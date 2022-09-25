Read full article on original website
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
Here's Why California's Gas Prices Are Rising Again
Californians are paying nearly $2 more per gallon than anyone else in America.
Jalopnik
Why California Gas Prices Are $2 Above the National Average
Gas prices across the United States have been on the decline for weeks. After a summer high, prices have dropped by as much as $3 in some places. Don’t count California in with these places, though: As the Orange County Register reports, gas prices in the Golden State are sitting around $2 more per gallon than the national average in most areas of the state.
ucr.edu
Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians
A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
California Lifts All Restrictions on Feral Hog Hunting Despite Opposition from Local Hunters
A new California law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, September 22 will allow licensed hunters in the Golden State to kill an unlimited amount of wild hogs. Senate Bill 856, which passed with unanimous support in the state legislature, also lowers the tag prices for hog hunting and seeks to legalize the hunting of wild hogs at night.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California companies must share salary ranges with employees, potential hires under new law
Most California employers will soon be required to share salary ranges with potential hires as part of statewide effort to promote pay equity among workers. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a bill from Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, that will compel firms with 15 or more workers to include pay scales in job postings and provide them to employees upon request.
California officials attempt to make voting easier for midterm elections
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California government officials are making it easier for people to vote as midterm elections are weeks away. Officials say voting access is expanding and becoming more protected. “With midterm elections nearing, the safety and peace of mind of hardworking election workers should be a top priority,"...
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On November 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to Yelp
The competition across a state is very high, but the combination of quality ingredients and fine service has earned this cafe a loyal clientele. Where is the top coffee shop in California, according to Yelp online reviewersAdobe.
California’s CARE Court: A Step in the Right Direction or ‘Terrifying’ Step Backwards? ￼
Fed up with tent cities, officials up and down California have ironed a new approach to the publicly-visible homelessness crisis on their hands:. Putting homeless people in front of judges and potentially into treatment programs. The newly-approved and highly controversial system is known as CARE Court, and it isn’t exclusive...
SFGate
Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
This Is California's Best Beach
U.S News & World Report put together a list of the best beaches throughout the state.
ABC30 Central Valley
Gas rebate checks to start going out for California residents next week
After a 14-week stretch of prices declining, gas prices are on the rise once again nationwide and here in California. But now, relief is on the way.
'Unexpected and planned maintenance' | Short supply has California gas prices on the rise
LATHROP, Calif. — If you’ve noticed prices at the pump steadily rising, you are not alone. After a downturn in price, gas has suddenly jumped in cost again. "Honestly, they're ridiculous compared to a lot of other places I go,” said Tevon Minich, who was filling up his pickup truck at the Power Market gas station in Lathrop.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sports betting to solve homelessness? Dodgy claims made by Prop. 26 and 27 campaigns, fact checked
Whether they follow politics closely or not, most Californians have probably seen or heard about competing ballot measures to legalize sports betting. Ads for Propositions 26 and 27, which may be slowing down, have ranged from confusing to misleading. Today the state has 66 tribal casinos, 84 card rooms, 33...
Times of San Diego
Opinion: Pressure Builds for Overhaul of California’s Workers’ Comp Program
Fair warning: This column will be about workers’ compensation, a topic that’s very complicated and totally lacking in sex appeal, but one that involves many billions of dollars and potentially affects millions of workers. Work comp, as it’s dubbed, has been in effect for more than a century...
SFGate
Why Newsom Rejected These 5 Bills
Since the California legislative session ended last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been making his way through the stack of bills that landed on his desk. The governor has signed off on hundreds of new laws so far. He approved major climate change legislation and rules transforming how the fast-food industry will be regulated. He legalized human composting as a new burial option for Californians. He signed a law that makes it illegal for employers to fire workers for off-the-clock cannabis use. He vowed to crack down on catalytic converter theft.
California is the ‘sole producer’ of these 17 crops
California is a well-known leader in agriculture, but did you know there are certain crops almost exclusively grown in the state?
KTLA.com
California inflation relief checks start arriving in 10 days: State explains what not to do
(NEXSTAR) – In less than two weeks, California plans to begin issuing the Middle Class Tax Refund directly to residents’ bank accounts and mailboxes. The first batch of direct payments, also called inflation relief checks, is set to go out on Oct. 7, the Franchise Tax Board said.
