Kickoff time, TV channel set for Clemson vs. NC State football showdown

By Chapel Fowler
The State
The State
 3 days ago

Clemson and N.C. State finally have a Week 5 kickoff time.

The No. 5 Tigers will host the No. 12 Wolfpack at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the ACC announced. The game will be televised by ABC.

ESPN had exercised a six-day hold on the game last Monday, meaning the network was waiting on the results of this weekend’s matchups before setting several times for next weekend.

Clemson beat Wake Forest, 51-45, in double overtime on Saturday in Winston-Salem to move to 4-0 and 2-0 in the ACC while N.C. State beat UConn, 41-10, on Saturday night to also move to 4-0.

Next Saturday’s game between the Atlantic Division rivals is shaping up as the biggest of the year in the ACC after N.C. State beat Clemson 27-21 in double overtime last season to snap an eight-game series losing streak.

The Wolfpack returned a host of starters, including preseason ACC Player of the Year Devin Leary at quarterback, and emerged in the preseason as Clemson’s top challenger for the 2022 conference title.

Clemson has won eight straight home games against the Wolfpack dating back to 2004. N.C. State’s last win in Memorial Stadium came in 2002 with quarterback Philip Rivers at the helm.

ACC football games for Oct. 1

  • Wake Forest at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC
  • Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
  • NC State at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ABC
  • Georgia Tech at Pitt, 8 p.m., ACC Network
  • Louisville at Boston College, Noon, ACC Network
  • Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACC Network Extra & ESPN+
  • Virginia at Duke, 7:30 p.m., RSN

Clemson 2022 football schedule

  • Sept. 5: at Georgia Tech, 41-10 W
  • Sept. 10: vs. Furman, 35-12 W
  • Sept. 17: vs. Louisiana Tech, 48-20 W
  • Sept. 24: at Wake Forest, 51-45 W (2OT)
  • Oct. 1: vs. N.C. State, 7:30 pm, ABC
  • Oct. 8: at Boston College
  • Oct. 15: at Florida State
  • Oct. 22: vs. Syracuse
  • Oct. 29: OPEN
  • Nov. 5: at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. (NBC)
  • Nov. 12: vs. Louisville
  • Nov. 19: vs. Miami
  • Nov. 26: vs. South Carolina

AllClemson

Dabo Swinney on NC State, Injuries

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
247Sports

Boston College vs. Clemson Game Time Announced

Boston College will once again be playing under the lights, as the ACC announced their upcoming game against Clemson will be a night game. The exact timing of the game has not been solidified yet, either at 7:30 or 8pm, with the game showing on the ACC Network. For the...
CLEMSON, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know

Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
CLEMSON, SC
WRAL News

Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies

Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Newberry Observer

Wolves keep close at Anderson

ANDERSON — The Newberry College women’s volleyball team (6-7, 1-4 SAC) returned to Anderson University on September 20 to take on the Trojans in another South Atlantic Conference (SAC) matchup. The Wolves competed in three competitive sets with the Trojans, but fell to Anderson in all three. The...
ANDERSON, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts

Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

New track released for Hurricane Ian, latest timing for Upstate impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Hurricane Center released the latest track at 11 a.m. on Tuesday for Hurricane Ian. First Alert Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the impacts and latest timing for the Upstate. Download the First Alert Weather app to stream the update, or watch here.
GREENVILLE, SC
