UC blows out Alderson Broaddus on homecoming
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – UC football bounced back in a big way on homecoming, soundly defeated Alderson Broaddus 55-7 Saturday at Laidley Field.
The Golden Eagles dominated from the get go. A fumble recovery in AB territory allowed Davis Black to connect with Marquan Herron for the game’s first touchdown.
UC improves to 2-2 on the season. They're on the road at Notre Dame Oct. 1
