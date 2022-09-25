Kickoff time, TV channel set for Clemson vs. NC State football showdown

Clemson and N.C. State finally have a Week 5 kickoff time.

The No. 5 Tigers will host the No. 12 Wolfpack at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the ACC announced. The game will be televised by ABC.

ESPN had exercised a six-day hold on the game last Monday, meaning the network was waiting on the results of this weekend’s matchups before setting several times for next weekend.

Clemson beat Wake Forest, 51-45, in double overtime on Saturday in Winston-Salem to move to 4-0 and 2-0 in the ACC while N.C. State beat UConn, 41-10, on Saturday night to also move to 4-0.

Next Saturday’s game between the Atlantic Division rivals is shaping up as the biggest of the year in the ACC after N.C. State beat Clemson 27-21 in double overtime last season to snap an eight-game series losing streak.

The Wolfpack returned a host of starters, including preseason ACC Player of the Year Devin Leary at quarterback, and emerged in the preseason as Clemson’s top challenger for the 2022 conference title.

Clemson has won eight straight home games against the Wolfpack dating back to 2004. N.C. State’s last win in Memorial Stadium came in 2002 with quarterback Philip Rivers at the helm.

ACC football games for Oct. 1

Wake Forest at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

NC State at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Georgia Tech at Pitt, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Louisville at Boston College, Noon, ACC Network

Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACC Network Extra & ESPN+

Virginia at Duke, 7:30 p.m., RSN

Clemson 2022 football schedule