ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 2

Related
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jalopnik

Why California Gas Prices Are $2 Above the National Average

Gas prices across the United States have been on the decline for weeks. After a summer high, prices have dropped by as much as $3 in some places. Don’t count California in with these places, though: As the Orange County Register reports, gas prices in the Golden State are sitting around $2 more per gallon than the national average in most areas of the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ucr.edu

Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians

A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
State
Florida State
Santa Barbara County, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Business
KTVU FOX 2

These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets

OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
OAKLAND, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California companies must share salary ranges with employees, potential hires under new law

Most California employers will soon be required to share salary ranges with potential hires as part of statewide effort to promote pay equity among workers. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a bill from Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, that will compel firms with 15 or more workers to include pay scales in job postings and provide them to employees upon request.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Defense Department#Vandenberg Air Force Base#Deltas#Ula#Vulcan Centaur#The Delta Iv Heavy
SFGate

Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Satellites
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
SFGate

Why Newsom Rejected These 5 Bills

Since the California legislative session ended last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been making his way through the stack of bills that landed on his desk. The governor has signed off on hundreds of new laws so far. He approved major climate change legislation and rules transforming how the fast-food industry will be regulated. He legalized human composting as a new burial option for Californians. He signed a law that makes it illegal for employers to fire workers for off-the-clock cannabis use. He vowed to crack down on catalytic converter theft.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy