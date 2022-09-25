ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

UC blows out Alderson Broaddus on homecoming

By Zach Gilleland
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – UC football bounced back in a big way on homecoming, soundly defeated Alderson Broaddus 55-7 Saturday at Laidley Field.

The Golden Eagles dominated from the get go. A fumble recovery in AB territory allowed Davis Black to connect with Marquan Herron for the game’s first touchdown.

UC improves to 2-2 on the season. They’re on the road at Notre Dame Oct. 1

