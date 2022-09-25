1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one person is dead and another is seriously injured due to a crash.

The crash occurred Saturday night in the Northland between Kansas Highway 5 and Missouri 45 Highway.

MHP said the crash also happened on the Missouri side around 7:22 p.m. when the driver of a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle struck a 2022 Aprilia which eject both drivers from their vehicles.

The driver of the Suzuki, identified as 42-year-old Joshauwa Wiley, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Aprilia was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.