reckoning exposes decades of racism and bigotry on campus
Over the course of three months in 1961, then-Wisconsin NAACP President Lloyd Barbee and University of Wisconsin Extension faculty member Stuart Hanisch filmed a documentary using hidden cameras and microphones to capture instances of housing discrimination against Black people around Madison. The powerful, grainy, 12-minute film was effortlessly damning, often showing the addresses and faces of white landlords as they openly rejected applicants the moment they realized they were Black. Some offered excuses, while others seemed almost apologetic in their honesty. “I guess you know why. Sorry it’s that way, but I don’t want to have trouble with my neighbors,” said one white landlord to a Black actor posing as an applicant. “We don’t feel that we can rent to colored people,” said another, as chillingly “Midwestern nice” as the first.
Carolyn Jean Weede
OREGON – Carolyn Jean Weede, age 78, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at BeeHive Homes. She was born on Jan. 7, 1944, in Stoughton, Wis., the daughter of Orrill Ferguson and Marlene (Champion) Ferguson. She married Robert Weede on Oct. 1, 1966, in Oregon, Wis.
Linda Lou Homburg
DEERFIELD – Linda Lou Homburg, age 70, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer and COPD. She was born on Sept. 20, 1952, in Madison, the daughter of Orville and Muriel (Snyder) Homburg. Linda graduated from McFarland High School in...
Kay L. Guild
Sun Prairie – Kay L. Guild, age 52, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. She was born on May 6, 1970, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Russell Meadowcroft and Louise Droster. Kay graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 1989. She worked as a...
Elaine L. (Johnson) Tuschl
STOUGHTON – Elaine L. (Johnson) Tuschl, age 97, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Nov. 18, 1924, in Dodgeville, Wis., the daughter of Christian and Carrie (Johnson) Gilbertson. Elaine married Henry Johnson on Jan. 22, 1944. After Henry’s passing,...
We asked, you answered: These are the coziest things to do this fall in Madison
Two years ago, Stacy Harbaugh shared ways to stay comfy and cozy during the winter months. As Dane County’s unofficial cozy expert and the person behind Instagram and Twitter account, @danecozy, Harbaugh handed the reins over to the Madison community this year in a poll to her followers. We listened — and here are the answers.
Karen R. McGinley
Karen R. McGinley, age 76, of Monroe, died on Friday, September 23, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison surrounded by her close family. Karen was born on August 13, 1946 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Floyd and Elizabeth (Hartwig) Buttke, Sr. She graduated from Orangeville High School in 1964 and married Ronald McGinley on February 17, 1968. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2020. Karen lived in Juda, Orangeville, and Monroe before moving to Adams-Friendship where she lived for 20 years. She returned to Monroe in 2019 and has resided at Pleasant View Nursing Home for the last 18 months.
Sandra Lee Gelhouse
Sandra Lee Gelhouse, age 78, of Reedsburg passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Reedsburg Medical Center, Reedsburg, WI. She was born October 1, 1943, daughter of Edward and Margaret (Anderson) Bergman, in Richland Center. She married the love of her life Donald Gelhouse on October 4, 1989.
Raymond T. Laufenberg
MIDDLETON – Raymond T. Laufenberg, age 89, of Middleton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, after a battle with kidney disease. He was born on Aug. 26, 1933, in Madison, the first of Casper and Lydia (Schroeder) Laufenberg’s 12 children. Ray graduated from Edgewood High School in...
Ruth Lorraine Barlow
MADISON – Ruth (Johnson) Barlow, age 85, passed away on Sept. 23, 2022. She was born Nov. 16, 1936, the daughter of Thomas and Ruth (Western) Johnson. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1954. She married Bob Barlow on Nov. 12, 1955, at Lake Edge United Church of Christ.
Mary Ann Bauman
Mary Ann Bauman, 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sept. 24, 2022. Mary was born on March 8, 1943 in Janesville and raised in Evansville, the daughter of George and Anna (Linsmeier) Wollinger. Mary graduated from Evansville High School in 1960 and attended Green County Teachers College. There she received her teaching degree, and taught at Footville and Orfordville grade schools. Mary was united in marriage to William Bauman II and together raised their children and worked in the Bauman Ace Hardware family business over the next 33 years. After selling the family business, what she missed the most was the wonderful employees and customers that she met over the years; she thought of them all like family. Mary was a lifelong member of St. Victor’s Church (St. Clare of Assisi Parish) in Monroe, she was involved with foster care, hosted AFS students, and was a volunteer at the Monroe Clinic. She had a passion for traveling, fishing, camping, watching soap operas, cheering on the Packers, and spending time with her family. She was a true “Warrior” as she faced Multiple Sclerosis for 53 years with courage, optimism, humor, and even joy that marked her life. She always remained positive, and exemplified grace due to her strong faith. She was called an “inspiration” by all who knew her.
Mary Jane Schmaus
VERONA – Mary Jane Schmaus, age 81, of Verona, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at home, from complications with M.S. She was born on March 10, 1941, in Alexandria, La., the daughter of Thomas and Myrtle (Gray) Alberti. Mary graduated from West High School. She was united in marriage to Terence Schmaus.
Constance “Connie” J. Rufi
Constance “Connie” J. Rufi, age 55 passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg. She was born on July 26, 1967 in Monroe, WI the daughter of Kenneth and Mary Jane (Webber) Wenger. Connie graduated from New Glarus High School in 1985 and continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville graduating in 1989. On August 26, 1989 she was united in marriage to William Rufi at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. Connie had worked in the billing department for SSM Health for many years, and while growing up around New Glarus she had worked as a cook and waitress at the Sugar River Drive In, Ryser’s Alpine Restaurant, and the New Glarus Hotel. She had also worked at Small World in New Glarus. Connie loved to experience unique foods, and she had a huge cookbook collection, and was an amazing cook. She enjoyed watching birds and tending the feeders around her home. Connie will be remembered by her family for her big smile, loving heart, and her ability to find the right gift for anyone.
Craig A. Garbisch
Craig A. Garbisch, 62, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born in Watertown, WI, on June 3, 1960, son of the late Eugene A. Garbisch and Ruth M. Garbisch (Lueder). Craig had many struggles and hardships in his short life but, he always...
Helen E. Hafen
Helen E. Hafen, age 94, of Monroe, passed away peacefully September 26, 2022, at St Clare Friedensheim Assisted Living Facility where she has been a resident for the past two years. Helen was born March 4th, 1928, in Monroe, the daughter of Ted and Myrna (Gingrich) Newman, Juda, WI. She graduated from Juda High School, Class of 1945, then moved to Madison and attended Madison Business College. Helen was united in marriage to William Hafen Jr. in 1949, starting their farming partnership on the farm where Helen grew up south of Juda. Tragically in 1960, their son, John, was killed in a car accident in which both Helen and Bill were seriously injured. Neighbors rallied until months later when they were able to resume farming. In 1976, after selling their dairy herd, they moved to a small farm on the state line.
