1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Platte County

By Mike Coutee, Jared Bush
 3 days ago

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one person is dead and another is seriously injured due to a crash.

The crash occurred Saturday night in the Northland between Kansas Highway 5 and Missouri 45 Highway.

MHP said the crash also happened on the Missouri side around 7:22 p.m. when the driver of a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle struck a 2022 Aprilia which eject both drivers from their vehicles.

The driver of the Suzuki, identified as 42-year-old Joshauwa Wiley, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Aprilia was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

