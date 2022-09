A 33-year-old Hastings man accused of causing the deaths of two teenagers last year on the outskirts of Hastings has taken a plea deal in the case. Anthony Pingel of 3239 Wendell Drive pleaded no contest Monday in Adams County District Court to two counts of manslaughter, two counts of third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol.

